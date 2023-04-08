On Tuesday, April 6, Metallica announced that the bands' new album will be celebrated with listening parties at independent record stores all over the world.

Thankfully, A Day in the Life Records has Lancaster County represented.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14, the Walnut Street record store will host a listening party for Metallica's 11th studio album, "72 Seasons," complete with giveaways and vinyl copies of the album for sale.

Co-owner Dan Flynn says that A Day in the Life was eligible to host the listening party due to its connection with Record Store Day, which will next be held on April 22.