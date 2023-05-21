As of today, you’ve got one month of spring left before summer officially begins.

How will you spend it?

Here, a few staffers at LNP | LancasterOnline share some ideas for making the most of the season before June 21.

Have other suggestions? Email them to jjanci@lnpnews.com, and they may be featured in the paper.

Eat an ice cream cone at a picnic table at Mulberry Thrill in Marietta.

OK, this entry could reasonably just be titled “Eat something cold somewhere warm.” I get that. Lancaster County is home to many, many wonderful ice creameries, but something about walking the spacious, usually quiet streets of Marietta and turning the corner to Mulberry Thrill is such a specific warm weather treat. And it’s not just that the vibes are unmatched in Mulberry Thrill’s little nook — the ice cream is fantastic, too. Hand-dipped cones, milkshakes — there are even vegan variations for all my egg-and-milk-less friends. I don’t live in Marietta, but rest assured I will be getting myself over there one bright day very soon.

— Kevin Stairiker

Visit a new park.

With the warm weather here again, it’s the perfect time to explore parks in and around Lancaster County. I love finding new parks to go for a hike or to just sit outside with a book and a coffee. Whether you want to jump in a car for a short drive or stay around Lancaster County, there are a few ways to find a park to explore.

— You can check out Discover Lancaster’s tool for finding Lancaster County parks at lanc.news/discoverlancparks.

— Those willing to travel can explore the National Park sites and trails in the state at lanc.news/npspa.

— And, one of my favorite options: If you are looking for a hiking trail near you, you can download the AllTrails app at alltrails.com.

— Ann Rejrat

Enjoy the birds.

While the temperatures are mild rather than hot, it’s a great time to walk through local parks and along county trails and look and listen for birds. Around lakes and ponds, spring brings the sight of mama ducks and geese with their fuzzy babies walking single file behind them.

You don’t need fancy tools to learn about the feathered friends you’re seeing this spring. You can buy a basic pair of binoculars for less than $20 if you want to get a closer look. And it’s free to download the Merlin app, developed by the Cornell University ornithology department. Press the “sound ID” button and you’ll get a list of all the birds your cellphone “hears.” The app can also ID a bird through a series of questions about the size and color of the bird and the location and date it was seen.

Walking on the trails through Overlook Park in Manheim Township in the early evening of Sunday, May 14, I was treated to a plethora of bird sounds, and flashes of color that turned out to be a Baltimore oriole, an Eastern bluebird, lots of robins, cardinals and red-winged blackbirds and possibly a green heron. Merlin picked up a symphony of these other bird sounds during my half-hour walk: house finch, mourning dove, Carolina and house wrens, common grackle, red-bellied woodpecker, Canada goose, Eastern kingbird, cedar waxwing, Northern rough-winged swallow, gray catbird, brown-headed cowbird, yellow and Tennessee warblers, hermit thrush, house wren, American goldfinch and house, song and chipping sparrows.

If you’re inspired to find out more about what birds are hanging out in our area in the spring, both the Pennsylvania Game Commission, pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/Birding, and the Lancaster County Bird club, lancasterbirdclub.org, have resources.

— Mary Ellen Wright

Go to a Long’s Park concert, and get there early.

Yes, it’s called the “Long’s Park Summer Music Series.” But, it technically kicks off in the spring — and with a hearty lineup of free, diverse performances, you’d be remiss to miss one. For the full experience, plan to get there an hour or two early on a Sunday. You’ll get your best pick of where to park your camping chair or blanket, plus the satisfaction of watching the park fill as showtime nears. Pack dinner, bring a book (or a newspaper, wink wink) and relish in not rushing for once. When the music starts, you’ll be settled in and ready for the sounds of summer — er, spring.

The Long’s Park Summer Music Series kicks off June 4 with a performance by Jay Ungar & Molly Mason’s Swingology. Find the full lineup at lanc.news/LP2023.

See you at the park!

— Jenelle Janci

See the petroglyphs.

During a recent conversation with journalist and author Neil King Jr. about his visit to Lancaster County — and his excellent book “American Ramble”(which I recommend if reading more is on your spring bucket list) — we briefly discussed the Native American petroglyphs on the Susquehanna River. Every time the subject comes up in conversation — which has happened enough for me to write this now — I hear the awe and amazement in peoples’ voices and find myself wondering why I’ve never taken the time to see these historically significant carvings myself.

One reason is because seeing them is not as easy as simply walking along a trail. There will most likely be two vehicles involved in any visit to the petroglyphs (unless you live within walking distance to the Susquehanna River, specifically the Safe Harbor area) and one of them will be a boat or kayak. (I don’t own either.) Planning is also key, since the best times to see the carving are during the morning or evening. One other minor factor for me is I don’t know exactly where they are. On the Susquehanna River, near the Safe Harbor Dam — on some rocks. So, like most people, I’d need a guide.

Luckily, there are opportunities to rent kayaks and take a guided paddle tour to see these ancient carvings, which were made somewhere around 500-1,000 years ago.

Shank’s Mare Outfitters — the Wrightsville-based outdoor adventure store — rents out kayaks for guided tours. They have three tours scheduled for this summer, but if you’d like to get on the water sooner rather than later, they also offer private guided tours on request. Call 717-252-1616 or visit shanksmare.com for more info and to see tour dates.

If you’d like to learn more about the petroglyphs before you go, Adam Zurn of Uncharted Lancaster will deliver a presentation on the subject during a Millersville Area Historical Society meeting at the Millersville Borough Office, 100 Municipal Drive, Millersville, at 9 a.m. June 10.The presentation is free and open to the public.

— Mike Andrelczyk

Revamp your space.

It’s easier than ever before to get your home decorated the way you want it, even without a big budget. There’s no shortage of vendor markets, antiques stores or thrift stores in Lancaster County, especially in the springtime.

My partner and I are, piece by piece, trying to figure out what in our home works for us and what doesn’t. We’ve written down wishlist items that we hope to get in the near future. I have a thrifty heart, however, so I don’t make big changes without making sure I’m getting the best deal. That means swapping out pots and pans with new ones from TJ Maxx, finding new purposes for old items and thrifting wherever possible.

Sometimes the best deals come from our neighborhood Facebook group, where people post things they’ve put on their sidewalk for first dibs on free items. We’ve gotten some really cool finds that way, like a cookie jar shaped like a bulldog; a very comfortable, sturdy and clean couch; vintage Christmas stockings; craft supplies; plants; books and more. There are also a lot of neat “Buy Nothing” groups for the county on Facebook; be sure to check if your area has one.

And when you find something in your home that doesn’t serve you anymore, put it out for someone else to enjoy or list it on Facebook Marketplace. Slowly, but surely, you’ll curate a collection of items in your home that you’ll treasure forever. Or, until it no longer makes your heart happy. In that case, pass it along.

— Mickayla Miller

Explore the sweet treats of Ephrata.

It’s going to be a pretty sweet spring in Ephrata. The reopening of Laura the Cookie Lady’s store means you can treat yourself with cookies, crepes, cupcakes, macarons, pastries and more. The goodies are so close, turn this into a walking tour. The best time to go is when you are hungry and Wednesday through Saturday, when all of these businesses are open.

Start your trek at Griddle & Grind Cafe (20 W. Main St.) where you could get a crepe and maybe fuel up with the new iced coffee flights. Each 12-ounce coffee is paired with a homemade treat. The May flight has coconut mocha iced coffee with a dark chocolate coconut candy, honey bee iced coffee (vanilla, honey, cinnamon) with a vanilla cream Danish and caramel toffee iced coffee paired with a chocolate toffee pretzel.

Further down the block, pick up a cupcake at Scratch Bakes (3 W. Main St.). In addition to the year-round flavors are weekly specialty cupcakes. Spring brings fruity flavors like orange dreamsicle, raspberry lemonade and lemon blueberry. Most of the treats are for humans but there are also pup cups for dogs.

Take a detour a few blocks north to find a macaron at Colorful Macarons (244 N. State St.). Macarons are French but here, there’s a wide range of flavors. There’s also a new monthly focus on different countries, starting with May’s flavors of Mexico including horchata, churro dulce de leche and mangonada. If you want to pick from the full menu, don’t wait until Saturday afternoon. Crystal Arvelo’s treats are so popular, she often sells out of certain flavors by the weekend. If you’ve finished your coffee by now, pick up a boba tea.

Head back to Main Street and walk off some of your treats on the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail. Gnome Village in Akron is a good marker for an out-and-back walk. You’ll find plenty of excuses there to take a break, including a new upcycled UFO and a new gnome restaurant. After you’re back in Ephrata, pick up a cookie at Laura the Cookie Lady (30 E. Main St.). Laura Merkel, who won an episode of Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge,” reopened the retail side of her business Saturday. In addition to her decorated sugar cookies and drop cookies is a new candy line plus other candies. Hours are set for afternoons and evenings.

Finally, cool down with a fruity frozen treat at Casa Heurta (1 S. State St.). The Mexican grocery store opened at the beginning of the year and also has fresh pan dulce from Wenger’s Bakery in Reading, plus homemade tres leches cake and flan.

— Erin Negley

Create your own ‘Murals of Lancaster city’ walking tour.

As I’ve been working on a project to update an online map of the city’s murals (initially created in 2016 by former LNP | LancasterOnline staffer Tim Buckwalter), I’ve been continually struck by the sheer breadth of talent on display with each passing city block. In our day-to-day lives, moving fast as we can, it’s so easy to just zoom past a colorful display and not make any effort to understand it on a deeper level. Murals are an extension of the artists themselves, and just like you, those artists are our neighbors, spending a few days sweating or freezing outside to add a shot of color to the drab bricks we’re all used to.

— Kevin Stairiker