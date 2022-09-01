There's no shortage of things to do, see and buy in Lancaster County this Labor Day weekend.

Two of the largest arts festivals in the county kick off this weekend, with the Long's Park Art Festival running from Friday to Sunday and the Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show going from Saturday to Sunday.

Perhaps one of the largest auctions in the county, for Hospice & Community Care, will be held at the Solanco Fairgrounds on Saturday and Monday.

There's also an ice cream social, a blues festival in East Petersburg and a superhero-themed dance party at The Village.

Here are eight events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Long's Park Art Festival

Long's Park will host its 44th annual Art Festival this weekend, featuring more than 200 artists. This is a juried art festival, where five participants from previous years pick from a pool of people to curate the show. This year, 600 artists applied, according to the festival's website. Among the works for sale will be furniture, ceramics, fine art, leather, printmaking, upcycled works and digital art, among others. Admission and vendor fees go toward funding the free summer music concert series.

More information: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Long's Park, Route 30 and Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: $14 for a one-day pass, $7 for a student one-day pass, $20 for a full weekend pass | More info

Day of Music

This Friday, seven music groups ranging in genres from jazz to brass will perform in Penn Square at an event coordinated by Lancaster Local 294 chapter of the American Federation of Musicians. Among those performing will be jazz band Prime Example, variety artist Todd Fulginiti, New Orleans-style band Dixieland Express, brass group LSO Brass, marching band March Masters, jazz group Anthony Pieruccini Quartet and German group Bavarian Barons. A full schedule is available here.

More information: Friday from 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Penn Square, intersection of Queen and King streets, Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

Labor Day Auction

Hospice & Community Care will host its annual auction this weekend, featuring thousands of items like Amish food, quilts, art, tools, vacation packages and more. A full list of items up for auction is available on Hospice & Community Care's auction website.

There will also be a raffle for a 2022 Ford Mustang.

More information: Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Solanco Fairgrounds, Park Ave., Quarryville | Cost: Free admission and free parking | More info

Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show

Heart of Lancaster will celebrate its 34th anniversary this weekend with 130 juried artists selling their wares. Vendors in attendance will sell woodworking pieces, glass trinkets, jewelry, paintings and more.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Root's Country Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission and free parking | More info

East Pete Blues Fest

If you're a fan of the Lancaster Roots & Blues music festival, chances are you'll recognize many of the names of performers for the upcoming East Pete Blues Fest. Performers include Clarence Spady & the Electric City Band, Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bobby Gentilo, Blues on the Loose, Acoustic Stew and Smokehouse 4. There will also be several food trucks at the event, as well as a beer garden with brews from Mad Chef Craft Brewing. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Saturday from 1-7 p.m. | East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine St., East Petersburg | Cost: Free | More info

Labor Day Demolition Derby

Buck Motorsports Park will host its last demolition derby of the season this weekend, featuring derbies with mini-vans, V6 engine vehicles, youth compact and a kids power wheels derby, among others. The derby will end with fireworks.

More information: Saturday starting at 7 p.m., gates open at 4:30 p.m. | Buck Motorsports Park, 900 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville | Cost: $15 for teens and adults, $8 for children ages 5-12, children under 5 years old are free | More info

HighFever: DC vs. Marvel

Superman or Captain America? Wonder Woman or Black Widow? Regardless if you're more of a Marvel or DC comics fan, there's a spot for you waiting at HighFever this weekend. Dress up in your favorite superhero (or supervillain) costumes for a chance to win a cash prize. Live entertainment includes tunes from DJ Salinger and a drag show.

More information: Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. | The Village Nightclub, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info

Ice Cream Social

The Lititz Historical Foundation will host its annual ice cream social in the Mary Oehme Gardens. This year, the event will feature music from New Orleans-style jazz band The Cat's Pajamas. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. | Mary Oehme Gardens at the Lititz Historical Foundation, 145 E. Main St., Lititz | Cost: Free admission, though donations are encouraged | More info