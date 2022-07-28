Lancaster County is jam-packed with interesting events this weekend.

There are several notable concerts this weekend for music lovers. Renowned 18-year-old guitarist Brandon "Taz" Neiderauer, who has played with the likes of the Allman Brothers Band and Lady Gaga, will jam out at Phantom Power this weekend. Irish singer Aoife Scott, known best for her electrifying, strong vocals will perform a free show at Long's Park.

There will also be an art show in Lititz Springs Park, a new musical opening at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center and a convention dedicated to scrapbooking this weekend.

Here are 8 things to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Stage Rush Launch Party

Tellus360 will host a concert in celebration of the new app Stage Rush, which connects artists with booking agents. Seven musicians will perform — indie band Believe in Ghost, singer-songwriter Ani Mae, electric Celtic punk band Hold Fast, R&B artist Kid Rose, bluegrass/country outfit Hammer Creek Bluegrass Band, singer-songwriter Skylar Love and acoustic rock group Anchor End. All of them were booked on the Stage Rush app. Read more about Stage Rush in a recent LNP|LancasterOnline article here.

More information: Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission, though donations to Music For Everyone are encouraged | More info

'The SpongeBob Musical'

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center will start its run of "The SpongeBob Musical" this week. Bikini Bottom faces imminent danger from a possible nearby volcano eruption, and SpongeBob and his friends must work together to prevent it from happening. The musical features original songs from Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Panic! At the Disco, They Might Be Giants, Cyndi Lauper and more.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. | Ephrata Performing Arts Center, 320 Cocalico St., Ephrata | Cost: $35 for adults, $25 for children ages 12 and under | More info

Scrapbook convention

The Creative Keepsakes Scrapbook Convention returns to Lancaster this weekend with vendor booths, specialized classes and demonstrations and more. The classes teach scrapbookers how to add new, creative twists to their layouts, featuring classes on designs like Farmhouse Chic, Welcome to the Great Outdoors, Back to School and other more niche options.

More information: Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. for classes; vendor fair runs on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: Varies by class; vendor fair admission is $10 for one day or $13 for a two-day pass. Children ages 9 and under are free. Admission for adults ages 65 and older is $7, and admission for active military members and teachers is $5 with valid ID | More info

Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show

The Lititz Outdoor Fine Art Show will feature 60 vendors in Lititz Springs Park this weekend. Several types of media are represented at the art show, including watercolors, pastels, ceramics, printmaking and more.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz | Cost: Free admission | More info

SLK Summer Bash

This fundraising summer party will feature live music, raffles, dancing, a catered buffet, cornhole and other lawn games, and more. Proceeds benefit the SLK Foundation, which supports kids with rare diseases.

More information: Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. | Melhorn Manor, 977 W. Main St., Mount Joy | Cost: $75 | More info

Brandon 'Taz' Neiderauer concert

Despite Brandon "Taz" Neiderauer being just 18 years old, he has a lifetime's worth of guitar playing experiences under his belt. He was inspired to learn how to play guitar when he watched the film "School of Rock" for the first time. Just four years later, Neiderauer played lead guitarist Zack Mooneyham in the Broadway production of "School of Rock."

He has also performed with many of the musicians in the Allman Brothers Band, as well as Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga and Slash, among many musicians.

Guitarist Trey Alexander will open the show.

More information: Saturday at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of | More info

ABBA tribute concert

Whether you've loved ABBA from a young age, or recently discovered them because of TikTok, you'll likely have a great time at this ABBA tribute concert. Songs like "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen" and "Money, Money, Money" will be performed live.

More information: Sunday at 7 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $39 | More info

Aoife Scott concert

Irish folk singer Aoife Scott will perform at Long's Park this weekend as part of the park's summer music series. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Long's Park, Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free, but donations encouraged | More info