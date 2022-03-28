Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer Rolling Stone aptly described as "jovial" and "ferocious," died on March 25. He was 50.

When a musician dies, there's perhaps no better way to pay tribute to their life than through song. And a concert this weekend at Mickey's Black Box — planned before Hawkins' untimely death — may do just that.

Mickey's Black Box, the performance venue at Rock Lititz, will host a '90s Rockfest concert Saturday, April 2, beginning at 6 p.m.

The lineup features three tribute bands, including Best of Foo, a New Jersey-based tribute to the Foo Fighters.

Other acts on the bill include Remedy, a tribute to the Counting Crows, and Lounge Fly, a tribute to the Stone Temple Pilots.

Tickets are $25 and available online here.

Mickey's Black Box is located at 101 Rock Lititz Blvd. in Lititz. Click here to see all events on the venue's schedule.