For those who love festivals, this is the right weekend to be in Lancaster County.

A reprieve from day-to-day life, this long Labor Day weekend includes art festivals, interactive activities, demolition derbies, music festivals, fundraisers and more.

Here are eight events to check out this weekend in Lancaster County, plus two out-of-county options if you're wanting to explore.

Long's Park Art Festival

The annual Long's Park Art Festival returns this year with more than 200 juried artists from 25 states. This three-day festival will feature pottery, clothing, furniture, sculptures, paintings and more. The festival will feature several food options, including a food truck court, as well as wine and craft beer.

More information: Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Long's Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: $15 for a one-day pass, $25 for a weekend pass, free for children ages 18 years old and younger | More info

Lancaster Print Crawl

Tour Lancaster city's vibrant print scene, help raise money for a good cause and leave with a print you helped create with this year's Lancaster Print Crawl. The self-guided crawl takes attendees to eight print shops in a .75-mile path. Each print shop will assist attendees in completing their print, including demonstrations about screen printing, stamping, laser cutting and more.

Attendees must purchase a blank poster to participate, which can be purchased online in advance. Pickup takes place starting at 4 p.m. near the Lancaster City Welcome Center, at 38 Penn Square in Lancaster.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit a graphic design student at the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and a design/printing student at the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

More information: Friday from 5-9 p.m. | Several downtown Lancaster businesses | Cost: Pay-what-you-can with options from $0-$20 | More info

Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show

The 35th annual Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show kicks off this weekend with more than 100 juried artists in attendance. Wares for sale include jewelry, paintings and other handmade items.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Root's Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

East Pete Blues Fest

If you're hoping to see at least one more outdoor concert before fall officially ushers in, check out the annual East Pete Blues Fest that features six blues performances. Bands and musicians in attendance include the Mystic Alpacas, the Benjamin Vo Blues Band, Alex Lee Warner, Muddy Ruckus, the Skyla Burrell Band and a group that features Greg Sover, Kenny Aaronson and David Uosikkinen. The event will also feature several food trucks on site, as well as a beer garden from Mad Chef Craft Brewing.

More information: Saturday from 1-7 p.m. | East Petersburg Civic Grounds Community Park, 6051 Pine St., East Petersburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

DrumBeatsArt performance

Every first Saturday, PAVAA Gallery hosts an interactive performance that lets attendees dance and create art using drumsticks and music beats. There will be live entertainment and light refreshments. Instructor and artist Gerri McCritty will host the performance. McCritty, who was born in Liberia, attended the Kendejah School of Arts and Crafts in Liberia and has studied under several African and African American master drummers.

More information: Saturday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. | PAVAA Gallery, 632 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: Free, though donations are encouraged | More info

Strasburg Bluegrass Festival

Relax this weekend and listen to some bluegrass. The annual Strasburg Bluegrass Festival kicks off Saturday with performances from Hammer Creek Bluegrass and Summit Hill Bluegrass. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, as well as something to eat while you watch.

More information: Saturday at 6 p.m. | Strasburg Community Park, 151 Precision Ave., Strasburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

Labor Day Demolition Derby

Celebrate the long weekend with some car-smashing fun. Buck Motorsports Park & Entertainment Complex will host their annual Labor Day Demolition Derby, with six classes of derbies to watch. The night sky will light up with fireworks after the derbies. In the event of rain, this event will move to Sunday at 7 p.m.

More information: Saturday at 7 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.) | Buck Motorsports Park & Entertainment Complex, 900 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville | Cost: $18 for general admission, $10 for children ages 5-12 years old, free for children 4 years old or younger | More info

HopeFest

Entertainment company DPH Productions collaborated with Stoner Grille to raise money for cancer research. Country-rock band Fast Lane will headline the festival, which features other local acts like pop-rock artist Tony Mac, country-rock artist Rob Basselgia, DJ Danny, indie-funk band Fuzzii, alt-pop artist Brenden Starr and country-rock band Downwind from Gettysburg.

DPH Productions vows to donate 100% of ticket sales toward cancer research programs, partnering with organizations like the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life.

More information: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Stoner Grille, 605 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster | Cost: $20 for general admission, $50 for VIP tickets | More info

Worth the drive If you're looking for a getaway, here are a few out-of-county options we think are worth the drive. 'The Summer Club' The Mount Gretna Playhouse will be a blast from the past this weekend with a performance that showcases crooning songs from performers like Jeff Coon, Randall Frizado, Nicole Hackmann, Michael Philip O'Brien and JP Dunphy. The concert will also feature a 17-piece big band. More information: Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Mount Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Gretna, Lebanon County | Cost: $35 | More info Kipona Riverfront Park and City Island in Harrisburg will transform into a multicultural festival that features dozens of concerts, food trucks, cultural performances, beer gardens, family-friendly activities, vendor markets and more. There will be Native American powwows, fireworks demonstrations, carnival games, wirewalkers, dances and many other activities for kids and adults alike. More information: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Riverfront Park and City Island, Harrisburg, Dauphin County | Cost: Free admission | More info