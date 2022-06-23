It's a big weekend for events in Lancaster County.

For those who want to be immersed in history and culture, the river towns of Marietta, Columbia and Wrightsville will host a weekend-long event commemorating the Civil War burning of the bridge that connected York and Lancaster counties. The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will also host its annual Celtic Fling & Highland Games festival, with tons of live entertainment, history lessons, competitions and more.

It's also a weekend for celebrations.

Celebrate Lancaster returns to a central downtown location after COVID-19 and social distancing turned the festival into a roaming, distanced event. The Burley Block Party will have cocktails, games and other entertainment. Culliton Park will host a party dedicated to SoWe and its contributions to Lancaster city.

Here are nine events in Lancaster County to check out this weekend.

Antiques show

The Lititz Historical Foundation will host its annual antiques show this weekend, featuring more than 50 vendors. Some of the options available for purchase are Pennsylvania folk art, farm items, dolls, kitchen goods, holiday items and more.

More information: Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St., Lititz | Cost: $10 for admission | More info

Celebrate Lancaster

After two years of roaming events for Celebrate Lancaster, the event returns to Queen street this Friday. There will be live music, food trucks, entertainment, a dance party and beer gardens set up for the Fourth of July festival. There will be live music at Binns Park and Penn Square. This year, in lieu of fireworks, there will be a Mardi Gras-esque parade walk with glow sticks. Read our full event preview here.

More information: Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Queen Street from Chestnut Street to King Street | Cost: Free admission | More info

Riverfest

History enthusiasts: This event is for you. This weekend, Columbia, Wrightsville and Marietta will host several events themed around the Civil War burning of the bridge that connected Wrightsville to Columbia. Volunteers and military members set the bridge ablaze to prevent Confederate soldiers from destroying Lancaster.

Among the events include a self-guided tour, trolley tours, informational talks, reenactments, opportunities to paddle boat and live entertainment. This event is a collaboration between the Susquehanna National Heritage Area and Rivertownes PA USA.

More information: Friday to Sunday, variable hours depending on town and location | Several locations in Columbia, Marietta and Wrightsville | Cost: Mostly free. Some events cost money, like kayak tours and a walking tour in Mount Bethel Cemetery | More info

Celtic Fling & Highland Games

The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will host a plethora of events celebrating Celtic culture this weekend, including concerts, competitions for kids, storytelling, glassblowing, dancing, brunch, vendor sales and more. Be sure to bring cash, as some events and food vendors are cash-only.

Some of the Highland games include clachneart (similar to a shot put), stone weight throws, Scottish hammer throws and the Caber toss, where someone throws a 19-foot log that weighs around 130 pounds. Be sure to check the schedule for the full range of events.

More information: Friday at 5 p.m. for the kickoff concert, Saturday and Sunday gates open at 11 a.m. | Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim | Cost: Friday, $29.95 for general admission, free for children 11 and under. One-day pass (Saturday or Sunday), $31.95 for general admission, $13.95 for children ages 5 to 11, free for kids 4 and under. Two-day pass (Saturday and Sunday), $46.95 for general admission, $20.95 for children ages 5 to 11, free for kids 4 and under | More info

Showdown in the Park

Several local musicians and bands will perform and compete for a chance to play at the I-105 Fallfest on Oct. 9. Last year, the country music festival at the Maple Grove Raceway featured popular country artists like Lee Brice, Nate Barnes and Tenille Arts. Last year, Lancaster country/rock band Fast Lane won the showdown and got to perform at Fallfest. Be sure to bring a blanket or chairs. Parking is free at the New Holland pool lots.

More information: Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. | New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland | Cost: Free | More info

SoWe block party

Celebrate Lancaster's southwest neighborhoods with a block party this weekend at Culliton Park. There will be food, live entertainment and activities for kids and adults alike. The party will celebrate the community organization SoWe and its impact on Lancaster city residents over the past five years.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Culliton Park, 200-238 S. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Ephrata Brewfest

The Ephrata Brewfest returns this June with more than 20 brewers and distillers on site, including Big Dog Craft Brewing, Fetish Brewing Co., Meduseld Meadery, Pour Man's Brewing Co., Old Republic Distillery Tavern, Nomad Distilling Co. and more. The brewfest will also hold a steinholding competition, where people see how long they can hold a 3-pound stein glass (with correct form). Proceeds benefit the Ephrata Public Library, the Ephrata Recreation Center and the Mainspring of Ephrata.

More information: Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. | Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata | Cost: $40 for general admission, $10 for designated drivers, $15 for an entry in the steinholding competition | More info

'I'm Not Sad' vinyl release party

Lancaster singer-songwriter Leo DiSanto will host a vinyl release party for his 2021 album, "I'm Not Sad." The party will feature performances from DiSanto and the DiSantoland House Band with Beatrix Greiner, Scott Frenchek and Josh Kanusky, as well as Jordan Capizzi from space-country band The Nielsen Family Band.

More information: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | More info

Burley Block Party

Thistle Finch Distillery and its bar, the Burley Bar, will host its second block party this weekend, featuring food, cocktails, games, face painting and more. The distillery will offer a tour at 3 p.m., capped to the first 25 people who sign up for it. Visitors are encouraged to bring toiletries and hygienic goods to donate for the Lancaster County Homeless Coalition. After the party, AJ Perdomo and You, Me and Everyone We Know will perform an acoustic set at 6 p.m.

More information: Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. | Thistle Finch Distillery, 417 W. Grant St., Lancaster | Cost: Free for the party, $20 for the acoustic set post-party | More info