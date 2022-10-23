October is intermission. Scenery shifts outdoors, the light alters. One day the leaves start to turn; the next, the pianos disappear.

Those Keys for the City pianos squatted in their stalls all summer. They blossom one spring morning with the tulips. And for a few chaotic weeks they boom sound downtown and stand like part of the landscape. But they’re seasonals.

Downtown routines take me past one of them regularly. What’ll it be today? Earthy vamping I can’t help but walk in time to. Someone dozing on the bench. Kids horsing around and pounding semi-destructively. “Imagine.” “Imagine” again. Once, once only, a haunting, unknowable melody.

A piano is a modern thing. Like steam engines and lightning rods, they’re the technical solution to an 18th-century physics problem. It took time. The sound of Mozart’s piano was quieter and thinner; a generation later Beethoven has the modern warhorse piano. His piano is our piano; like us, it has anxieties.

And it gives them. The 19th century was the piano century. Aspiring families bought or rented them. Jane Austen, with her eye for all that, keeps the Cole family’s grand piano near the center of Emma’s attention. In “Three Sisters,” young Irina famously proclaims, “my soul is like a fine piano that’s locked, and the key is lost.”

The piano is a plot-fulcrum in “Jane Eyre,” too (Jane’s rival plays better). From the beginning, it seems, the piano was something you were not good enough at.

Street beats

But those city pianos. What lives they must have lived! If you see the same piano often enough on the street, you can’t help but start to wonder, “Who are you?”

Perhaps it once was musical company for a country chapel with a tuneful choir. Perhaps it was the beloved of an owner who played and died, or went into a home, and there was no place for it anymore.

Perhaps it was among the never-loved things, bought for the wrong purpose, plunked in the living room to improve a kid who hated lessons and never touched the keys without resentment.

And there it sat; never played but not quite still. A harpsichord can keep a family secret; a piano can’t help itself. A laugh raucous enough or an angry shout across the room echo in the metal gutstrings of the thing. The presence of a piano in the room sustains discord.

To be built for resonance, but to sit decades in silence, watching a patient sunbeam fade the wallpaper. To feel silent sonatas and fugues flower inside you to the monotonous time of the mantelpiece clock.

Then to be plucked up, tuned and gussied, and turned out onto the street or a parking garage, open to all and sundry. A sheltered existence, now horribly, splendidly exposed.

Painted and naked, free to sing with the birds, the wind. Open to rain and the world. Free to sound out wide for once, not tripped by your own echoes.

All life in a summer, a three-month burst of a few minuets, a hundred melodies, a thousand random poundings.

Perhaps that girl picking out Handel is granddaughter of the woman who loved a different piano, and there was no one in the family to keep it.

Yes, the young come and beat out their anger in deliberate ugliness. And other little children pound it in pure joy of motion and noise. You can’t help wonder where memory of that moment of joy might fall among the tares and stones of their lives, and what grow from it.

Finales

By the end of the summer the pianos are beat to splinters. The day arrives, and they’re carted to the piano rendering plant. That Lancaster block will sleep even more deeply now.

The pianos fly away around the time the crows flock into the stubble fields outside the city, when Orion steps over the east at sunset, when the maple leaves are gone and the oaks going.

In “Three Sisters” the middle sister, Masha, the real artist, says that what makes us human and truly alive is that we long to know why the cranes fly away and come back again, “why children are born, why there are stars in the sky ....”

Our street pianos lived from locked to liberated in one brilliant, disintegrating summer. What makes us human is not our answers but our longings.

