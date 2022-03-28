Obit Taylor Hawkins

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Feb, 26 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died, according to reports, Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 50.

Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer Rolling Stone aptly described as "jovial" and "ferocious," died on March 25. He was 50. 

When a musician dies, there's perhaps no better way to pay tribute to their life than through song. And a concert this weekend at Mickey's Black Box — planned before Hawkins' untimely death — may do just that. 

Mickey's Black Box, the performance venue at Rock Lititz, will host a '90s Rockfest concert Saturday, April 2, beginning at 6 p.m. 

The lineup features three tribute bands, including Best of Foo, a New Jersey-based tribute to the Foo Fighters. 

Other acts on the bill include Remedy, a tribute to the Counting Crows, and Lounge Fly, a tribute to the Stone Temple Pilots.

Mickey's Black Box is located at 101 Rock Lititz Blvd. in Lititz. Click here to see all events on the venue's schedule. 

