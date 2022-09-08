It's a good weekend if you love festivals, be it for whoopie pies, Scottish celebrations or a fair celebrating African American cultures.

This weekend marks the return of several Lancaster County mainstays, including the African American Cultural Fair, the Whoopie Pie Festival and the Fete en Noir.

But, it's also a great weekend for new beginnings. The Lancaster Rec beer garden kicks off its fall season of events, The Fulton Theatre will debut its new production "For Colored Boyz" and 551 West will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a street party.

Here are eight things to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

Lancaster Rec beer garden

Lancaster Rec debuts its fall beer garden this week. Rain foiled plans for the beer garden to begin Wednesday; it is planned to open tonight and will continue through Sunday. The beer garden is family friendly, and people are encouraged to bring their pets. There will be food trucks at the event.

Proceeds will go toward Lancaster Rec and its programming. There will be two more Lancaster Rec beer gardens this fall, in Reservoir Park from Sept. 14-18 and in Buchanan Park from Sept. 21-25.

More information: Thursday and Friday, 4-10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 2-8 p.m. | Musser Park, 222 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

African American Cultural Fair

Though the African American Cultural Fair started Tuesday, there are still several days left in the festival. There will be carnival rides, live music performances, fireworks, a parade, several speakers, food and more.

Some notable events include:

- Thursday: Funk band The Experience Band and Show, 8:30 p.m.

- Friday: Spoken word/hip-hop artist Sir Dominique Jordan, 8 p.m.; rapper Trina, 9:30 p.m.

- Saturday: A parade from King Elementary School to Reservoir Park, starting at 1 p.m.; gospel singer Kierra Sheard, 9:30 p.m.

More information: Thursday and Friday starting at 5 p.m.; Saturday starting at 1 p.m.; Carnival midway is open from 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 4-10 p.m. Saturday | Reservoir Park, 832 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

'For Colored Boyz'

The Fulton Theatre will kick off its 2022-2023 Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series with "For Colored Boyz," the winner of the Fulton Festival of New Works. The production is a choreopoem, which is "an artform that does not contain specific plot elements or characters, but instead focuses on creating an emotional response from its audience," according to the "For Colored Girls" Broadway production's Instagram account.

"For Colored Boyz," written by Bryan-Keyth Wilson, mirrors "For Colored Girls" and focuses on five men of color as they deal with issues of racism, stereotypes and hyper-masculinity, according to The Fulton Theatre's website.

More information: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. | Ellen Arnold Groff Studio in the Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $46 to $51 | More info

Fete en Noir

On Fridays, we wear black. Call up a few friends, pack a picnic basket and hang out at the Mount Bethel Cemetery this weekend. This fundraising event will feature a live performance from classic rock band The Kracker Beez, as well as several opportunities to tour the historic cemetery. Visitors are encouraged to dress in all black. Please bring your own tables and chairs.

Proceeds will go toward the Friends of Mount Bethel nonprofit, which helps maintain the cemetery and upgrade it as needed.

More information: Friday from 6-9 p.m.; gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Mount Bethel Cemetery, 700 Locust St., Columbia | Cost: $25 | More info

Scottish Festival

A festival dedicated to Scottish food, games and entertainment will celebrate its ninth anniversary in Lancaster County this weekend. The Covenanter Scottish Festival will feature activities like sheep and duck herding, performances from Celtic/Scottish musicians Charlie Zahm and Tad Marks, Celtic band Fire in the Glen and harpist Kendrah Tozzo. There will also be a haggis ceremony, dance competitions and a Highland Games competition, among several other activities.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Middle Octorara Presbyterian, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville (right across from Octorara Covenanter/United Presbyterian Church) | Cost: $20 for day-of tickets. Children 12 and under get free admission | More info

Whoopie Pie Festival

Want to try a chocolate chunk whoopie pie with cotton candy filling? How about a lemon poppy seed whoopie pie with salted caramel filling? There's a whoopie pie festival in Lancaster County this weekend featuring hundreds of flavor combinations. Check out a full flavor list here.

There will also be artisan vendors on-site, whoopie pie-themed merchandise and more.

Visitors can park offsite at Journey Church, at 202 Hartman Bridge Road in Ronks, or at the American Music Theatre, at 2425 Lincoln Highway E. in Lancaster, and be shuttled to the event. This service is free. Shuttles start at 8:45 a.m. and continue through 5:15 p.m.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, 240 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks | Cost: Free admission | More info

551 West street party

In honor of its 10th anniversary, restaurant 551 West will host a street party featuring live entertainment and food. Multi-genre band Good Stew will perform on Pine Street from 5-8 p.m. Dr. E and the Invisible Band will perform inside 551 West from 9 p.m. to midnight.

551 West will have a special of 10 wings for $8.51. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

More information: Saturday from 4-8 p.m. on Pine St., 9 p.m. to midnight inside | 000 block of N. Pine St., between W. King St. and W. Grant St., Lancaster; 551 West, 551 W. King St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

One World Festival

The inaugural One World Festival debuts this weekend featuring foods and performers from many cultures, such as Latin/Spanish, Indian, Italian, Irish, Islamic, Jewish and Greek, among others. There will also be more than 15 artisan vendors and nine cultural organizations in attendance. Make sure to bring both cash and credit cards, if able, as some vendors may not accept credit cards.

Read a full preview of the event here.

More information: Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Alumni Sports & Fitness Center at Franklin & Marshall College, 929 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info