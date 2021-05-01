According to designer Rachel Zoe, “Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak”. If that’s the case, I’m afraid my pandemic style has been silently saying that I’m a hot mess. I’ve been wearing nonstop sweatpants, pajamas, and T-shirts since March last year. Underwear? Optional.

However, vaccination rates are rising and spring is in the air. Perhaps I should set aside my flannels. But wait! One thing the pandemic has taught me is how much I like being comfortable.

I asked some local fashion retailers about the latest in spring fashion (while listening closely to find out if I could wear these looks comfortably).

Here’s what I found out:

Spring trend #1 - Dresses

According to Kathy Frey of Festoon in downtown Lancaster, “Dresses are trending this spring, especially soft, cottony baby-doll styles. I’m seeing a lot of vintage prints and colors ranging from pastels to much brighter summer colors like corals, pinks and fresh whites.” Dresses, Kathy says, are easy to wear for any age since there are both short and mid-length options.

But is it comfy? Yes! Baby-doll dresses have a loose, swingy silhouette that moves with you.

Spring trend #2 - Skorts

If there’s one thing that is flying off the shelves at Clemintines in Lititz, it’s skorts. Paige Garner says that Clemintines has doubled their inventory of skorts. “People wear them golfing, then to meet their friends for lunch. It’s an easy thing to run around in and change the look just by changing from sneakers to a pair of sandals.” Finish the outfit with a nice T-shirt or a dressier blouse and you’re ready to go anywhere.

But is it comfy? Yes! According to College Fashionista, “Skorts are all about functionality and comfort, without sacrificing the look of a skirt.”

Spring trend #3 – Accessories layering

Mary Shay and Pam Aeillo at Tiger’s Eye in Lititz are seeing a lot of layered necklaces. “People are wearing three to four pieces at a time. We are seeing more delicate pieces and not as many big pendants. And people are mixing gold and silver together.” Kathy at Festoon is also seeing this layering trend: “Necklace combinations can include two or three necklaces for an up-and-down visual, with vintage beads and lots of color.” Using layering means that you can mix and match necklaces you already have with some new additions, thus stretching your fashion dollars.

But is it comfy? Yes! Necklaces are easy to wear and don’t get in my way like bracelets sometimes do.

Spring trend #4 - Oversize it

Spring fashions can be also be found at thrift stores, and for incredible prices. Sylvia Rayburn at the ReUzit Shop of New Holland keeps a sharp eye on spring trends and creates weekly displays for shoppers to be inspired by. Sylvia says a top spring trend this year is that “people are coming in for oversized sweaters and shirts.” Loose fitting sweaters look especially chic with slim fitting pants or a narrow skirt (or even a skort!).

Erin Hershey at ReUzit on State sees another type of oversize trend: wide-legged pants. From a color standpoint, Erin says that monotone dressing is popular, along with springy colors such as “butter cream, mint green, sky blue, marigold yellow, pumpkin orange, cherry red and hot pink.”

But is it comfy? Yes! Oversize is the definition of comfy, whether it’s chunky sweaters or swishy wide-legged pants.

All of my fashion resources agree that people are eager to get out of the house this spring. From organized events to impromptu lunches, we’re ready to resume being social – especially as more and more people are vaccinated.

My sweats and T-shirts have served me well for the past year, but it’s time to step beyond these four walls. After a little shopping, my style will say that I’m ready for some springtime fun!