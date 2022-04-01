Whether you enjoy jazz, bluegrass, indie pop, rock or any other kind of music, Lancaster County is packed to the brim with concert options in April.

A few notable acts coming to Lancaster include alternative rock band The Lemonheads, a tribute to the '90s with the Bayside Tigers, country superstar Trace Adkins and acclaimed folk band The End of America.

There are several local bands to watch out for, too, including bluegrass band Colebrook Road, ska band Big Fat Meanies, Lancaster-native (but now Philly-based) Tuck Ryan Band and rock band Jet Silver.

Here are more than 90 concert options to enjoy in Lancaster County in April.

April 1

- Multi-genre Lancaster band Ghost Light Radio Show will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Indie-folk band The Wild Hymns will perform at the Lititz Shirt Factory at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. More info.

- Cover band Uncle Fester's Candy Shop will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Bluegrass band Hammer Creek will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Acoustic pop band Cinders will perform at Tellus360 in Tigh Mhary at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 2

- Doo Wop Cavalcade, a tribute to oldies music, will take the stage at American Music Theatre at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $48. More info.

- Singer/songwriter Jessica Batz will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Mickey's Black Box will host a '90s Rockfest, featuring several cover bands that will play hits from grunge band Stone Temple Pilots, rock band Foo Fighters and general '90s hits. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. More info.

- Duo James Co. will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Beastie Boys tribute band Brass Monkeys will perform at Phantom Power at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Party band Sounds of Summer will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Soul/R&B group The Kiana Corley Band will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Funk band Arthur Thomas + The Funkatorium will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Blues artist Katie Henry will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 11:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 3

- Brass ensemble The Soul Rebels will perform at Phantom Power at 7 p.m. Lancaster brass outfit Big Boy Brass will open the show. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 the day-of. More info.

April 7

- Jazz band the Dave Wilson Quartet will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Singer Adam Blessing will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Dance band The Motet will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 8

- Lancaster funk/R&B dance band Pocketful O' Soul will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Bluegrass band Colebrook Road will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours. More info.

- Rock band Badflower will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. More info.

- Rock band Two Pints Shy will perform at the Eicher Arts Center at 7 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Bee Gees cover band Tragedy will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. More info.

- Dark pop band Den-Mate will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Multi-genre artists The Kyle Hancock Group will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Multi-genre band Shwizz will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 9

- Phantom Power will host a fundraiser for city council president Ismail Smith-Wade-El, who is running for state representative. Lancaster singer-songwriters Hadassah Edith and Jordan Rast will perform. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 21 and over, or accompanied by someone 25 and over, and must be able to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19. More info.

- Multi-genre artists The Duttons will perform at American Music Theatre at 3 p.m. Tickets are $34. More info.

- Instrumental progressive metal band Animals as Leaders will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50. More info.

- Americana artist Randy Z will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Jazz artist Stanley Jordan will perform at the Ware Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. More info.

- Pianist Xiaopei Xu will perform at the Trust Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for students. More info.

- Rock band CJ and the Blossom Hill Experience will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Black Sabbath tribute band Hole in the Sky will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance, or $8 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Rock band Jet Silver will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Country rock band Elisha Grant will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock n' roll duo Echo Kid will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Connor Kirk will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 13

- Rock band Dorothy will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Tickets are $19.50. More info.

April 14

- Jazz band the Todd Fulginiti Trio featuring Bailey will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Bluegrass band The Wooks will host its album release party at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours. More info.

- Classic rock cover band The Selman Brothers Band will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

April 15

- Rock cover band Love Haters will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Rock band Modern Day Pharaohs will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Multi-genre band Mark DeRose & The Dreadnoughts will perform at Lititz Shirt Factory at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. More info.

- Country group Whiskey on the Rocks will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Rockabilly group The Throbulators will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Shea Quinn, of Lancaster new wave band The Sharks, will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 16

- Broadway Disney singers Susan Egan, Arielle Jacobs, Anneliese van der Pol and Syndee Winters will perform for the "Disney Princess Concert" at American Music Theatre at 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $59. More info.

- The Bayside Tigers will perform '90s cover songs as part of the "Saved by the 90s" event at Tellus360 at The Temple at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Times 2 will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Multi-genre artists Max Swan and Micah Graves will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours. More info.

- Rock band Dimestore Dolls will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- AC/DC tribute band Back in Black will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Scorpions tribute band Animal Magnetism will open the show. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Rock band Sound Method will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock n' roll artist Ethan Larsh will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Hunter McNally will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 11:45 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 20

- Alternative rock band The Lemonheads will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Queen tribute band Gary Mullen and the Works will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $49. More info.

April 21

- Jazz band The Tailgaters will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Country singer Trace Adkins will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $79 to $99. More info.

- Multi-genre band Sporting Hill Ramblers will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Indie rock band Brother Moses will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 22

- Dance cover band Pop Scotch will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Multi-genre bands Tuck Ryan Band and Jake Joyce Band will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours. More info.

- Americana band Little Leroys will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Folk band The End of America will perform at the Lititz Shirt Factory at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. More info.

- Country-folk artist Charles Wesley Godwin will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, or $60 for four. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Indie band You, Me, and Everyone We Know will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Ska band Big Fat Meanies, alternative rock band 25th Hour and rock band The Scouts will open the show. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. More info.

- Country singer Josh Turner will perform at American Music Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are $69. More info.

- Bluegrass band Dillweed will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- NYC-based band nxtime will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 23

- Mike Steele will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Richard Lloyd, founding member of '70s rock band Television, will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Multi-genre band Fierce will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Felix Cavaliere, of The Rascals, and Micky Dolenz, of The Monkees, will perform together at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $54 to $74. More info.

- Groove/jam band Snapsquatch will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Funk band Ralph Real & The Family Jam will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 24

- Grateful Dead cover band W.W.J.D. will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 2 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-want. Concertgoers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Brittany Ann Tranbaugh will perform at Tellus360 at An Sibin at 7 p.m. Folk-indie trio Vulcans will open the show. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 25

- Hardcore punk band Pears will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 27

- Indie rock band Wild Pink will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

April 28

- Jazz band Prime Example will perform at Tellus360 at Tigh Mhary at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Acoustic rock duo Burden of Proof will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

April 29

- Roots & blues band Ben Brandt & The Soul Miners Union will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test within 72 hours. More info.

- Big band artist Erich Cawalla will perform at The Ware Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22. More info.

- Rock/blues band M.O.L. will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

April 30

- Singer/songwriter Cody Kilburn will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Punk band The Bouncing Souls will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $32 in advance, or $35 the day-of. More info.

- Progressive bluegrass band Yonder Mountain String Band will perform at Tellus360 at The Temple at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Americana band All Weather Band will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.