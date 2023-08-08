A Lancaster city-based audio engineer recently embarked on a tour working alongside popular drag queen and singer Jinkx Monsoon.

Cade Bailey, 27, currently works as the front-of-house lead for Monsoon's "Everything At Stake" tour, which kicked off mid-June in Victoria, British Columbia.

The nearly three-month tour traveled through several locations in Canada and the United States, and is slated to end with a Aug. 14 show in Portland, Oregon.

Monsoon catapulted into fame after winning the fifth season of "RuPaul's Drag Race." She's also known for her singing abilities, and made her Broadway debut in "Chicago" performing as Mama Morton.

"Jinkx's tour is a combination of live music with a group of incredibly talented musicians and some clever comedy," Bailey says.

When Bailey isn't on the road, he's helping local and national entertainment acts with their audio.

Bailey is also the Director of Entertainment with Lancaster Pride, a nonprofit that hosts several events that celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community.

"I enjoy my time on the road, but I always look forward to coming back home to Lancaster," Bailey says in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline.

We talked with Bailey about how he got involved with the tour and his experience working with Monsoon and other crew members.

Editor's note: Answers have been condensed for clarity and length.

What is your role in the current tour?

Cade Bailey: I am the FOH (front of house) lead for the tour. However, I wear several hats within the audio world. I run monitors from FOH. I am responsible for everything the audience hears and everything the band hears in their in-ear monitors. I manage all our wireless. ... I hope to continue working with Jinkx on future projects. Jinkx is incredibly loyal and caring.

How did you learn about this opportunity?

I had two different people reach out to me about this project. The first was Cole Lofink who owns Sonus Pro. Sonus is the vendor providing all the lighting, video and audio equipment for the Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake Tour. Sonus is also the AV provider for Lancaster Pride and Zenkaikon. Chris Galante also reached out to me. Chris is a very talented lighting designer who has worked extensively with Adam Sandler, Mac Miller, Trixie Mattel, Bianca Del Rio and so many other artists. I was excited about the opportunity. I spent last year touring with (drag performers) Trixie and Katya on their world tour. That was a scripted comedy show.

What made you decide that working on the tour was something you wanted to pursue?

I decided to join the team because Jinkx's message is one that everyone needs to hear. We were booted from several Florida venues due to the restrictions on drag shows and the crackdown on freedoms of the LGBTQIA+ community there. I hope that the audience hearing Jinkx's message of love and acceptance helped spread it and turn the world into a better place for all of us.

Are you a long-time fan of Jinkx?

I am a huge drag fan and make everyone in my circle consume drag content. The first time I saw Jinkx live was Lancaster Pride's bus trip to NYC to see their live performance in the musical Chicago. I immediately recognized their undeniable talent. ... Jinkx is more impressive live than on any album. Their vocal range, breath control, and ability to hold a note is incredible. ... Jinkx's passion for their message, heart for the people around them, and distinct approach to entertainment has truly earned them every ounce of success. ... Jinkx's genuineness is also something I find remarkable. ... I cannot think of an artist who cares more about the band, crew and even takes the time to thank the teams in the various theaters we go into. Jinkx has that special ability to see the goodness in all of us while standing up and calling out injustices.

What would you want readers to know about the tour and your involvement in it?

We as a team pulled this tour together in a relatively short time frame. ... We had several video calls with team members across the country and the world. Jinkx would carve out time from filming Doctor Who or touring in Australia to help guide us to where they wanted the show to go. ... Every step of this is a massive group effort. ... I am proud of the systems I was able to build with gear provided by Sonus. We are traveling with a console provided by Clair (Global). This show is special because Jinkx is so open to collaborating with everyone on the tour. We will be relaxing on the bus after a show and just come up with improvements for the show as a group. Then you see those changes in real life the next day on stage.