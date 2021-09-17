The 2021 Denver Fair kicked off on Tuesday, and on Thursday night, thousands of people came out to explore the bustling event.

The free-admission fair was packed to the brim with people of all ages, and there was something for everyone, from rides to a bingo hall.

Here are five things we noticed at the Denver Fair.

Homey, delicious foods

With an abundance of food options, it was almost more difficult to figure out what not to eat at the Denver Fair.

Some of the most unusual options included fried cheesesteaks, waffle ice cream sandwiches, maple milkshakes (and maple versions of basically anything you could want) and chocolate-covered pineapples.

And, of course, there was the standard fair fare — fries, deep-fried Oreos, cotton candy, hot dogs, barbecue, etc.

My partner and I opted for the Lions Club's grilled cheeseburgers and chicken corn soup. The food was almost reminiscent of snack bar food. It was delicious, cheap and filling.

We finished off the night with a Neapolitan ice cream waffle sandwich and a maple milkshake. Both were delicious.

Bingo hall

Throughout the night, the bingo hall ebbed and flowed with people and remained steady.

It cost 25 cents to play two cards, and instead of stamps or bingo markers, there were paper trays filled with dried corn kernels to mark which numbers were called.

The games went on until the first person won bingo. Then, it’d start again.

The quick pace made for a hypnotic and immersive experience; we played for 30 minutes but it had felt like no time had passed. Neither I nor my partner had won any games, but we weren't really worried about that.

It was calm and quiet compared to the normal hustle and bustle of the fair.

Lots of games

Along the muddy grass paths of the Denver Community Park was what felt like hundreds of games, from balloon popping to ring toss to knocking bottles off a wall.

My partner played a basketball game and won a very cute honey bear stuffed animal. Each game stand had row upon row of stuffed animals to win, some minuscule and some obnoxiously large.

The 25-cent Skee-Ball games were alluring, too. Before we knew it, we were down $5 worth of quarters with nothing to show for it.

The same couldn’t be said for the dad next to us, an obviously seasoned player, who had won several tickets.

Rides aplenty

The Denver Fair's rides unlocked a childhood memory for me, as I haven't been to a fair since the York State Fair in the early 2010s.

The glowing neon lights illuminated the park in shades of yellow and pink and green, and everywhere I looked there were kids smiling and having the times of their lives on these rides.

The Ferris wheel was small but mighty, and several familiar rides and attractions were there, like the Ring of Fire (roller coaster that just goes in a circle), the Jumbo ride (elephants rising up and down), and a fun house for kids to go through.

We didn't go on any rides, but we enjoyed watching those who did.

Intermittent shows

Around dusk Thursday night, local firefighters recruited kids from the audience to lightly train how to be a firefighter. It was a means of inspiring kids to pursue public service when they're older.

Four kids stood in front of a "burning" building — it wasn't actually burning, it was fog from a smoke machine — wearing firefighter's jackets. The firefighter demonstrated how to put out a fire, as well as other fire safety tips.

Elsewhere, there were demonstrations from the Kountry K-9 Midway show, where a handful of cute dogs did tricks and followed commands. The crowd was full for each show.

Throughout the day, a man from Rustic Runnels Chainsaw Carving carefully sculpted a piece of wood with a chainsaw.