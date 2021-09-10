After a year and a half of uncertainty and a canceled season of shows, the Fulton Theatre welcomed theatergoers on Thursday night as it embarked on its first mainstage show of the season, “Fun Home.”

A scene peppered with masked couples and quiet whispers quickly turned into an expansive sea of people chatting as they waited for the show to begin.

The new lobby, part of $35 million worth of expansions and renovations to the Fulton, breathed with life.

Among the crowd in the lobby was Carol Heintzelman, a faithful Fulton regular who has seen five or six productions per season since she moved to the area in 1976.

“I love the atmosphere here ... the fact that it’s on the smaller side and makes you feel like you’ve been part of an intimate community,” Heintzelman says.

Heintzelman was last at the Fulton in March 2020 to see “Kinky Boots,” the production running when the pandemic shut down theaters nationwide.

Since “Fun Home” was the first show of the season, Heintzelman decided she would see it with her season-pass-holding friend.

Meanwhile, a group of four friends waited by the bar for the show to begin. They had all been to the Fulton before, and Thursday night’s show served as both a means of getting back into the theater season, but also to enjoy “Fun Home” and its themes.

“I took theater classes here as a small kid. It’s exciting to see [the Fulton’s] new iteration,” says Katie Jacobsen, of Lancaster. “It feels like coming home in a way, but to a renovated house.”

Not to mention that Alison Bechdel, author of the book the play was based on, was Jacobsen’s graduation speaker.

Sophia Marshall, of Pittsburgh, has been a fan of Bechdel’s for quite some time. She came to see the show with her friend Starleisha Gingrich, a Fulton Theatre employee and founder of the Disrupt Theatre Company.

“I’m glad to be here, and I’m glad to see everyone masking really well,” says Marshall.

For teacher Steffan Bomberger, coming back to the Fulton after the pandemic is a sign of brighter times ahead.

“I think we’re really going into a time of catharsis," Bomberger says. "We’ve really been in this trauma pattern for the past two years, so I think it speaks volumes that the Fulton went out on a limb and took a queer story like this one, and using it as a way to get back into theater."

Before long, an usher guided people out of the lobby and into the theater.

From the stage, Fulton artistic director Marc Robin welcomed the crowd and expressed his gratitude.

“Just the fact that I can stand on this stage tonight, in front of an opening night audience, alone, is one of the most grateful gifts we could possibly have, and that’s happening because you’re willing to go on this journey with us,” Robin says.

Robin says people asked him why “Fun Home” was the premiere of the season, to which he said that it was the smart decision to make should the Fulton have to shut down again; it’s a small, inexpensive production.

But that’s not the only reason.

“It’s also one of the most important plays for any community to witness, talk about, involve themselves with,” Robin says.

So far, Robin says the play's themes — sexual orientation, family dynamics, death — have gotten some mixed reactions. But he’s OK with that.

“It’s not only our responsibility to entertain our audiences, but it’s to change the collective soul of our community,” Robin says.