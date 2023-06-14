Lancaster County has a weekend of celebrations planned, and the hardest part may be choosing what to do.

There are several events this weekend dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ pride and Juneteenth, including two local Pride events, a Juneteenth celebration with dancing and a cultural mixer.

This year, Celebrate Lancaster will happen early in tandem with Juneteenth, as the City of Lancaster collaborated with Crispus Attucks Community Center for a joint effort event.

Other events include a massive car show in Columbia, the Fulton Theatre's last show of its 2022-23 season and two jazz fusion bands at a new Lancaster city venue.

Here are eight events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

'Grease'

The Fulton Theatre's last production of its 2022-23 season, "Grease" kicks off this week. Dress up in your favorite '50s clothes and sing along to notable songs like "You're the One That I Want" and "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. | The Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $31-$99 | More info

Celebrate Lancaster

The City of Lancaster and Crispus Attucks Community Center teamed up to create a special, early Celebrate Lancaster celebration this year. The theme is "Honoring Umoja." In Swahili, umoja means "unity." There will be nearly two dozen food vendors, performances from artists like Ever Sandoval, Ralph Real & the Family Jam, Arthur Brinson and more.

The celebration will also feature a beer garden and a dance party, as well as activities for adults and kids alike.

More information: Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Queen Street from Chestnut Street to King Street, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

'The Get Down'

Two jazz fusion/hip-hop/soul bands — Sir Dominique Jordan and the Prolific Steppas and Emmanuel Ohemeng III & Perpetual Motion — will perform at West Art Community Center this weekend. Jordan is a local poet and activist, and known lately as an "artivist," or someone who is an activist through art. Ohemeng hails from Philadelphia and plans to release the band's debut album, "Eklipse," later this year.

More information: Friday at 7 p.m. | West Art Community Center, 800 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $18 | More info

Thunder on the River car show

The Columbia Lions will fill Locust and Walnut streets in Columbia with more than 450 antique cars, trucks and motorcycles. The road will be open for pedestrian traffic only. Attendees can enjoy food from food trucks, as well as kid-friendly games and activities. Car registration is closed.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Locust Street and Walnut Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street, downtown Columbia | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lititz Pride

Lititz Springs Park will host Lititz Pride this year following a newsworthy planning process. Lititz Moravian Church officials initially voted against the event earlier this year. The decision was since overturned.

This year, Lititz Pride, hosted by LGBTQ+ advocacy group Lititz Chooses Love, will feature live performances from groups like Witch Weather, Fierce and the Harrisburg Gay Men's Chorus, as well as rubber duck races, tunes from DJ Lady D and more.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz | Cost: Free admission | More info

Lancaster Pride

Lancaster Pride will host its 15th annual event in its largest venue yet, the Lancaster County Convention Center. There will be drag performances, vendors, food options, dance parties and more.

For those who are 21 years old or older, there will be an afterparty with drag burlesque performances, alcoholic beverages, dancing and other activities.

More information: Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., afterparty starts at 9 p.m. | Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: $5 for general admission, $15 for admission to the afterparty and main event, $15 for afterparty only | More info

Juneteenth Jubilee

African dance group Imani Edutainers will hold its 26th annual Juneteenth event at the Ware Center this weekend, featuring an African dance performance, food stations, cultural vendors and a silent auction.

More information: Saturday from 5-8:45 p.m. | The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $25 for general admission, $15 for seniors and students | More info

Juneteenth cultural mixer

Crispus Attucks Community Center will host a Juneteenth mixer event to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States. This event will feature live performances, food and talks about history.

More information: Sunday from 5-8 p.m. | Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info