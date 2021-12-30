After the year we’ve had, a lot of people are more than ready to see the back end of 2021 and ring in 2022 with a fresh start.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter some traditional New Year’s Eve plans by organizations and municipalities, there’s still plenty going on Friday night, Dec. 31 — with lots of chances to see interesting objects drop or rise to signal a reboot of the year. Here’s a sampling of what’s happening — and not happening — around Lancaster County.

What will drop, what will not

— Mini dance parties around Lancaster city, courtesy of roaming DJs, along with two sets of fireworks will replace the traditional Red Rose drop Friday night. DJ Ramsay, an official with the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement, said the rose drop won’t happen because of uncertainty over COVID-19 as well as the ongoing construction around Ewell Plaza, where people gathered to watch fireworks in the past. In lieu of this event, the city is hosting three roaming DJs making 10- to 15-minute stops in various neighborhoods from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Staff from the Lancaster Office of Promotion will distribute noisemakers and glow sticks.

At 9 p.m., fireworks will be launched from two locations: Hazel Jackson Middle School, in the 400 block of South Ann Street; and on Thomas Armstrong Boulevard, near Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Read more about the festivities at lanc.news/LancNYE2021. For the DJs’ routes around the city, see visitlancastercity.com.

— Elizabethtown will celebrate the new year with its “Welcome 2022!” event from 3 to 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 E. High St. The event includes the raising of a Bethlehem-like star and a fireworks display.

The star raising happens early — at 7 p.m. — to match the New Year’s celebration in Letterkenny, Ireland, Elizabethtown’s sister city.

There will be activities such as a juggling show, bingo and an organ recital, and free food at the church; the only thing that requires purchase is the food from a barbecue stand. Proceeds will help pay for the event.

More family-friendly activities, including crafts, hearth-cooked foods and demonstrations, will be held starting at 3 p.m. at the Winters Heritage House Museum down the road, at 47 E. High St.

For more information, visit christlutheran-etown.com.

— Buck Motorsports Park, 900 Lancaster Pike, near Quarryville, will host a car drop as part of its Eve of Destruction event on New Year’s Eve. The car will drop at midnight, kicking off a fireworks display.

Earlier in the evening, the celebration will feature monster truck and mechanical bull rides, food vendors and other activities starting at 5 p.m. A demolition derby is set for 7:30 p.m.

Admission tickets for the entire evening are $15 for adults and teens, $8 for kids ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and under.

Tickets for just the New Year’s Celebration, beginning at 10:30 p.m., which includes the car drop and fireworks, are $5 for all ages. For more information, visit buckmotorsports.com.

— Dutch Wonderland in East Lampeter Township will host a New Year’s Eve event called Duke’s Diamond New Year. The amusement park will be open from noon to 5 p.m., featuring snacks, giveaways and a dance party with Duke the Dragon at 3:30 p.m. in front of the Aqua-stadium. The diamond drops at 4 p.m. Participants are encouraged to toast each other with their juice boxes. The event is included with park admission, which is $29.99 for general admission (if tickets are purchased online), $19.99 for military and first responders and $24.99 per person for a four-pack family bundle. For more information, visit dutchwonderland.com.

— A giant beer can will drop at midnight to usher in 2022 in front of the recently opened Rural City Beer Co., 6 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown. The brewpub will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight, with Zack DeSantis providing live music.

At midnight, everyone will gather outside to count down and watch a 55-gallon drum — printed to look like the label of Rural City’s Tailgate Meeting hazy session India pale ale — drop to usher in 2022.

For information, visit ruralcitybeer.com or the company's Facebook page.

— Hershey’s New Year’s Eve celebration, including the raising of a giant Hershey’s Kiss at midnight, will be happening on Chocolatetown Square. At 8 p.m., a variety of vendors will be selling food and beverages. Live music will be provided by instrumental jazz-funk band Very Fine Gentlemen at 9 p.m. and six-person cover band Fully Stocked at 10:30.

At midnight, the crowd will cheer the raising of the Kiss, followed by fireworks. For information, visit hersheypa.com.

Canceled event

— The annual New Year’s Eve in the Park in East Petersburg Borough has been canceled for this year.

Other New Year’s Eve events

— Downtown Elizabethtown will host the Winter Promise Festival, featuring music, ice sculptures and activities for adults and kids — including writing down promises for the new year as a community. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to the public. For more information, visit LIV_Etown's Facebook page.

— Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster, will host a New Year’s Eve party with decades-themed rooms ranging from 1970s to 2000s music. Some of the bands performing include No Bad Days, the Nielsen Family Band, Y2Kids and more. Admission costs $15, and the event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit tellus360.com.

— High Fever will host its monthly dance party at The Village Night Club, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster, on New Year’s Eve featuring DJ Major Vibes, go-go dancers and a drag show. The event is 21 and over and admission costs $10. For more information, visit facebook.com/Highfeverparties.

— Rock band Emily’s Toy Box will perform at Ephrata American Legion’s New Year’s Eve party, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets, which include a buffet and Champagne toast, cost $49 per person and can be purchased at the bar on the night of the event or in advance by calling 717-733-2576. The event is open to the public. For more information, visit American Legion Post 429's Facebook page.

— Mary Ellen Wright contributed to this story.