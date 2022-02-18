A 2022 bucket list for winter fun in Lancaster County

We’re midway through winter.

Days are getting longer.

Spring is on the way.

Yet there’s still time for winter fun.

Here’s a winter bucket list just for Lancaster County to help you make the most of the season before it’s over.

Watch Middle Creek’s snow geese

Every winter, hundreds of thousands of snow geese migrate to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, turning Middle Creek Lake into a bird blizzard.

Peak migration is expected soon and will be later than years past because the lake is still frozen. Updates can be found at lanc.news/MigrationUpdates.

Avoid the traffic jams and crowds by visiting during the week. Get there early for the best experience. The snow geese leave around sunrise. Or watch a livestream of the action.

While most of the action is in the sky or on the water, there’s more to explore at the site.

Middle Creek’s visitors center closed at the beginning of the pandemic. It reopened this winter with a new addition (the new museum exhibit is expected to open in the spring). Throughout the year, the building will house talks on topics from rare butterflies to black bears.

Outside the visitors center, check out the surrounding garden beds. Employees and volunteers focus on native plants that support pollinators and birds. Right now, for example, winterberry and chokeberry give birds refuge and food. Otherwise, the gardens may look a bit messy, says Ellen Rupp, who works at the visitors center, but the leaf litter actually is left to shelter bugs, insects and larvae.

Away from the visitors center, look down and go on a wildflower hunt. The site has an 8-page checklist with information on when you can spot each plant.

Note: The full tour route through the site (a fun drive, bike or walk) is closed until March 1. You can still listen to the informative audio tour online.

Bid at a mud sale

Find deals, food and support first-responders at Lancaster County’s mud sales.

Last year, many sales were canceled, postponed or went virtual. This year, all 17 sales throughout the county are on.

First up is the sale at Strasburg Fire Co., which starts at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, and continues the next day with auctions starting at 8 a.m.

If you miss that one, there will be a sale every weekend through mid-April, followed by sales in May, June and into August. Find a full calendar at lanc.news/SaleCalendar22.

Go early to scope out what’s for sale. Make a list of what looks promising and stay close to not miss your chance.

Most of the action is outdoors so bundle up and don’t forget the muck boots. Even if it’s not raining, thousands of feet can turn a wet field into a muddy mess.

Eat a fasnacht

March 1 may be Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras around the world, but in Lancaster County, it’s Fasnacht Day.

Enjoy the fat and sugar before Lent starts with a fasnacht.

Volunteers with Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia have nearly a century of experience making fasnachts. They took a year off last year due to COVID-19 and they’re back this winter, and they’ve already sold out their pre-orders.

Lafayette Fire Company is one of the newest spots selling fasnachts. The fire company’s offering fasnachts from Bird-in-Hand Bakery to raise money for cancer prevention in honor of the late Jan Fassnacht, a volunteer firefighter. Fasnachts are $15 for a dozen of powdered and glazed. Pre-order by Feb. 21 to pick up Feb. 28 or Fasnacht Day.

LNP | LancasterOnline will share more places to find fasnachts on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Get moving

The outdoors doesn’t shut down in the winter.

Actually, trails are less busy and less buggy in the cold. The landscape takes on a new look without leaves.

Go online to check out five favorite places to hike in the winter plus tips on how to stay warm and stay safe.

If training for an event motivates you, there are races and walks throughout the county this winter.

Or try ice skating indoors. Lancaster Ice Rink usually has a temperature in the 50s, warmer than most winter days, and no wind.

If you’ve had enough of the cold, spend some time in the sauna at Universal Athletic Club (day passes for nonmembers are $24.95).

Blaze Yoga Lancaster has hot yoga, hot Pilates and hot HIIT classes ($20 per class).

Cook something cozy

Warm up by making minestrone soup, chicken and rice (a one-pot porridge-stew hybrid) or an adaptable shepherd’s pie, or wing it with our Souper Formula.

Apple coffee cake is a sweet treat that can become tomorrow’s breakfast.

To drink, make spiced hot cocoa.

Grow something

It’s too early to start most seeds indoors (especially if you don’t have a great grow light or a heat mat), but if you are antsy to start growing, try sprouting food scraps.

The Edible Schoolyard Project suggests trying: potato, garlic, carrots, ginger, radish, green onions, lettuce, beets, bok choy, celery, daikon, turnips and leeks.

There are different guidelines for growing each plant. All you need is a jar or container, and sometimes soil.

Or try growing microgreens, young and tender edible greens packed with nutrients. Think of them as a relative of sprouts that grow in soil.

Beans, kale, beets and herbs are among the many plants that can be grown as microgreens. Unlike the full-size plants, the natural light in a windowsill is enough to grow the microplants.

Francesco Di Gioia, assistant professor of vegetable crop science at Penn State, advises professional growers on how to make a living growing tiny plants. He also has a guide for home gardeners.

If you want to buy local, Black Creek Greenhouse in East Earl and Rohrer Seeds in Smoketown have some of the biggest selections of supplies and seeds.