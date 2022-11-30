Are you the type of person that likes to make your gifts by hand? Or do you like to get creative in the kitchen, cooking something new and delicious?

If shopping for a gift just isn’t your thing, consider one of the many workshops and craft classes taking place in Lancaster County throughout the month of December. Have some fun, learn something new and apply your skills to make something fun for a loved one, from Ukrainian food to a Christmas porch sign. There are options for the little elves in your life who’d like to make something special, too.

A Ukrainian Christmas and New Year’s

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

Cost: $75.

Details: Instructor Helen Chudakova-Sanya will provide recipes and instructions to prepare your holiday meals Ukrainian-style during this BYOB event for ages 16 and up. (BYOB alcohol for those 21-and-over, of course.) The fun takes place at Zest’s cooking school at 1180 Erb’s Quarry Road, Lititz. Learn how to make Kytia – a honey poppyseed dish with wheat grains; a fish dish, potato dumplings with caramelized onions and Uzvar – a winter dried fruit drink.

More info: zestchef.com/cooking-classes.

Kid’s Ornament Craft workshop

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Cost: Free

Details: Kids can make a holiday ornament during these free workshops taking place at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse.

More info: Visit kensgardens.com/events to reserve your spot.

Cookies, Crafts and Cocoa

When: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Cost: Free.

Details: Bring the kids to the Manheim Community Library, 15. E. High Street inManheim, for a fun and free afternoon of cookies and cocoa and some holiday craft-making.

More info: Reserve a spot at eventbrite.com/e/cookies-crafts-and-cocoa-sponsored-by-blue-ridge-communications-tickets.

Rug Hooked Snowflake Ornaments

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Cost: $100 for members and $110 for non-members.

Details: Enjoy this Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen beginner-level workshop with expert and certified rug hooking instructor Juliana Kapusta. Kapsuta will discuss the historical art of rug hooking and participants will receive a kit with supplies and instructions to finish an ornament at home. The event takes place at the Guild, 335 N. Queen St. in Lancaster.

More info: Register for the event at pacrafts.org.

Customize a Stocking

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

Cost: $35 per person.

Details: Create a customized stocking from one of nine designs during this BYOB event led by a professional instructor at Painting with a Twist, 124 S. Centerville Road, Lancaster. Payment is due at time of reservation and can be made online, in person or over the phone by calling 717-947-7864.

More info: paintingwithatwist.com/studio/lancaster/calendar.

Christmas Porch Signs

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

Cost: $40-$55 per person

Details: Create a holiday-themed porch sign in a variety of sizes and different materials (cost varies depending on size and material).Event is BYOB and led by an expert instructor. Payment is due at time of reservation and can be made online, in person or over the phone by calling 717-947-7864.

More info: paintingwithatwist.com/studio/lancaster/calendar.

Gnome Planter Workshop



When: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Cost: $30.

Details: Make a whimsical gnome planter perfect for the holiday season during this workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse.

More info: Follow the link at kensgardens.com/events to purchase tickets.

Winter Woodland Terrarium Happy Hour Workshop.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27.

Cost: $50.

Details: Learn how to make a winter woodland-themed terrarium during this intimate BYOB workshop at Gallery Grow (150 N. Prince St., Lancaster). Experts will guide you through the process of creating a terrarium with ferns, moss, mini woodland animals and natural elements.

More info: Follow the event link at kensgardens.com/events.

Kokedama Workshop.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Cost: $20.

Details: Create your own Kokedama using Christmas cactus or Lemon cypress during this workshop at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. Learn the history and how to care for Kokedama which translates to “moss ball” and is a Japanese creative botanical technique to grow plants in balls of mud covered in moss.

More info: kensgardens.com/events.