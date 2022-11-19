Before you get together with the family and go to town on a bird and the trimmings, there's plenty to do on Thanksgiving Eve.

Informally known as one of the biggest party nights of the year due to the mid-week holiday, venues in Lancaster city and across the county are celebrating.

For more information, visit venue websites.

551 West (551 W. King St.)

-Thanksgiving Eve open jam session, 8 p.m. (free)

Dirty Ol' Tavern (917 S. Prince St.)

-QDK, 9 p.m. (free)

Phantom Power (121 W. Frederick St.)

-What Would Jerry Do? (Grateful Dead tribute) w/ Matt Wenger, 7 p.m. ($12)

Queen Street Bar (201 N. Queen St.)

-DJ Party Mike, 10 p.m. (free)

Tellus360 (24 E. King St.)

-Wax on Wednesday with Major Vibes and Analogue Dreams, 10 p.m. (free)

The Village (205 N. Christian St.)

-Thanksgiving Eve Dance Party featuring DJ Paul, 9:30 p.m. ($10)

The White Swan (1264 E. Newport Road, Lititz)

-Steel Radiance, 7 p.m. (free)

Zoetropolis Cinema Sillhouse (112 N. Water St.)

-Nielsen Family Band w/ Corty Byron and Inca Campers, 8 p.m. ($15)