After experiencing the doldrums of the pandemic, it was a delight to discover Beryl Markham’s “West With the Night,” an account of a dynamic life.

Born in 1902, Markham, wrote her memoir in 1942. Famous for making the first solo, nonstop flight westward across the Atlantic from Britain to North America in 1936, she moved from one adventure to another.

When deciding on a new path, she said, “Every tomorrow ought not to resemble every yesterday.”

At the age of 4, Markham arrived in British East Africa, in what is now Kenya, to live with her settler father on his large farm. Her constant companion was her dog, Buller, a mongrel who survived an attack by a leopard and ate cats as a pastime.

Her best friend was Kibii, a boy who was a member of the Nandi Murani tribe. They shared aspirations and he taught her to jump high and wrestle. They once trekked into the Mau Forest seeking poison for their arrows. Markham had no girlfriends, since the Murani women were “shy and they were feminine and they did the things that women are meant to do, and they never hunted.”

A young Markham would go hunting barefoot carrying her spear, which was a smaller replica of the one wielded by Arab Maina, the father of Kibii. On one trip, the hunting party came upon a watering hole bereft of wildlife — a bad sign. They soon spotted a lion.

“The lion rushed from the fringe of the donga like a rock from a catapult. He stopped like the same rock striking the walls of a battlement.

Arab Maina was down on his left knee. Beside him was Arab Kosky. Each man, with his shield, his spear, and his body, was a fighting machine no longer human, but only motionless and precise and coldly ready. Buller and I crouched behind them, my own spear as ready as I could make it in hands that were less hot from the sun than from excitement and the pounding of my heart.”

They were able to walk away after a staring match between the lion and Arab Maina.

As you can see from the quote, the writing is excellent. However, the book didn’t sell well and went out of print. In 1982, a Californian named George Gutekunst read a collection of Ernest Hemingway’s letters, including this passage:

“Did you read Beryl Markham’s book, West with the Night? ... She has written so well, and marvelously well, that I was completely ashamed of myself as a writer. ... it really is a bloody wonderful book.”

Gutekunst persuaded a publisher to re-issue the book in 1983, so that at the age of 80, Markham gained respect as a writer in addition to her earlier acclaim as a pilot.

The book meanders in a nonlinear narrative and Markham is great at dialect and painting her characters. My interest was held throughout. Her chapters vary in tone, with one written from the point of view of her thoroughbred stallion and one capturing the scene at the racetrack using just dialogue. She offers stories of big game hunts gone wrong, the view from the air above Africa, and the trials of landing your plane in Northern Africa during Mussolini’s reign.

She learned much about native cultures and customs, animals and survival. At the age of 15, she was in charge during the foaling of a mare.

A drought brought the first big move in her life, forcing her to leave the farm and depart ways with her father, who moved to Peru. At the age of 17, she travels north on horseback with two saddlebags containing all of her possessions (most of them for the horse) to start anew as a trainer of racehorses.

She earned the respect of the Nairobi racetrack society as a 19-year-old, winning racehorse trainer.

Despite growing up white in an African colony, Markham was not racist. Her friend Kibii was renamed, per tribal custom, Arab Ruta when he became a man.

“Arab Ruta is a Nandi, anthropologically a member of a Nilotic tribe, humanly a member of a smaller tribe, a more elect tribe, the tribe composed of those too few, precisely sensitive, but altogether indomitable individuals contributed sparingly by each race, exclusively by none.”

When they meet as adults, he addresses her as Memsahib, a form of respect. She writes:

“Kibii into Arab Ruta — Beru into Memsahib! — this stilted word that ends my youth and reminds me always of its ending.”

Though they are still good friends, she sees that race has entered into their relationship.

“He will walk behind me now, when once, in the simplicity of our nonage, we walked together.”

Out riding one day, she chances upon a stranger at the side of the road working on his disabled automobile. As they talk, Tom Black puts the idea of flying in her head. Later, he becomes her instructor.

As Herman Melville gives us a detailed look at whaling in the 19th century, Markham puts you in the seat of an Avro Avian plane as she describes the controls and bare necessities. Black taught her to trust the compass and her instincts, “but nothing else.”

He said, “If you can’t fly without looking at your airspeed and your altimeter and your bank-and-turn indicator — well, then you can’t fly.”

You really get a feel for flying when she describes a down-draft as you approach a mountain and navigating over a featureless landscape — looking for a wisp of smoke from a campfire.

She was so brave! She flew without a radio and in an open cockpit. When consulting charts before a bush flight, she said in many cases “the bulk of the terrain over which you had to fly was bluntly marked: ‘UNSURVEYED.’ ”

Markham’s life was so extraordinary, that she didn’t realize how much so until she was older. (She died in 1986 at age 83.) She said, “I was unable to discuss the boredom of being alive with any intelligence until I had gone to London and lived there a year.”

Hey, after 2020, we all know boredom, and likely knew it well enough before then.

Diana Abreu is a page designer at LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.