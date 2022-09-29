According to their Wikipedia page, the German band Kraftwerk were among the pioneers of electronic music playing what they described as “robot pop.” But, a recent sale at Morphy Auctions, 2000 N. Reading Road, Denver, has revealed perhaps the true pioneers of robot pop music. A 1963 Belgian organ featuring three mechanical robot musicians sold for $350,550 during auction house’s Sept. 9-10 sale.

The robot dance organ was the highest-selling item among 541 lots of mechanical music machines, coin-operated novelties and automata from the collection of Henri Krijnen — a Dutch businessman and collector. The total amount of the sale was $2.3 million.

Ozzie Bilotta, a Florida-based collector, bought the organ at auction for $350,550 against the original estimate of $100,000-$200,000. The item attracted 31 other bids. According to a press release from Morphy’s, Bilotta plans to display the organ at a private vintage toy and arcade museum opening this fall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“Being that the robot band was created in 1963, right in the heart of the classic sci-fi era, it fits right in with the museum’s theme of robots and space toys,” Bilotta said in a press release provided by the auction house.

The 12-foot-wide robot dance organ, which according to a press release from Morphy’s was one of Krijnen’s favorites, was built in 1963 by Gebroeders Decap an Antwerp-based organ building company and is one of only three organs of its kind in existence. It features three robotic musicians programmed to play drums, saxophone and horn with a smaller robot positioned at the corner of the stage. Two of the robot musicians stands for their solos and the smaller robot is programmed to remind the audience to tip the performers. The organ was originally installed at the Hotel Eemland in Soest, Netherlands and was professionally restored to perfection by AC Pilmer Automatic Music of Ossett, England according to a press release from Morphy’s.

The organ may become part of his museum or the centerpiece of an affiliated business near the museum, Bilotta noted in the press release provided by Morphy’s.

“Hopefully I’ll have things figured out by the time it arrives from its current location (in Oosterhout, the Netherlands),” Bilotta said in the press release. “I’m excited to bring this wonderful fusion of art, music, engineering and classic robot styling to the United States.”