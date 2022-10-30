I recently had a wonderful opportunity to view concurrently running Philadelphia art exhibits that beckon us as visitors to look at the work of two famous artists much more closely — to examine at their processes and techniques, and ponder how their life circumstances influenced their work.

In one, “Modigliani Up Close” at the Barnes Foundation museum, four curators and an army of art historians and conservators did years of research to reveal Amedeo Modigliani’s process, in granular detail, for making paintings and sculptures in the last years of his short life.

A few blocks away, at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, “Matisse in the 1930s” chronicles in detail a change in style for probably my favorite artist, Henri Matisse, during a pivotal decade in his long career.

The works in these two exhibits show on one hand a young Italian artist gaining confidence and fame just before dying at age 35 in 1920, and and an established French artist getting his mojo back — starting by painting a Philadelphia mural — at age 60.

During a dual press preview earlier this month,

four women curators for the Barnes exhibit explained how Modigliani often painted his works over previously used canvases. That was especially true when he was young and broke.

The exhibit contains infrared images of his paintings that reveal the faint traces of landscapes under a portrait of a woman, and full portraits hiding under images of other works. Wax residue found on top of some of his carved limestone head sculptures, the curators say, support a story that Modigliani used to put candles on top of those heads to give his dark studio the ambiance of an ancient temple.

The exhibit showed how the artist started out using blue-gray ground — the first layer of paint a canvas is prepared with — which made the flesh tones of his early nudes look rosier. When he moved to the south of France, he began using white ground to capture the special light of that region — of which Nice-dwelling Matisse was also a fan.

There are paintings of nudes from 1917 and 1919 side by side, showing how this change in ground color — which peeks out around the border of his figures — changed the look of the skin tones of his models. The white ground enhances the ruddy cheeks of a group of taciturn local boys Modigliani painted in the south of France, when he didn’t have access to professional models as he had in Paris.

One of my favorite paintings in the exhibit is a self-portrait of the artist, palette in hand, wearing a burgundy coat and — with his perfectly arched eyebrows — also wears a look of seriousness and confidence.

I enjoyed seeing the series of paintings of his pregnant partner at the time clad in a yellow sweater, her elongated, pupil-less gray eyes lending an air of mystery.

Restarted career

I fell in love with Henri Matisse’s work many years ago for the bold colors he employed during his Fauvist period earlier in the 20th century, which have always prompted a strong emotional reaction. I’m fond of the darkly delineated eyes of many of his portrait subjects. And seeing an exhibition that included his late-in-life abstract “Jazz” works — made from cut-up pieces of colored paper — sealed the deal.

The press preview for “Matisse in the 1930s” started at the end of the Modigliani show at the Barnes, with those attending gazing up at Matisse’s “The Dance” mural in black and gray, blue and pink.

Matisse, we learned, was creatively blocked when he came to Philadelphia to create the mural at collector Albert Barnes’ original art museum building in Merion.

Matisse had just gone through a period in the 1920s of painting theatrical, highly decorated interior scenes featuring odalisques — models dressed as denizens of a harem — and was looking for something new.

The three years (1930-33) he spent creating the mural of eight figures twisting in motion around the Barnes’ large arches, combined with a soul-cleansing trip to Tahiti in 1930, regenerated his creativity, co-curator Matthew Affron told us at the preview.

Matisse began using large pieces of cut paper, moved around on his canvases with the aid of his models and assistants, to plot out the composition of his paintings. And he began taking dozens of photographs of the phases of his work — photos you can see in the Philadelphia Museum of Art exhibit. A whole gallery room is dedicated to sketches, studies and photos of his creation of “The Dance” mural.

After that, Affron explained, Matisse began using the color, patterns and textures of his model’s clothing to animate his pictures. I stared a long time at his 1938 “Lady in Blue,” a portrait of his favorite model, Lydia Delectorskaya wearing a white-trimmed blue blouse and skirt she had fabricated. Matisse shows another new technique — scratching away the paint to reveal white canvas as a way to create a pattern in the skirt. The actual skirt worn by Delectorskaya — owned by the museum — is casually draped over a nearby chair in the exhibit.

In the ’30s, Matisse illustrated a book of symbolist poems by Stéphane Mallarmé, also part of the Philly show. And his obsession with dancing bodies led him to create costumes and backdrops for a ballet called “Red and Black” in 1939; a black and white video in the exhibit captures a few minutes of a performance.

The exhibit includes pencil drawings and paintings of still-lifes, variations on a faun charming a nymph with his pipe-playing and huge, colorful canvases of a boat in a Tahiti harbor.

My favorite Matisse painting from this period, “Woman in a Purple Robe,” was not borrowed for this exhibit. But his “Yellow Odalisque” is here — a woman lounging in a similar attitude, surrounded by colorful patterns and textures.

Being in my 60s myself, it’s great to see through this exhibit the evidence of Matisse revealing his process and reveling in his second act in life — the long creative life he was afforded that we could have only wished for Modigliani.

3 TAKEAWAYS FROM MODIGLIANI EXHIBIT • The "Modigliani Up Close" exhibit is the result of a multi-year research project using a variety of scientific scanning techniques, and is the work of nearly 60 conservators, curators and scholars. The curators say researchers initially thought Modigliani worked in a limited palette; they learned through the study that went into this exhibit that he worked in many more hues than first thought. The works are presented chronologically as you move through the exhibit. • The exhibit gives the viewer a chance to know -- through infrared photos hung next to the works scanned -- what's under the surface of Modigliani's paintings -- under-drawing, previous portraits, landscapes with buildings and layers of paint. Visitors to "Modigliani Up Close" will learn the researchers found traces of graphite and paint on top of the several sculptures displayed in one gallery; the curators speculate the artist drew on the limestone he got from places around Paris before carving. • Don't miss: The artist's self-portrait in 1919 shows how he sees himself by the time he was creating the final works in this exhibition — as an artist with a palette in his hand — the curators say. Also check out "The Amazon (Woman in Yellow Jacket)," a 1909 portrait of a confident-looking woman with a haughty expression and a pop of red on her lips. "Young Woman.

3 TAKEAWAYS FROM MATISSE EXHIBIT • Curator Matthew Affron says Matisse was struggling to remain relevant when he took the commission from Albert Barnes to paint "The Dance" in the original Barnes Foundation building in Merion. "Barnes wants a capstone for his building and Matisse needs a catalyst for his art," Affron says. Making the mural changed the shape of Matisse's work, Affron adds: "It got him to flatter, bolder, larger shapes" and moved him away from his more naturalistic approach of the 1920s. Matisse had worked on the "Dance" mural for a year before he realized he had made an error in the proportions of his figures and had to start over from scratch. Matisse used a long pole with charcoal attached to the end to make sketches on big canvases for large-scale works. • In 1948 — when the Philadelphia Museum of Art was just 20 years old — there was a Matisse retrospective in the Dorrance Galleries, which is the same space where today's Matisse show hangs. • Don't miss: "The Song," a large 1938 painting of three women listening to a fourth singing from a music book, that Matisse created on site in former New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller's Manhattan apartment. Look at the movement in the women's dresses — one of the things that changed about Matisse's art in the 1930s — and how the women are positioned around the fireplace opening. Also notice how Matisse includes art and other items in his own studio in the background decor of some of his 1930s paintings.