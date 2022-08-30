As a director, writer and performer for more than five decades, John Waters has left an indelible mark on pop culture.

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a major Academy of Motion Pictures Sciences exhibit, coming sometime in the next year, will honor both Waters and his work.

However, he wasn’t always this beloved.

It took well over a decade of writing and directing works such as “Pink Flamingos,” “Female Trouble” and “Multiple Maniacs” before the world at large caught on with “Hairspray,” which first released in 1988 before becoming an acclaimed musical in 2002.

These days, Waters is known for his long-running one-man show, which he will be bringing to Lancaster for the first time on Friday, Sept. 23, for the inaugural Gleaners Film Festival at Barshinger Center for the Musical Arts. Originally called “This Filthy World,” the show has gone through numerous revisions over the years. Inspired by the recent COVID-19 pandemic,which briefly halted the show, it is now titled “False Negative” and delves into all things Waters. Regular tickets are $30, and VIP tickets are $60 and include access to a post-show Q&A, a festival poster signed by Waters and premium seating.

A new Criterion remaster of “Pink Flamingos” will screen for free the night before on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Winter Visual Arts Center.

Below is a conversation with John Waters on his litany of film roles, judging John Waters lookalike contests and his thoughts on McCaskey High School’s cancelation of a 2021 production of “Hairspray.”

Note: This has been edited for brevity and clarity.

I've read that you write every day, starting at exactly 8 a.m. and then going until 11 or noon. If it isn't prying too much, how did the writing session go this morning?

It went pretty well, because I had to send 100 pages FedEx to my office to type up, because I handwrite, so it's all cut up and scotch taped. It's a project that, in my contract, I'm not allowed to talk about.



I take it that, with you being in San Francisco, your Provincetown summer is over?

No, it's not over, I'm going back there, but I always come here a little bit in August, because it's cold here in August and I like it. I'll be going back for the last week, but I had a good summer, it was my 58th summer (in Provincetown).

Wow! And I saw that you hosted a dinner at the dump in Provincetown, too!

Yes, that was a fundraiser for the Provincetown Film Festival, which was pretty amazing. I didn't know any of the people that bought the ten tickets, but I think we raised $16,000, which is pretty amazing. People came from all over the world, they all dressed up and really got in the spirit of it, so it was quite a night at the dump.

I loved seeing that after reading (Waters' 2019 book) “Mr. Know-It-All,” you sort of got to have your own "Gristle" experience finally.

Gristle, yes! That is sort of the same kind of thing, I wonder if the chef even read that chapter, I forgot, I should have sent it to him. But he did pretty well on his own without tutoring. It was very Gristle-esque, yes.

I know you've been to nearby York and Harrisburg in the past, and Lancaster is roughly the length of a John Waters film away from Baltimore, so have you ever visited Lancaster before?

Well, my brother (Steve) went to Franklin & Marshall, so I always think of him whenever I'm around there. And I have a good friend named Jim Hollenbaugh who does a lot of film stuff there, so yes, I have been there.



I love, especially for a first-time film festival, that they seemingly thought "Well, what's the best way to make a big splash? Get John Waters involved!"

Well, that's great. Especially since they have outsider talent coming there, from what I read. This is maybe the first time that I've been categorized as that, but I've had lots of issues my whole life, so maybe this is the time to cash in on them and find my perfect audience! My audience has always been outsiders, they were people that couldn't even sit in their own minorities.

I'm also very pleased that they're going to be screening the new Criterion restoration of "Pink Flamingos." I wondered if it was the first time that it was being screened in Lancaster County, and I learned from our archives that the Columbia Drive-in held a special midnight "Pink Double Feature" in 1978 featuring "Pink Flamingos" and "Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii."

Well, there's also that drive-in up there that just played "Pink Flamingos," they have amazing programming (Note: Waters is talking about the Mahoning Drive-in near Jim Thorpe). I remember when "Pink Flamingos" first came out, I always wanted it to play at drive-ins, but it did badly there, because the audience that went to the drive-ins then were not seeing exploitation films with any irony. So, they smelled a rat, correctly, and that rat was me. They knew something was off, it wasn't like a normal exploitation movie. Also, I think towns complained whenever you could see the screen from the highways, I think it was a traffic issue.

I believe it, which is why I was so surprised to see that not only were they screening it in the first place, but that they promoted it in the newspaper! Criterion has this new restoration of "Pink Flamingos," and it's been released on everything from VHS to Laser Disc and now Blu-Ray...

They did a great job, because they kept the balance between underground filmmaking and making it look as best it could without making it something it wasn't. So, that's Criterion's great talent, I think. And we had great luck with the extras, going to the locations and finding the people that live there now, which was kind of like 'Candid Camera.' It's weird, I went on tour with it a little bit, and we'd ask the audience who was seeing it for the first time, and three-quarters of the people would raise their hands. They're all young, twenty years old and they've never seen it, which is great.

I wonder, is there something to the idea that, well, not all of your movies are hard to find, "Multiple Maniacs" is still on HBO Max...

They're all the easiest to find now than they've ever been, pretty much! Even from when they came out. And the more that Criterion puts them out, the better. Another company put out "Serial Mom" recently, "Crybaby" is coming out in 4K, so they're not hard to find at all.

You've said recently that one of the things that shocks you most is how welcoming the establishment has been to you and your work as of late...

They have been so nice. I've gotten so respectable, I could puke. I'm really thankful, with no irony, it's great.

In that case, are you planning on puking on your new Hollywood Walk of Fame star next year?

No, but someone else probably will because of the location it's in (laughs). After it came out, someone quipped online that - and I thought it was pretty funny - "Well, now he's closer to the gutter than ever," which is true, because the star is next to the gutter. So, someone else might puke on it, but I'll be quite happy about it. It's going to be fun.

Is that timed in conjunction with the Academy Museum exhibition on you?

Well, we're hoping to link them at the same time.

After reading the New York Times article on the exhibition, I have to ask - what is the key to being a successful hoarder?

Well, the Wesleyan Film Archive came to me very young, in the early '80s and asked me to do it. They came to me younger than any filmmaker than they had in the archives, and I'm in good company with (Martin)Scorsese and Ingrid Bergman and lots of great people. So, I've been sending stuff since then, and I didn't know what was in there. When the Academy went there to look, they found great things that I didn't know that I still had, like Debbie Harry's beehive bomb wig from 'Hairspray.' That is the key to being a hoarder - because it's somewhere else. It's someone else's job to look through all that.

It brings such a big smile to my face when I see you pop in seemingly random roles, whether it's "Seed of Chucky" or "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." When you get a script for a cameo role, are there certain things you look for before you say yes?

Yes, I'm always saying no to independent movies with no budget, because that's what people expect me to be in. I do big hit movies for franchises that pay well (laughs). And things that people would be startled to see me in, like I did "Law & Order" twice, which was great fun. I don't think people expected to see me in that, although I did play a porn director, which was not exactly a stretch. I like to do all genres. 'Mrs. Maisel' and 'Chucky' don't necessarily have the same audience, but you have to appeal to everybody, the same way I did in the 'Alvin & the Chipmunks' movie. I do have an actor's reel, which is pretty fun. My moustache always gets me the job.

This is perhaps a random question, but the moustache mention made me think of it - I've seen over the years that you've judged John Waters lookalike contests, what is the key to winning one of those? (Laughs) I've done them, and I always like when women win. Now, at the John Waters Camp, I judge the costume contest where they come dressed as anything from my films, and I think they go very far to find the most particular things to come as. Like, a lamp on a table from one of the movies, that sort of thing. I also like it when kids win it. It's really easy to go as me for Halloween.

I feel like there should be an official John Waters costume at Party City or something. I imagine that it would be in the same league as the recent John Waters Funko Pop.

Oh yes, I have the Funko Pop. I marketed a mask with my moustache on it. There's a company called Kreepsville that has a purse that looks like a roach and a John Waters room deodorizer that I always said that you should put that at a latrine in a demolition derby.

This is another random one, but I ask because I know that you're fond of doing it - what is your favorite place to eavesdrop these days?

Well, unfortunately, airports, because I have no choice but to eavesdrop when people do not use their inside voice instead of their outside voice on a place at the top of their lungs checking their cancer results unashamedly for the whole plane to hear. So, I like to eavesdrop...see, eavesdropping has been ruined by people's cell phones, because now I don't want to eavesdrop anymore. 'Please shut up,' you know? Now they have these little cards that say, 'Stop talking,' if you've ever seen them, but I don't have the nerve to hand one to someone, because they would punch you right in the mouth.

I've seen you talk repeatedly in the past about how, when you were first coming up, you were most nervous about older, conservative censors being the ones to disapprove of your work, and now maybe it's younger, more liberal types. There is a local connection here - just last year, a high school in Lancaster County was going to do a production of "Hairspray"...

I remember that, we butted in on that, it was absolutely ludicrous, but I forget the reason.

It was never officially explained, but as I remember it, a group of students approached the principal with their concerns, and then that letter was never shared publicly... But about what? You get it from all sides, but it seems like it went away. I don't know about 'Negro Day,' I mean, that's what it was called, that's historical. Of course, the movie is on the right side, but a white person did write it, so I can't change that, you know? Is it a "white savior' show? I guess that's the criticism it could get. Well, white people were freedom fighters, white people were in Black Lives Matter, it takes a village. I think we need every color to fight for any kind of integration.

McCaskey cancels spring musical 'Hairspray' after students raise concerns about insensitive language School District of Lancaster’s superintendent has canceled the spring high school musical after a group of students who auditioned expressed concern over the play’s derogatory language in describing Black and Hispanic people and people with disabilities.

One of my favorite things that you do annually is your year-end top ten movie list. I was just curious if you happen to have a sneak peek at that to share?

No, I can never tell. It's hard, because I only have three or four so far. They all come out in October, the New York Film Festival usually has most of the movies that I really wo uld want to see. I have a list, but I really have to cram in October because the list comes out in December, a month earlier than everybody else's, so it's due in mid-October. All the distributors that have weird art films do send me links to screeners, because they know that I'm the only chance to get on the list, and mine comes out first.

Are you watching new movies on streaming services? I have a hard time imagining you scrolling through Hulu or something.

I have them, but it's so complicated. I need three assistants to turn on the television. It gets on my nerves.

I've heard you say that you have an assistant for everything.

In my home, I have the Academy Screening Room (an AppleTV+ add-on), that's like a nightmare to set up, then you have to take the computer and cast it ... it's not easy! I just want to watch something. But sometimes I don't - my TV in Provincetown, I have never once turned on. I see the instructions over there and I'm afraid to try it, because it will throw me into a tizzy.

I think that's probably for the best, let somebody else handle that.

None of my assistants are in Provincetown, I can't go out in the street. The woman upstairs always says to me, 'do you need any lesbian help?' But it's true, lesbians can fix anything. So sometimes I do say, 'I can't do this, can you give me some lesbian help?' And she always does. Everybody could use some lesbian help. And I mean helping you with something, not that they need help, I mean like, mechanical help.

Of course, thank you for the clarification. It might be hard to quantify, but in terms of the evolution from "This Filthy World" to "False Negative," is there anything that is the same or has everything changed multiple times over at this point?

Well, things get rewritten, certainly. I do the Christmas show and 'This Filthy World' and I kind of rewrite it every year. Everytime I do it, I don't rewrite it, but certainly, I'm about to rewrite it again, so there will be a lot of new material.

I know you had to more or less scrap and replace the special once COVID happened.

Right, because COVID happened and everything was different, and now, people are a little sick of talking about COVID.

Right, and one thing I've seen you mention in relation to that is that people have just generally gotten grumpier since COVID. Are there certain situations that used to be easier for you before COVID and are now more difficult?

Well, everything. I still wear masks everywhere, because people are still getting it, I know three people who got it last week. And now we have to worry about [monkeypox]. It's like, we're living in a David Cronenberg movie.

Who, actor-wise, do you think brought out the best in your scripts? Well, you know, I think everybody was good. Kathleen Turner was really, really great, and I think she makes everyone in ('Serial Mom') better, because she was such a great example. I'll pick Kathleen, she was just wonderful, that was my favorite movie that I've ever made.

Even before the Gleaners Film Festival was announced, the local independent theater in town Zoetropolis screened "Serial Mom," about a year ago, which was wonderful.

Good, good, I always root for the ones that don't get screened as much, like 'Cecil B. Demented' or 'Pecker.'

It's showing in Baltimore at the Charles Theatre next week, they're showing all of my later films, from 'Crybaby' on.



That's awesome! Will you be there?

No, because I'll be away, but I did do a welcome video.

Oh, well I'm sure people will love that.

I'm actually doing it when I hang up, in five minutes I'm doing it.

In that case, I'll just leave you with one last question. I know in the past years, you've written several sequels to 'Hairspray' that have all been rejected for one reason or another. What is it, do you think, these streaming services, who all seem so hungry for content, aren't connecting with?

There's so much time they have to fill now. And 'Hairspray,' they've already done my movie, the Adam Shankman movie and then the NBC TV movie, so I guess they didn't want to do another one. I wrote one sequel to the musical, one sequel to my movie and one TV show pilot. So, I did it three times, and I kind of described the plot for all three of them in my book 'Mr. Know-It-All,' so who knows? Anything could happen, it could come back, maybe we will do it one day.

Well, I'll be crossing my fingers over here in Lancaster. Thank you so much for your time.

Thank you, you had good questions, you were prepared!