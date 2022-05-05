Lancaster County is alive with the sound of music.

There are nearly 90 concerts to see in Lancaster County, from a music video release party from Lancaster space-country band The Nielsen Family Band to 16-time Grammy winning composer David Foster, and everything in between.

Some notable performances to catch include psychobilly group Reverend Horton Heat, indie artist Sondre Lerche, singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry of the Stray Birds and two nights of the "America's Got Talent" phenomenon Girl Named Tom.

Here are 89 concerts to check out in Lancaster County in May.

May 5

- Singer Adam Blessing will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Corey Kilgannon will perform with The Last Arizona at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 6

- Pop/rock band Screamin Daisys will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Soul singer Fawziyya Heart will perform at Tellus360 at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Hip-hop/psychedelic rock group Kottonmouth Kings will perform at Phantom Power at 7 p.m. There will be several opening acts, including Knowledge, Gunsmoke, Old Man West, Skrap and Dallas Ford. Tickets are $22 in advance, or $25 the day-of. More info.

- Lancaster acoustic-rock singer Beka Jones will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Bluegrass band Colebrook Road will perform at the Lititz Shirt Factory at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. More info.

- Country music artist Gary Allan will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $79. More info.

- Country music artist Paul Cauthen will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 for one, or $140 for four. Country singer Joshua Ray Walker will open the show. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Rock/blues cover band Six Whiskey Revival will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Blues band All Weather Band will perform at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 7

- Singer-songwriter Jordan Rast will perform at Tellus360 on the rooftop at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Space-country band The Nielsen Family Band will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. The band will release its music video for their song "Lobster." Multi-genre band Stable Shakers and country jazz band Sons of Pitches will open the show. Tickets are $15. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Jessica Batz will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Phantom Power will host the Cypher 717 event featuring several local rappers and DJs at 7 p.m. Performing artists include Laddie Moran, Yung Karnage, Theregoesace, OkJay and more. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 18 and over. More info.

- Rock band Mind the Light will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Christian band Crowder will perform at American Music Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $50. More info.

- Multi-genre band Fierce will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Multi-genre band F.A.R. will perform at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 9

- Jazz group the Todd Fulginiti Trio will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Rock bands The Haxans and Eternal Frequency will open the show. Tickets are $22.50 in advance, or $25 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 18 and over. More info.

- Palm Ghosts, described as "the sound of an '80s prom in a war zone," will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 10

- Rock band Chicago will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $99 to $149. More info.

May 12

- Alternative rock band A Day Without Love will perform at Phantom Power's beer garden at 6 p.m. with percussionist Cory Paternoster. Tickets are $5 in advance, or $8 the day-of. Concertgoers under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

- Classic rock cover band The Selman Brothers Band will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

May 13

- Party dance band Roof Rockers will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Indie/alternative rock band AJ Grey will perform in Phantom Power's beer garden at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance or $8 the day-of. Concertgoers under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

- String ensemble Vivace Live String Quartet will perform on the rooftop of Tellus360 at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Stevie Nicks tribute band Nick's In Time will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Tom Petty tribute band Get Petty will open the show. Tickets are $20 to $25. More info.

- Hip-hop group The Interruption will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7:30 p.m. This show will also serve as the band's EP release party. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. More info.

- '90s cover band Deep Space 90s will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Country rock and roots band Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $44. This show was rescheduled from April 8, 2022. All tickets will be honored at the new show time. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Matt Bednarsky will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Lancaster folk punk band Apes of the State will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Indie band Pigeon Pit, ska band Noogy and musician Tara Stark will open the show. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 the day-of. More info.

- Alt-country/bluegrass band Tractor Jerry and the Mud Bucket will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock/soul group Gordon Sterling & The People will perform at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 14

- Singer-songwriter Jordan Rast will perform at Tellus360 on the rooftop at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Times 2 will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Alternative rock band Weathers will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. VIP tickets, which feature socially distant autographs, photos with the band and an acoustic performance before the show, are $50. More info.

- Rock/blues band Wooden Wire will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rush cover band Solar Federation will perform at Tellus360 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Indie-folk band The Wild Hymns will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Cover band Iguana Insanity will perform at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 15

- David Foster, who has received 16 Grammy awards, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and three Academy Award nominations for his works, will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The songwriter and composer will be joined on stage by Katharine McPhee, former "American Idol" star and Foster's wife. This show was rescheduled several times in 2020 and 2021; all tickets will be honored for the upcoming show. Tickets range from $69 to $89. More info.

May 16

- Tellus360 will host Tellusvision featuring The Interruption at 8 p.m. The project is a collaboration between Teheru, Michael Fisher, Emmanuel Nsingani and DeJuan Rosado. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 17

- Psychobilly group Reverend Horton Heat will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Punk band Koffin Kats will open the show. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 19

- Multi-genre band Sporting Hill Ramblers will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Metal band All or Nothing will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 6:30 p.m. Lancaster rock band Medusa's Disco will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. More info.

- Indie artist Sondre Lerche will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Pop duo mmeadows will open the show. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 18 and over. More info.

May 20

- '70s/'80s funk/R&B band The Maxwell Project will perform at the Marion Court Room from 5 to 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Lancaster funk band Trash Juice will perform at Phantom Power's beer garden at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5. Concertgoers under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. More info.

- String ensemble Vivace Live String Quartet will perform on the rooftop of Tellus360 at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Indie singer-songwriter Hadassah Edith will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7:30 p.m. The concert also serves as a release party for Hadassah's EP, "Scared of the Sun." Tickets are $15. More info.

- Pop/rock band Screamin' Daisys will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Irish folk trio Abigail's Garden will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Blues artist Bobby Gentilo and rock artist Carlos Elliot will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Folk-rock artist Kashena Sampson will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Ska-punk band The Biscuits will perform at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 21

- Stoner Grille will host several bands starting at 5:30 p.m. as part of the "Grass is Always Greener" event to benefit childhood cancer research nonprofit Saving Sophie. Bands in attendance include reggae bands Dale and the ZDubs and Wolfe Luxurious, as well as funk band Electric Moose Knuckles and musician Olilewya. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 the day-of. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Jordan Rast will perform at Tellus360 on the rooftop at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Acoustic trio Sour Grapes will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Southern rock band Fast Lane will perform at Phantom Power at 7 p.m. Rock band AON will open the show. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- "America's Got Talent" contestants Piff the Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Party will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $39. More info.

- Rock band Mind the Light will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock/jazz group The Inner Urge will perform at Tellus360 at 11 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 22

- Coronet band New Holland Concert Band will perform at the Eicher Arts Center at 2 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Grateful Dead cover band W.W.J.D. will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 2 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-want. More info.

- Tellus360 will host a concert to benefit Ukrainian refugees. Performers in attendance are space-country band The Nielsen Family Band, hip-hop group The Dream Team and gospel artist Joel Makeci and the NGGBC Band. Suggested donation is $10. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Classic country stars Jimmy Fortune, The Malpass Brothers and Wilson Fairchild will perform at American Music Theatre at 3 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $49. More info.

May 24

- Musicians Jon Snodgrass and His Buddies will perform at Phantom Power at 7 p.m. Punk vocalist Scott Reynolds will join the show. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 18 and over. More info.

May 25

- Pop punk band Don't Bite Your Tongue will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 26

- Singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry, of the Stray Birds, will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 7 p.m. Indie-folk singer Alexa Rose will open the show. Tickets are $15. More info.

- Folk-pop band The Wild Hymns will perform at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 27

- Lancaster funk/R&B dance band Pocketful O' Soul will perform at Marion Court Room at 5 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Multi-genre band Nick Cove and the Wandering will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. Post-punk band Northern Gloom and rock band Jake Joyce Band will open the show. Tickets are $10. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Cover band Texas Annie will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- "The Voice" season 21 winners Girl Named Tom will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $39. More info.

- Rock/blues band Headshot will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Connor Kirk will perform at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 28

- Singer-songwriter Jordan Rast will perform at Tellus360 on the rooftop at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Singer and guitarist Dan Jamison will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Hard rock band Eternal Frequency will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. Hard rock bands Ignite the Fire, Palaceburn and Lives Lost will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 the day-of. More info.

- Multi-genre artists Max Swan and Tuck Ryan will perform at Tellus360 at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Southern rock band Fast Lane will perform at Stoner Grille at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- "The Voice" season 21 winners Girl Named Tom will perform at American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $39. More info.

- Irish band Fire in the Glen will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock group The Scouts will perform at Tellus360 at 10 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

- Multi-genre band Sixteen Jackies will perform at Tellus360 at 11:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21 and over. More info.

May 29

- Singer-songwriter Al Olender will perform at Phantom Power at 7 p.m. James Felice, of the folk rock group The Felice Brothers, and indie singer Jessica Smucker will open the show. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. More info.