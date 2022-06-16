There's a lot going on in Lancaster County this weekend.

For those who like theater productions, this weekend will feature performances of "Newsies," "Twisted" and "The Music of Queen + Journey."

Family friendly events include Lancaster Pride, Intercourse Community Days and a night of orchestral movie music with Allegro.

Here are nine things to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

'Newsies' musical

Servant Stage will continue to host its production of Disney's "Newsies" through the end of the weekend. The musical takes place near the end of the 20th century, and features newspaper delivery boys who group up to take on the big newspaper industry in New York.

More information: Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. | Good Shepherd Chapel at Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Road, Lancaster | Cost: By donation | More info

'The Crucible'

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will start its run of the Tony Award winning play, "The Crucible," this weekend. The play focuses on the 1692 Salem Witch Trials, and how people react to others they find different. The production will take a few days off and return next week from Wednesday to Saturday.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. | Ephrata Performing Arts Center, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata | Cost: $35 | More info

Intercourse Heritage Days

The Intercourse Heritage Days will kick off Friday with a showcase of Lancaster County food, kids activities, a spelling bee, live entertainment and more. Saturday, the event will continue with a pancake and sausage breakfast, a volleyball tournament, a cornhole tournament and more. The event will end at dusk on Saturday with fireworks.

More information: Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to dusk | Intercourse Community Park, 3730 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville | Cost: Free admission | More info

'Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier'

This adaptation from Starkid Productions features a comedic retelling of the story of Aladdin, but from the perspective of Jafar. Lancaster-based The Orpheus Theatre Company will perform the production this weekend.

Starkid is a well-known indie theater production company founded by "Glee" star Darren Criss, Brian Holden, Matt Lang and Nick Lang. It's best known for its "A Very Potter Musical," a parody of "Harry Potter."

More information: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $25 | 21+, though those under 21 can attend the Sunday matinee with anyone 21 years old or older | More info

'The Music of Queen + Journey'

Prima Theatre will host two performances of "The Music of Queen + Journey" this weekend, featuring "America's Got Talent" performer Donovan Hoffer and "American Idol" performer Alyssa Wray. Read our Q&A with the stars of the show here.

More information: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (runs through June 25)| Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $58 to $72 | More info

Thunder on the River car show

Car enthusiasts rejoice: There will be more than 400 cars to admire this weekend in Columbia. The car show is not accepting any more pre-registrations, but those interested in registering their car the day of the show will be able to. There will be door prizes, a best of show award, trophies, live entertainment and food stands. At noon, cars will rev their engines at noon to "simulate Thunder on the River," according to the event's website.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Locust Street between Front and 6th streets in Columbia | Cost: $20 to register a car the day-of, free to walk around | More info

Lancaster Pride Festival

This year's Lancaster Pride Festival will feature more than 150 vendors, as well as drag performances, food, yoga sessions and more. The headliner is Ariel Versace, who is best known for being a drag performer in season 11 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Read our preview of the festival here.

More information: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. | Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $5 | More info

NOSB Sangerfest

The Lancaster Liederkranz Chorus, as well as several other German-themed choruses, will perform at the 54th annual NOSB Sangerfest this weekend. NOSB stands for Northeastern Saengerbund, which is an umbrella organization that focuses on German choruses in the mid-Atlantic. The event will feature about 150 singers.

More information: Saturday at 3 p.m. | Centerville Middle School Auditorium, 865 Centerville Road, Lancaster | Cost: $10 for people 13 years old and over, $5 for people aged 12 or under | More info

Movie Night

Allegro Orchestra Lancaster, Lancaster's community orchestra, will host a night dedicated to performing songs from popular movie franchises like "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Harry Potter," "Jurassic Park" and "Star Wars," among others.

More information: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. | Gardner Theatre at Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road, Lancaster | Cost: $35 for adults and free for people under 18 years old, $25 for livestream access | More info