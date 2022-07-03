The songs of some denizens of the deep will fill Lancaster County stages in July, along with music of the ’50s, ’60s and ’80s, the dancing of fantastical felines and the stories of a mysterious orphan and a wedding singer.

With the temperature rising outside, it’s a great time to cool down indoors and enjoy some live theater. And there’s plenty to choose from — including lots of options for families.

Here’s a sampling of what’s opening, and continuing, on stages around Lancaster County this month.

— One underwater musical tale finds Ariel the mermaid falling for Prince Eric, and yearning to try living on land. But she must make a life-changing bargain with the evil sea witch Ursula in order to live her dream.

The beloved story of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” comes to life as the next main-stage production at Lancaster’s Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.

Adapted from the 1989 Disney animated classic, which is, in turn, based on the 19th-century tale by Hans Christian Andersen, “The Little Mermaid” charms audiences with its songs that include “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl.” Ariel’s funny friends Sebastian, Scuttle and Flounder are also along for the ride.

Matinee and evening performances run mostly Wednesday through Sunday, and tickets are available with a buffet or served meal or for the show only.

The Dutch Apple is at 510 Centerville Road, Lancaster. Tickets and information: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

— Elsewhere in the ocean, audiences can join the residents of the deep-sea world of Bikini Bottom, as they try to save their town from an impending underwater volcanic eruption in “The SpongeBob Musical,” opening July 28 at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

Based on the popular animated TV series, the musical finds SpongeBob Squarepants and his quirky friends — including Patrick, Squidward and Sandy Cheeks — working to save their world from the eruption of Mount Humongous, while nefarious forces try to convince the town’s residents to evacuate.

The show’s score covers an array of musical styles.

The show runs July 28-Aug. 13. Ephrata Performing Arts Center is located at 320 Cocalico St., in Grater Memorial Park, Ephrata.

Shows are at 7:30 Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, Aug. 13, and a 7:30 p.m. performance Wednesday, Aug. 10.

For tickets, call 717-733-7966, ext. 1, or visit epactheatre.org.

— Popular hits from the 1950s and ’60s are on the musical menu as Servant Stage Company presents its original summer musical revue, “Rock Around the Clock,” in venues across Lancaster County from July 8 to Aug. 14.

A live rock band will back a cast of more than 30 performers in this musical trip back in time to the early days of rock ’n’ roll.

Performances include 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Strasburg Park; 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Locust Street Park, Columbia; 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Coleman Park, Lebanon; 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in New Holland Park; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in Lititz Springs Park; 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Lancaster Alliance Church, Lancaster; and around 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 (or whenever the Lancaster Barnstormers baseball game ends) at Clipper Magazine Stadium, Lancaster.

A six-piece touring company will perform the show as part of the Lemonade Concert Series at Highland Presbyterian, Lancaster, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Summit Grove Campground, New Freedom.

Performances are pay-what-you will, and reservations are requested; no tickets are required for the two touring performances.

Visit ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255 to reserve tickets.

— Jellicle cats will introduce themselves, then sing and dance away the evening, as they decide which among them will get a chance at a new life in the Heavyside Layer. That’s what awaits audiences for “Cats,” the popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical coming to Susquehanna Stage in Marietta at the end of the month.

“Cats,” based on T.S. Eliot’s “‘Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats,” is known for its choreography — Jill Gagliano will do the honors at Susquehanna Stage — and songs including “Memory,” opens July 29 and runs through Aug. 7.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, July 29 and Aug. 5; Saturdays July 30 and Aug. 6; and Thursday, Aug. 4, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays, July 31 and Aug. 7.

Susquehanna Stage performs at the Marietta Center for the Arts, a restored church at 133 W. Market St., Marietta. For tickets and information, visit susquehannastage.com or contact the box office at 717-426-1277 or email boxoffice@susquehannastageco.com.

— The story of a smart, witty girl whose special powers — and a special teacher — help her succeed despite a challenging situation at school and unsupportive parents at home comes to the Gretna Theatre stage when “Matilda the Musical” opens July 14 at the open-air Mount Gretna Playhouse.

Matilda is based on the classic children’s book by Roald Dahl. Watch Matilda and her teacher, Miss Honey, strive to triumph over Matilda’s self-centered family and an evil schoolmistress with an agenda. The show runs through July 23.

Performances are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 14 and 21, and Saturday, July 23; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, July 15 and 22, and Saturday, July 16; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

Gretna Theatre will also present a country music revue, “Less Honkin’ More Tonkin,’” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29-30. It features classic country hits by luminaries of the genre including Hank Williams, George Jones, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn.

Mount Gretna Playhouse is at 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. For more information and tickets, visit gretnatheatre.org or call the box office at 717-964-3627.

— Anya, an orphaned woman who has lost her memory sets out on a journey from the twilight of the Russian Empire to 1920s Paris to discover the mystery of her past in the musical “Anastasia,” running July 26-31 at the Hershey Theatre.

Pursued by a Soviet officer determined to silence her, and in league with con men who want to exploit her resemblance to the Grand Duchess Anastasia, Anya looks for home and family. The show is based on the 1997 animated film of the same name.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, July 26-28; 8 p.m. Friday, July 29; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Visit hersheyentertainment.com for tickets and info.

— Return to the 1980s with the musical “The Wedding Singer,” opening July 14-24 at the Hershey Area Playhouse.

Based on the 1998 Adam Sandler-Drew Barrymore film, the show tells the story of Robbie Hart, a wedding singer in 1985 whose own wedding falls apart. Robbie and Julia, a waitress who is engaged to an obnoxious Wall Street shark, may just be perfect for each other. But there are many obstacles to overcome.

And the story unfolds wrapped in an ’80s-influenced score.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, July 14-16 and 21-23, and at 2 p.m. Sunday July 17 and 24.

The Hershey Area Playhouse is located at Country Meadows retirement community, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey. For tickets, visit hersheyareaplayhouse.com or call 717-533-8525.

One night only

— The touring company of Lancaster Improv Players will present an evening of improvisational comedy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster.

The troupe will perform in both short-form and long-form improv styles. The show is two acts, with an intermission, and runs about 150 minutes.

For online tickets ($15) and info, visit lanc.news/ImprovZoetropolis.

Lancaster Improv Players also perform the first three Saturdays of every month, at 7 and 8:30 p.m., at the troupe’s theater, 16 S. Prince St., Lancaster.

For families

— Servant Stage Company is offering public performances of three musicals that are the culmination of its summer camps for young people.

Public performances are at 3 and 7 p.m. on three consecutive Saturdays: July 16 for “Frozen Jr.,” featuring campers ages 10-18; July 23 for “Annie Jr.,” starring students ages 8-16; and July 30 for “The Lion King Jr.,” starring students ages 10-18. All performances are at Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster.

Shows are pay-what-you-will.

For tickets and info, visit servantstage.org or call 717-455-0255.

— Beloved characters from Dr. Seuss, including Horton the elephant, the Cat in the Hat and the Whos are part of the world of “Seussical Jr.,” to be performed at Cavod Theatre in July.

The cast will take family audiences on a magical journey through the music of Tony Award-winning composers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Watch as Horton hears the Whos, and works to protect them from mysterious dangers.

The performance showcases the talents of students ages 10-18 who have participated in a two-week camp.

Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 23-24, at Cavod Theatre, 641 W. Main St., New Holland. For tickets, visit cavod.org/theatre or call 717-354-3355.

— Family audiences can sail off on a swashbuckling musical adventure with “How I Became a Pirate,” running July 15 to Aug. 5 at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. Braid Beard and his band of comical pirates will enlist young Jeremy Jacob as their expert digger, as they look for a good spot to bury their treasure.

Lunch is at 11:45 a.m. and the show is at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays and select Saturdays. Tickets: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

— Gretna Theatre presents the third of its Saturday morning Kids Series shows at 11 a.m. July 30, with “Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We Are In A Play!’ ” The friendship of Piggie and Gerald the Elephant is tested when they’re invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles. The musical is based on a series of popular children’s books by Mo Willems.

Kids will get a free “Elephant & Piggie” book to take home after the show.

The sensory-friendly show takes place in the open-air Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna. The show is one hour, without an intermission.

To order tickets online, visit gretnatheatre.org, or call the box office at 717-964-3627 between noon and 4 p.m. daily.

— A musical retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty” comes to the Fulton Theatre this month, featuring Princess Amber, evil Queen Magenta, Sienna the talking owl, muddled monarch King Lapis, a fire-breathing dragon, an allergy-prone Prince Hunter and an Andrews Sisters-inspired trio named Ruby, Marigold and Periwinkle. The show promises “shattered stereotypes, broken rules and quests aplenty.”

Performances are at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, and Fridays and Saturdays, July 22-23 and 29-30.

For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

Continuing, for families

— Now through Aug. 19, Third Space Theatre will be performing the silly, action-packed comedy “Even Monsters Can be Royalty,” aimed at children ages 3 to 10 but suitable for the whole family. Shows will be performed at three different Lancaster County venues: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. most Wednesdays at the Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East; 11 a.m. most Thursdays at the Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road; and 11 a.m. most Fridays at Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl.

For show times and tickets, visit thirdspacetheatre.com/childrens-theater.

Continuing

— The origin story of ’60s rock ’n’ roll phenoms Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons is combined with a jukebox full of the pop group’s in “Jersey Boys,” which opened Thursday and runs through Aug. 7 at Fulton Theatre.

The jukebox musical contains such Four Seasons hits as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Walk Like A Man” and “Rag Doll.”

Tickets for evening performances and matinees are available Tuesdays through Sundays. Performances with audio description, open captioning and American Sign Language interpretation are at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, and 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 12.

The Fulton is at 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

For information and tickets, visit thefulton.org or call 717-397-7425.

— Third Space Theatre offers a Roaring ’20s comedy murder mystery show, “Mystery on Main,” at two different venues through Aug. 19. The show, which includes a meal, is appropriate for ages 8 and up. It involves a dairy princess, “local yokels” and other characters who will help audiences solve the mystery.

The murder mystery will be performed at 6:15 p.m. most Thursdays at the Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, and at 6:15 p.m. most Fridays at Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl.

For show times and tickets, visit thirdspacetheatre.com.

— “David,” a show that tells the Old Testament story of the shepherd who slew Goliath and rose to become king, continues through Dec. 31 at Sight & Sound Theatres, 300 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. The show features original music, live animals and special effects.

Shows are Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets and information, visit sight-sound.com.

— When her past catches up with her, Melissa James flees her Connecticut home hides out at a bed-and-breakfast inn in Amish Country. The musical “A Simple Sanctuary” continues through Aug. 10 at Bird-in-Hand Stage, on the banquet level of Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord, 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

— The family-friendly “Ryan and Friends: Hilarity Happens!” continues through Oct. 22 at Bird-in-Hand Stage. The show features a comic take on Lancaster County life through comedy, music and ventriloquism.

For tickets to both Bird-in-Hand Stage shows, visit bird-in-hand.com/stage or call 717-768-1568.

— “Magic & Wonder: Mystery,” a variety magic show from illusionist Brett Myers and his cast of performers, runs through Oct. 19 at the Magic & Wonder Theater, 3065 Lincoln Highway, Paradise. The show combines magic and circus performance as it explores mysterious worlds.

For tickets, visit magicandwondershow.com or call 717-323-3077.