Christmas lights are back in action in and near Lancaster County as people prepare for the upcoming holiday season.

This year, Christmas lights are back in full swing, and many still allow for ample social distancing.

Here are nine holiday lights events to check out across Lancaster County.

Hersheypark Sweet Lights

Listen to Christmas music as you drive through about 2 million LED lights and nearly 600 animated displays.

Where: 100 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey.

Distance/length: Two-mile track, can take from 20-40 minutes to drive through.

When: Daily from Saturday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. The lights are available to drive through from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Cost: Varies by day. Cars range from $22.15 to $32.15 and vans cost $44.15, if tickets are bought in advance. On the day-of, cars cost $39.15 and vans cost $44.15.

More info: hersheypark.com/info/hours

Herr's Annual Christmas Lights Display

This free-to-visit Christmas lights display, featuring over 600,000 lights, is open to the public and available to view from dusk until dawn.

Where: 20 Herr Drive, Nottingham

When: Daily, starting Wednesday, Nov. 24 and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Cost: Free

More info: lanc.news/HerrsChristmas

Refreshing Mountain Christmas Lights

This year, Refreshing Mountain will have 30% more lights, and an all-new observation deck and wildlife center tour. There are several ways to enjoy the lights, including drive-thru paths, walking paths and ziplining.

Where: 455 Camp Road, Stevens

Length: A self-guided tour will take around 45 minutes to an hour.

When: Nov. 26-28, Dec. 3-5, Dec. 9-12, Dec. 16-19, Dec. 22-23, Dec. 26-30, Jan. 1-2, Jan. 6-9. Arrival times range from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $7 per person for access to the observation deck and wildlife center, a Christmas lights walkthrough, and a Christmas lights drive-thru.

More info: lanc.news/RefreshingMountainLights

Star Barn Drive-Thru Lights

Star Barn's Christmas lights show is back with more lights, different scenes and an expanded viewing schedule.

Where: The drive-thru starts at Brittany's Hope, 1160 N. Market St., Elizabethtown.

Length: 2.6 miles, drive-thru only. No walking allowed.

When: Nov. 26-27, Tuesdays through Saturdays until Dec. 18, Mondays through Thursdays from Dec. 20-30.

Cost: Mondays through Thursdays: $25 for a vehicle with up to 8 passengers, $45 for up to 15 passengers, $90 for up to 23 passengers. Fridays and Saturdays: $30 for a vehicle with up to 8 passengers, $50 for up to 15 passengers, $100 for up to 23 passengers.

More info: stonegablesestate.com/event-calendar

Christmas Spirit Light Show

The annual lights at the Clipper Magazine Stadium will be available to drive through, also featuring a radio station that plays songs that go along with the lights.

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster

Length: One mile long

When: Nov. 27-28, Dec. 2-5, Dec. 7-12, Dec. 14 to Jan. 2, 2022. Sundays to Thursdays, hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays will be open from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 for a vehicle with up to 8 passengers, $30 for a vehicle with more than 9 passengers, $65 for a season pass with unlimited entry. This year, a portion of proceeds will go toward the Community Action Partnership, a housing and anti-poverty nonprofit.

More info: christmasspiritslightshow.com

Messick's Christmas Light Show

This annual Christmas lights show has raised over $254k for local families and features more than 70,000 lights.

Where: 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown

When: Dec. 4-29 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Shows run in 15-20 minute batches.

Cost: Free, but buses are asked to donate $3 per person to account for the space taken up. All donations go to local families and charities.

More info: lanc.news/MessicksChristmas

Bright Lights at Brethren Village

This drive-thru lights show features more than 15,000 lights on more than 100 acres of land.

Where: Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz.

When: Daily from Nov. 29 to Jan. 2 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: bv.org

Conestoga Valley TSA Holiday Light Show

Conestoga Valley School District's yearly lights show will return this year with five days of showings.

Where: Huesken Middle School, 500 Mt. Sidney Road, Lancaster

When: Dec. 3, 10-11, 17-18 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Shows last about 25 minutes.

Cost: Free, but donations are suggested. All proceeds benefit the Technology Student Association club.

More info: lanc.news/CVTSA

Dutch Winter Wonderland

Dutch Winter Wonderland kicked off for the year with over a million Christmas lights throughout the park.

Where: Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster

When: From Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, 2022. Weekdays and Saturdays, 3 to 9 p.m.; Sundays, 3 to 8 p.m.; New Year's Eve, noon to 5 p.m.; Jan. 1 and 2, 2 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $29.99 per ticket, or $19.99 for military and first responders. Family 4-packs cost $24.99 per ticket.

More info: dutchwonderland.com