Before you get together with the family and go to town on a bird and the trimmings, there's plenty to do on Thanksgiving Eve.
Informally known as one of the biggest party nights of the year due to the mid-week holiday, venues in Lancaster city and across the county are celebrating.
551 West (551 W. King St.)
-Thanksgiving Eve open jam session, 8 p.m. (free)
Dirty Ol' Tavern (917 S. Prince St.)
-QDK, 9 p.m. (free)
Phantom Power (121 W. Frederick St.)
-What Would Jerry Do? (Grateful Dead tribute) w/ Matt Wenger, 7 p.m. ($12)
Queen Street Bar (201 N. Queen St.)
-DJ Party Mike, 10 p.m. (free)
Tellus360 (24 E. King St.)
-Wax on Wednesday with Major Vibes and Analogue Dreams, 10 p.m. (free)
The Village (205 N. Christian St.)
-Thanksgiving Eve Dance Party featuring DJ Paul, 9:30 p.m. ($10)
The White Swan (1264 E. Newport Road, Lititz)
-Steel Radiance, 7 p.m. (free)
Zoetropolis Cinema Sillhouse (112 N. Water St.)
-Nielsen Family Band w/ Corty Byron and Inca Campers, 8 p.m. ($15)