Christmas lights will illuminate Lancaster County this season, if you know where to look for them.

Most of the usual favorites will continue again in 2022, including the lights show at Clipper Magazine Stadium, lights at the Herr's factory and Dutch Winter Wonderland's park-wide show.

And, despite Messick's moving locations from Elizabethtown to Mount Joy, the show will still go on.

Two popular lights shows are on hold for 2022 — Conestoga Valley's Technology Student Association student-run light show has canceled its 2022 plans, citing "ongoing building construction projects," according to the club's Facebook page.

Brethren Village also won't host its lights show this year due to budget concerns, says Tara Ober, vice president of communications and resident life at Brethren Village.

Here are nine Christmas lights shows to check out in Lancaster County, or within a short drive.

Greenfield Christmas Lights

Greenfield will feature more than 650,000 lights, as well as a winter wonderland display with several decorations. New to this year is an 18-foot holiday ornament structure, perfect for holiday photos.

Where: Greenfield Business Park. The best course to take is to enter William Penn Way from Greenfield Road, then turn right onto Colonial Village Lane, then right again on Hempstead Road. Additionally, visitors can walk through on the business park's 1-mile walking trail.

When: Nov. 25 through the first week of January.

Cost: Free.

More info: greenfieldlancaster.com.

Messick's Christmas Light Show

This year, Messick's is in a new location, but with the new location comes more lights and props, as well as more efficient shows. Learn more about what Messick's is doing here.

Where: 1475 Strickler Road, Mount Joy.

When: Dec. 2-29 from 6-9:30 p.m. Shows run in 15-20 minute batches.

Cost: By donation. Messick's donates proceeds to the Water Street Mission, Paxton Ministries, Mennonite Disaster Service and ECHOS.

More info: lanc.news/MessicksChristmas

Hersheypark Sweet Lights

Listen to Christmas music as you drive through about 2 million LED lights and nearly 600 animated displays. Two pairs of 3D glasses are given per car.

Where: 1183 Sandbeach Road, Hershey.

Distance/length: Two-mile track, can take from 20-40 minutes to drive through.

When: Now through Jan. 1. Operates Mondays through Thursdays from 5-9 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 5-10 p.m.

Cost: Prices range from $23.95-$35.95 per car (up to 8 people), depending on the day you go. Weekends cost more. Van admission (9-15 people) costs $48.15.

More info: hersheypark.com/info/hours.

Herr's Annual Christmas Lights Display

This free drive-thru Christmas lights display, featuring more than 600,000 lights, is open to the public and available to view from dusk until dawn.

Where: 20 Herr Drive, Nottingham.

When: Daily, starting Nov. 23 and continuing through Jan. 2.

Cost: Free.

More info: lanc.news/HerrsChristmas.

Refreshing Mountain Christmas Lights

There are several ways to enjoy the Christmas lights at Refreshing Mountain, including drive-thru paths, walking paths and ziplining. There are additional attractions, including an observation deck and reptile exhibits.

Where: 455 Camp Road, Stevens.

Length: A self-guided tour will take around 45 minutes to an hour.

When: Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4, Dec. 8-11, Dec. 15-18, Dec. 20-23, Dec. 26-30, Jan. 1-2, Jan. 6-8. Arrival times range from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Depends on package. Christmas lights walking path admission is by donation. Added features cost anywhere from $10-$59.

More info: lanc.news/RefreshingMountainLights

Star Barn Drive-Thru Lights

Star Barn's Christmas lights show is back with new storyboards, props, light displays, and lots of Christmas trees. It features, in all, more than 800,000 lights.

Where: The drive-thru starts at Brittany's Hope, 1160 N. Market St., Elizabethtown.

Length: 3 miles, drive-thru only. No walking allowed.

When: Nov. 25-26, Tuesdays through Saturdays until Dec. 17, Tuesdays through Fridays from Dec. 20-30. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Cost: Tuesdays through Thursdays: $25 for a vehicle with up to 8 passengers, $45 for up to 15 passengers, $90 for up to 23 passengers. Fridays and Saturdays: $30 for a vehicle with up to 8 passengers, $50 for up to 15 passengers, $120 for up to 23 passengers.

More info: stonegablesestate.com/event-calendar.

Christmas Spirit Light Show

Clipper Magazine Stadium transforms from a baseball field to a winter wonderland with lights, props and a special radio station to listen to as you drive through their lights attraction at this special holiday event.

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster. Use the south entrance on Prince Street.

Length: Just over one mile; takes 20-30 minutes to drive through.

When: Nov. 25-27, Dec. 1-4, Dec. 6-11, Dec. 13-31. Hours for Sundays through Thursdays are 5:30-9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays are 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 for a vehicle with up to eight passengers, $35 for a vehicle with nine or more passengers, $35 for a season pass with unlimited entry. This year, a portion of proceeds will go toward the Power Packs Project, which helps families who are food insecure.

More info: christmasspiritlightshow.com.

Terre Hill Christmas in the Park

The Terre Hill Days Committee will host its fifth annual Christmas in the Park event, which includes more than 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along a Christmas-themed walking trail, plus visits with Santa, live music and food for sale.

Where: Terre Hill Park, 210 Lancaster Ave., Terre Hill.

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 2-4.

Cost: Parking and admission to park are free, but lighted walking trail has a $5 fee to benefit Terre Hill Park. Children ages 3 and under are free.

More info: terrehilldays.com.

Dutch Winter Wonderland

Dutch Winter Wonderland will celebrate the holiday season with more than 20 rides, a refresh to the park's Royal Light Show and visits from Santa, among other activities.

Where: Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster.

When: Nov. 25-27, Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-11, Dec. 17-18, Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Hours are 3-8 p.m. everyday the event runs, except for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 when the event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $44.99. Check their website for possible discounts.

More info: dutchwonderland.com.