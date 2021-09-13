Nine teams made boats from scratch to race down Pequea Creek at Sickman’s Mill this weekend.

This was part of a fundraiser for Music For Everyone, a music-based charity in Lancaster County.

As it turns out, boats, music, drinks and food mesh well together.

Several hundred people showed up to cheer on the boat racers Sunday afternoon while enjoying beer and barbecue by the creek.

Dogs merrily splashed in the chilly creek water under the warm sun.

The teams at play were: Pirates of the Pequea, Music For Everyone, Dam Nation, Conestoga Clown Posse, Viking Funeral, Neither Form Nor Function, Sail Earnhardt Jr., ShuCrew and The Locals.

The nine boats were split into two races initially, with one race having five boats and the other having four.

Conestoga Clown Posse won the first race with ease.

In the second race, the Pirates of the Pequea boat couldn’t stay balanced, so it had to be walked to the finish line.

Dam Nation, with their canoe-type boat, won the second race.

The lower-tiered boats -- the ones that didn't make it into the top standing -- were set to race together in the third race, though the only boat that was suited to race was from team The Locals. So, the race was canceled.

The last race kicked off at 4 p.m. and featured the boats from teams Music For Everyone, Dam Nation, Neither Form Nor Function, ShuCrew and the Conestoga Clown Posse.

Dam Nation easily won the race, with Neither Form Nor Function’s boat coming in second and Conestoga Clown Posse’s boat in third.

Music For Everyone awarded Dam Nation with a big trophy.

Several other boats had earned informal awards Saturday night: Viking Funeral won most humorous boat, Conestoga Clown Posse won most entertaining boat, ShuCrew won most creative boat, Neither Form Nor Function won best costumes and Sail Earnhardt Jr. won most beautiful boat.

After the races were over, the boats were all auctioned off to benefit Music For Everyone; the boat auction brought in $1,500 for the music charity.

In all, the event brought in about $5,000, says Brendan Stengle, director of operations for Music For Everyone.

This was the first-ever boat building and racing competition for Music For Everyone, though it won’t be the last, Stengle says.

Registration for next year’s event will start in the next few weeks, and it will be held the same weekend in 2022.