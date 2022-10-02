Two Wednesdays ago, the people at Clipper Magazine Stadium collectively went through several emotions — grief, disappointment, hope and, finally, pure bliss.

The Lancaster Barnstormers competed in a playoff match against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, a team with ruthless pitchers and impressive hitters. The first half of the game looked bad for the 'Stormers — the Blue Crabs had an impressive first inning, easily scoring four runs before the Barnstormers had a chance to hit.

The tone of the game changed when Barnstormers first baseman Jacob Barfield and outfielder Ariel Sandoval hit home runs, tying up the game at 7-7.

The game went for an extra inning. The Blue Crabs were unable to score.

Things weren't looking promising for the 'Stormers, though that changed when infielder Jake Hoover took to the plate. He hit home run and secured the game for the Barnstormers.

The energy in the stadium was practically tangible. You'd have been hard-pressed to find a fan in the stadium that wasn't up on their feet, clapping and screaming in delight.

MORE INFORMATION This column was sent to press before the Lancaster Barnstormers played their championship matches against the High Point Rockers, which is why their championship win/loss is not celebrated/lamented here. Check out LNP|LancasterOnline for sports coverage, including for Barnstormers matches.

A former Mickayla, in 2021, would not have known who the Barnstormers were playing against, let alone have any reaction to who they won or didn't win against. I'm not a sports person. Most years, I don't even bother with the Super Bowl.

A friend of mine, a former LNP staff member, introduced my partner and me to baseball. I had been to a few baseball games in the past, but I couldn't have named a single player on the team.

It was like I unlocked a new facet of entertainment. Being the events reporter, I'm always acutely aware of the next thing to check out, but I missed out for so long on baseball events that happened within a mile of my house.

And, while we didn't go to every game, my partner and I were suddenly clearing our schedules to watch a baseball game every week. This is coming from a pair of people who can't even commit to watching most movies because they take too much time (though, we always somehow have time for trash reality TV shows, like "90 Day Fiance").

By the end of the season, it was easy to distinguish players from their walk-up music (and, I usually sang to myself infielder Melvin Mercedes' song, "Bombon Ma Ma" by Mau Giminez, even when he wasn't up to bat).

Every week, I'd go to cheer on my favorite players — Mercedes and Barfield, looking at you — spend some time with a great group of friends and eat delicious soft-serve ice cream.

At the end of the day, I don't consider myself a sports fan. But, boiling down a Barnstormers game to just simply being a sports game would dilute the fun and the energy of the stadium. There are several reasons Clipper Magazine Stadium was voted the Ballpark Digest's Best MLB Partner League Ballpark three years in a row.

The gameplay itself is great, but it's supplemented by interactive ads, sponsored games and, of course, the Barnstormers' hype man Ed Novakoski, whose endless energy and enthusiasm add a special touch to each game.

The themed nights are also a fun touch. There were food-themed events, superhero themes, "Star Wars" themes and more. And, on Saturday nights when I didn't attend a game, I could watch the fireworks show from my porch.

As the season winds down, it's hard to not feel a little bit of grief, as we shifted our busy schedules to make time for these baseball games.

There will be a baseball-sized hole in my heart until next spring.

