Beginning Friday, July 23, the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg will come to life with over 55 static and animatronic dinosaurs. It’s all part of “The Jurassic Encounter,” a drive-thru exhibit that will blend entertainment and education.

In addition to dinosaurs, the exhibit will also include fossils, a paleontological camp and an erupting volcano.

The Farm Show Complex is located at 2300 N. Cameron St. in Harrisburg. A vehicle admission ticket is required to enter the tour.

For tickets, visit lanc.news/DinosFarmShow.