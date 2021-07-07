(Author's note: Care has been taken to avoid spoilers, but if you haven't seen the fourth ep…

Note: This column was written by director B. Harrison Smith.

“Making a movie locally is sometimes like explaining how to land a rocket ship on Venus.”

That comes from my partner and friend, Doug Henderson of York, PA and one of the founders of Everything’s Fire film production company. Doug and his EF partner, Matte Nease are the premier filmmakers in the York and Lancaster area.

The problem is, no one seems to know that.

I live in Lancaster and shot three feature films to date in the area. With Everything’s Fire partners, Doug Henderson and Matt Nease of York, they have endeavored to make filmmaking a viable economic force in Lancaster and York.

Shooting local allows us to bring attention to businesses, bring them into the fold and pay for their services. The pharmacy in” The Special” was Sloane’s in Mountville. The bar in the opening of the film? That’s The Rockfish in York. Smith’s Hotel in Columbia was our hotel for the ill-fated Jerry in the film.

We wanted to include a number of local businesses to show we are not messing around as all of my films receive solid domestic and foreign distribution in both theaters, home video and streaming.

Our most recent film, a monster movie “Where The Scary Things Are,” was shot last summer almost entirely on the grounds of local and national Halloween favorite Field of Screams in Mountville.

The Schopf Brothers got us. They knew what we wanted to do. They checked out my credentials and knew we were the real deal and we didn’t let them down. We shot a terrific, high quality monster movie and made their place look even more incredible than it already is in real life. They liked the script, knew what was needed and let us do our thing.

It wasn’t always that way. My first film “The Fields” was shot in 2010. The movie used a number of local locations, but in the end the production was not well received by the local population who felt the production was intruding on their private turf.

Many people think when you make a movie that you’re wealthy, you’re part of a big studio and you’re from Hollywood. What they don’t understand is that independent film is often using your own local people and you’re trying to bring money to the local economy. It’s not millions upon millions of dollars or even hundreds of thousands, but one bar we used got paid about $3,000 for a single day’s work. Not bad for the owners and that was on top of our production buying the cast and crew’s food right from them for that scene.

I found that some of the locals didn’t care that the production was helping their town. One night someone drove by one of our production trucks and threw a cement block through the window yelling for us to go back to Los Angeles. What they didn’t know is we were all from the area and maybe as far as Philly. Others thought the thriller were making was some kind of evil film and posted some pretty harsh and false stuff saying we were making “Satanic Movies” in their little town.

It’s no fun traveling so far to shoot or splitting shooting between two coasts. It gets old fast. I thought I would try shooting in Lancaster. A friend said, I know these two guys in York. You should give them a call, they’re really good.

I get told this a lot. Someone always knows someone they think is in the business. It sounds judgmental and dismissive but I have an answer. We are now in an age where everyone with a high-end Best Buy digital camera and editing computer thinks they’re a filmmaker. That’s like me thinking because I have a med kit I’m a doctor, or a garage full of tools I can do construction or a mechanic.

Just because I have Legos doesn’t mean I can build a house.

I called Doug Henderson who set up a meeting at the Mean Cup coffee shop in Lancaster and it all fell into place from there. I saw their demo reels and I was blown away. Matt Nease’s camera work and lighting, Doug’s production and editing…they had created a number of films for a 48-hour film contest and you would’ve thought they had some serious money for the shorts they created. The sound work was clean, the production value beautiful…these two guys were York’s hidden gems and I knew I needed to get together with them before someone wised up and locked them up.

In less than a year, my company and Everything’s Fire were at work again in Lancaster with the upcoming “Where The Scary Things Are,” a monster movie almost killed by the pandemic outbreak. It was because of Matt and Doug’s ability to adapt and reformulate that the film was saved and the location shifted to Field of Screams.

We were going to shoot in these local remote locations like an abandoned warehouse or factory and other places. Then the pandemic hit, everything shut down and access to these places were far more difficult. Jim and Gene Schopf had been approached many times to shoot on their haunt, but they saw the potential of this project and they opened their doors to us.

We shot quickly, safely, adhering to tight COVID protocols. No one got sick, every came and left safely and we shot one hell of a movie with a literal cast of nobodies from York.

I remember the head producer called me from Los Angeles when I submitted this local cast. He replied, ‘Harrison, not a single one of these kids has a damned IMDb credit. You sure they can act?’ I told him I would stake my career on it.

They not only acted, they killed it. When you see this movie, you won’t forget these kids. They will haunt you.

All of this was done thanks to the local community. Business owners, property owners opened their doors to us and we brought some financial relief to them despite our budget being slashed as the film was originally backed by a number of Wall Street private financiers. When the market crash hit, two days later, I got the call that the backers were pulling out. There was no desire for risk in the aftermath of that mess.

The film set up camp with Field of Screams as its main location and home base. The script was rewritten to fit into the haunt’s stage. The place is meant for Hollywood. The elaborate effects, sets and gags…what was there not to want? The production value was incredible. In return we really showed off the haunt. When people outside of Lancaster see this film, they’re gonna want to go there when they find out it’s a real place and even scarier than we show in the movie.

One year later and I was back in production with Everything’s Fire on a Christmas family film. Rolling from two horrors into holiday family fare was an easy transition. Work is work and it’s nice to shoot in the day without actors covered in blood and goo and you get to laugh a little bit more onset. I approached Doug and Matt about this new project as the pandemic started to recede in rearview mirrors.