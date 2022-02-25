Get your boots ready. Mud-sale season kicks off this weekend in Strasburg.

There’s sure to be lots of the messy stuff on the ground at the Strasburg Spring Sale Friday and Saturday at Strasburg Fire Company, 203 Franklin St.

Strasburg is the first of 17 local mud sales scheduled through August. Thousands of people attend the firehouse fundraisers that sell everything from livestock to groceries.

For a schedule of the auctions, click here.

Yes, boots are a must for a mud sale, but there are plenty of other words of advice that can make your day a little more enjoyable, and maybe less messy.

Some valuable tips:

• Be prepared to park off-site. Some companies have shuttle service to the sale, but you may have to walk a little for other sales.

• Get an auction schedule as soon as you arrive.

• If you are planning to bid, register for your number as soon as you get there. You never know what you will want to bid on, and you don't want to miss out because you don't have your number.

• Do not go with any one thing in mind. You probably won't find it, but you will find plenty of other things.

• Bring cash.

• Take a chair to guarantee you have a place to sit.

• Respect the Amish.

• Take your own bags, or even a wagon to carry your purchases.

• Do not eat breakfast before you go. There will be plenty of goodies from which to choose.

• Print out and take along the downloadable Mud Sale Bingo card and entertain yourself between bids. Compete with your friends to see who gets bingo first and treat the winner to a whoopie pie.