Lancaster County has a mixed bag of events for people to check out this weekend.

For those who have already decorated their home for the holiday season, we recommend American Music Theatre's Christmas show, or the Lititz Art Association's holiday art vendor event.

There are also several live performances to check out, including a student-driven production of "Radium Girls," as well as a performance from dance troupe The Tamburitzans, featuring a Lancaster native.

Here are eight events to check out this weekend in Lancaster County.

'Home for the Holidays'

The American Music Theatre debuted its annual Christmas show this week, themed "Home for the Holidays." The musical performance features new set designs and costumes, as well as a fresh setting and a new arrangement of songs. Be sure to check AMT's website, as some performances may be sold out.

The production runs near-daily until Dec. 30.

More information: Thursday through Saturday at 3 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $46 for adults, $23 for children, $44 for military members (active and veteran) and seniors | More info

'Radium Girls'

Lampeter-Strasburg High School students start their run of play "Radium Girls" tonight. The play, which takes place in the 1920s, focuses on dial painter Grace Fryer and the discovery of the healing properties (and immense negative effects) of radium.

More information: Thursday to Saturday at 7 p.m. | Lampeter-Strasburg High School's Performing Arts Center, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter | Cost: $7 for general admission, $5 for students and seniors | More info

'Distant Thunder'

This live production, featuring nearly all Native American cast members, combines traditional Powwow music with pop music to create a timely musical about personal identity, making hard decisions and confronting one's past. Read more about "Distant Thunder" in our preview here.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. | The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $12-$22 | More info

Holiday Gift Show

The Lititz Art Association will host a two-day holiday gift show this weekend, featuring works from several different artists. Items for purchase include paintings, purses, homemade hats and other mixed-media works.

More information: Friday from 3-7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz | Cost: Free admission | More info

Rare & Used Book Auction

If you're itching to get your hands on some antique books about Amish and Mennonite life in Lancaster County, make your way to Mennonite Life this weekend. There are more than 400 books up for auction, all of which chronicle life and religion in Lancaster County.

More information: Friday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Mennonite Life, 2215 Millstream Road, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Sarah Shook mish-mashes country, rock and Americana into one unique sound, bringing forward performances that are soulful and emotional (with some playfulness, to boot). Indie folk musician Scout Gillett will open the show.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Neffsville Car Show

Neffsville Nursing & Rehab will host its annual car show Saturday, featuring cars of all types, food trucks, raffles, prizes and more. Car registration takes place the day-of, starting at 9 a.m., and the fee is by donation. Proceeds will go toward nonprofit Second Wind Dreams, which provides nursing homes with educational resources, as well as offers nursing home residents a chance to fulfill a dream, like a day dedicated to sailing or horseback riding.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Neffsville Nursing & Rehabilitation, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission, car registration by donation | More info

Tamburitzans performance

The Tamburitzans are a troupe of college student musicians and dancers who perform and dance to music from countries like Croatia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Serbia and Slovenia, among others. Lancaster-native accordionist, vocalist and dancer Cody McSherry will perform with the troupe. McSherry won the 2016 Lancaster's Got Talent contest, which was hosted by LNP|LancasterOnline.

More information: Saturday at 3 p.m. | Warwick Middle School, 401 Maple St., Lititz | Cost: Depending on seat choice, $28-$38 for general admission, $23-33 for seniors (65+), $18-28 for students (18 and under) | More info