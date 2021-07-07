On a balmy afternoon in late May, some kids are getting up to some Christmas mischief.
“Action!” is called by director B. Harrison Smith on scene 81-2 Alpha, or to put it more plainly, a quick shot between the main action of the upcoming holiday film “All iWant for Christmas.” The actors in the scene, London Horshaw and Selina Flanscha, are clad in face shields up until the very moment they’re needed on camera. Cinematographer Matt Neese is positioned, with camera in hand, on a wheeled contraption, ready to get some close-ups.
When the film is finished, the locale will resemble an abandoned bank, complete with a tub marked “Fusion waste.” In reality, the film crew has taken up residency for a few weeks at popular family fun zone Go ‘N Bananas, one of several local locations used for this production.
“They were nothing but collaborative and supportive of this,” says Harrison of Go ‘N Bananas. “That's why we're so happy to do this, because it really involved the community. Believe me, our film is going to make them look like the premier fun spot in the world.”
The working relationship between Smith and Everything's Fire, the York-based production company run by Neese and Doug Henderson, has been incredibly fruitful. Just in the last three years, the trio has churned out three horror films, including “The Special,” the short “The Nighttime World” and the upcoming “Where the Scary Things Are.”
“All iWant for Christmas” is a different beast entirely – a Christmas movie for the whole family. The film stars Sean Patrick Flannery of “Boondock Saints” fame, and was shot during a blistering 15-day schedule.
Without giving any spoilers, “All iWant for Christmas” finds all of Santa’s “Elves on the Shelves” fired because they’ve been slacking off, replaced by robots called “Bubs.” Yes, automation is a scourge even in fiction.
In another scene, shot in the lobby of Go ‘N Bananas, a “Bub” whizzes up to Horshaw, showcasing a bond between human and machine, just in time for the yuletide.
It’s the last day of filming, and thanks to an agreement between Smith and the fun center, the production crew can shoot right up until noon when the machines turn on and families begin pouring in. At 11:55, Smith tries for one more pick-up shot of Horshaw, just as the first family walks in. The mother and child appear unaware that a movie is shooting right near the coat rack, so they traipse by, thankfully just out of the camera’s vision.
Right at noon, the lights come up and the machines roar to life. What at first seems like razor-sharp timing on behalf of the crew is revealed to be the work of Doug Henderson, whose many roles on set involve flipping the switch back on when filming is complete.
“On a movie this size, with this budget, I'm wearing a couple different hats,” says Henderson, whose hats include everything from preparing footage for post-production to assisting with behind the scenes cast interviews.
For over a decade, Henderson and Neese have put the Everything’s Fire stamp on hundreds of short films and corporate projects, and their continued collaboration with Smith has now led to several full-length movies shot in Lancaster and York Counties.
“Central PA has a lot of potential to be its own little film industry,” says Neese. “Not necessarily on the scale of Hollywood or anything, but an industry that has a significant impact on the local economy. But that can only happen with continued support from the community, whether it's access to locations and crew or financial support.”
While “All iWant for Christmas” simply necessitated some Christmas touches throughout to set the season, “Where the Scary Things Are” required a bigger, scarier playing field.
And what local field is scarier than, well, “Field of Screams?”
“(Field of Screams owners) The Schopf Brothers got us," Smith says. “They knew what we wanted to do. They checked out my credentials and knew we were the real deal and we didn’t let them down. We shot a terrific, high quality monster movie and made their place look even more incredible than it already is in real life.”
Shot in the fall of 2020, the filmmakers not only sparred with movie monsters, but also battled the threat of COVID-19 onset with rigorous safety measures. “Where the Scary Things Are” is set for release in the fall of 2021.
'They got us'
With “All iWant for Christmas” deep in the post-production phase now, rest is still a far way’s off – in July, roles will shift for the trio as Henderson looks to direct his first feature-length film, “They Watch,” with Smith as a producer.
"The thing I can't emphasize enough is the collaboration effort transcends even business or personal relationships,” says Smith of working with Neese and Henderson. “They're so easy to work with. This is a very personal project for Doug, and I'm just happy to help.”
While the trio makes the actual filmmaking process look simple, there are concerns that can’t simply be changed in the script or fixed in post. All three describe the occasional uphill battle with making movies in a locale that simply doesn’t have the infrastructure to support it right now.
“At some point, we're going to have to win over our communities and people are going to have to rally around it and help,” Henderson says. “I understand that people are apprehensive and don't believe that it's possible. It's hard to tell the difference between us and your neighbor's cousin that just got a camera for Christmas and is making movies with his friends, right? I can't tell the difference between a single A baseball player and a professional all-star if I'm watching them at batting practice.”
If these two films end up in a similar position to Smith’s “The Special,” they’ll be in line for both domestic and international distribution on VOD and streaming services by the end of 2021.
Even when production on a film ends, there’s no sitting on laurels for this crew.
“Our region is very much historically in manufacturing and blue-collar work, and people don't realize that filmmaking is very much blue-collar work," Henderson says. “They sell the sizzle of the red carpet and the fancy clothes, but we're here with dirt under our fingernails working long days.”