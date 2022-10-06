Whether you're looking for some family friendly fun, or perhaps a night out on the town, Lancaster County has a little bit of everything.

Family friendly events include a two-day festival celebrating Strasburg's history, the end of the Manheim Community Farm Show, a festival dedicated to the Lancaster County cryptid the Albatwitch and demonstrations at the Rough and Tumble Museum.

More adult-themed attractions include a '40s film noir-themed gala, a showing of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and a fall festival with raffles, booze and a cornhole tournament.

Here are eight events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Manheim Community Farm Show

Though the Manheim Community Farm Show started Monday, there are still several activities to take part in before fair season ends in Lancaster County. Tonight, Family Fun Night kicks off at 6:30 p.m. There will be tons of animals and animal products for sale on Friday. The fair also features several exhibits, contests, animal shows and more. Be sure to check the schedule online before going.

More information: Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Veterans Memorial Park, 502 Adele Ave., Manheim | Cost: Free admission, free parking | More info

A Time of Harvest

The Rough & Tumble Engineers Historical Association will host its annual fall festival, featuring demonstrations on blacksmithing, steam engines, model building and more. Friday night, there will be a stock tractor pull. Saturday will have activities for kids like pumpkin painting and hay rides. There will also be a pedal tractor pull at 1 p.m.

More information: Friday and Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m. | Rough and Tumble Engineers Museum, 4997 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers | Cost: $5 for ages 12+, $2 for children ages 6-12, free for children 5 and younger, free for Rough & Tumble members | More info

Strasburg Heritage Society's 50th Anniversary Fest

The Strasburg Heritage Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a two-day festival featuring family-friendly events, a concert from the Strasburg Community Band, a food truck and more. Friday, there will be a free-admission movie with free ice cream and pop corn. Saturday, the event will host most of the history-themed events, like talks about old fashion, a photo scanning station and guided carriage tours of Strasburg.

More information: Friday from 5-9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Strasburg Heritage Society at the First Presbyterian Church, 122 S. Decatur St., Strasburg | Cost: Free admission | More info

Albatwitch Day

Did you know Lancaster County has its own resident cryptid? A festival in celebration of the apple-throwing little Bigfoot, the Albatwitch, will commence this weekend with vendors, food, live music, authors, artists and more.

Last year, we visited the festival and took photos of some of the most interesting Albatwitch-themed finds. Read more here.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Columbia River Park, 21 Walnut St., Columbia | Cost: Free admission | More info

Blues & Brews Festival

In the heart of Marietta will be a street party dedicated to food, beer and spectacular blues music. Blues bands Moe Blues, Octavia Blues Band and Six Whiskey Revival will perform. There will be vendors set up along the street, selling food and other goods. This event is a collaboration between River Trail Brewing and McCleary's Pub.

More information: Saturday from 1-6 p.m. | Front Street between McCleary's Pub and River Trail Brewing in Marietta | Cost: Free admission | More info

Fall Festival

Lancaster Sunrise Rotary will host its annual fall festival fundraiser this weekend, featuring live entertainment from The Uptown Band, a live and silent auction, hatchet throwing, food and cocktails, among other activities. There will also be a cornhole tournament — admission is $40 per team, but teams have the chance to walk away with the grand prize of $1,000, if they win. Bring lawn chairs.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward purchasing a food transport van for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, plus will help fund student scholarships.

More information: Saturday from 2-7 p.m. | Aberdeen Acres, 495 Mark Dr., Elizabethtown | Cost: $50 | 21+ | More info

Film noir gala

If you have a few bucks to spare, and fancy cocktail attire on-hand, check out this lavish dinner party themed around '40s film noir hosted by Venture Lititz. There will be food from Lititz Springs Inn and Spa, cocktails from Stoll & Wolfe and beer from Fetish Brewing Company. There will be live entertainment from Pocketful O' Soul. Event organizers tell those interested to "come prepared for a delicious night of drama."

More information: Saturday from 7-10 p.m. | Brownstone Manor, 2 W. Orange St., Lititz | Cost: $85 | 21+ | More info

'Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening

Phantom Power will host its annual screening of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" in the beer garden. When the movie ends, there will be an afterparty featuring a drag show and a screening of 2020 horror film "Caveat."

More information: Saturday starting at 7 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 | 21+ unless accompanied by a parent or guardian | More info