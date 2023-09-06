A fun weekend doesn't have to cost a ton of money.

In fact, there are several fun, free events to mark on your calendar that don't require you to leave the county.

Some events include a cultural fair with a headlining performance from "Beautiful Girls" singer Sean Kingston, a rubber duckie race, several live performances, town-wide celebrations and opportunities to ride carnival rides and eat delicious fair food.

Here are eight events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

African American Cultural Fair

Though the African American Cultural Fair started Tuesday, there's still plenty of time to get out and have some fun. The fair is a five-day event that features fair rides, a midway, food, live music and more. Wednesday, visitors can pay just one price for unlimited access to rides.

Special events include a free concert at Reservoir Park, 832 E. Orange St. in Lancaster, from musician Sean Kingston, known for hits like "Beautiful Girls" and "Take You There," that starts 7 p.m. Friday.

There will also be a parade at 1 p.m. Saturday that celebrates African American culture. It starts at King Elementary School, at 466 Rockland St., and continues to Reservoir Park.

More information: Wednesday through Saturday starting at 6 p.m. | Reservoir Park, 832 E. Orange St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Reamstown Days

Reamstown Memorial Park will transform into a family-friendly space filled with food, activities for kids, live performances and more. Friday highlights include face painting, a magic show and a performance from country-rock band Jess Zimmerman Band. Saturday highlights include a makers market, a pet parade, ladder lift rides with the Reamstown Fire Company, a duck race and a car show.

More information: Friday from 4-10 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Reamstown Memorial Park, East Church Street, Reamstown | Cost: Free admission; kid activities cost $5 per day | More info

Jess Houser concert

Pop/folk/Americana singer Jess Houser will perform at the Leola United Methodist Church Friday night. Every month, the church hosts a typically free music performance featuring local or regional artists. Houser will perform some of her older works, as well as some new material.

More information: Friday from 7-10 p.m. | Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola | Cost: Free admission | More info

Covenanter Scottish Festival and Highland Games

The Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church will host its annual Covenanter Scottish Festival and Highland Games, featuring Scottish competitions, food, vendors and visits from clan organizations. The event will have live music from Charlie Zahm and Tad Marks, Fire in the Glen, the Philadelphia and District Pipe Band and Regimental Pipes and Drum.

The Highland Games portion of the festival will include games like light hammer, heavy hammer, caber and sheaf, Braemar stone, open stone and more.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville | Cost: $18 in advance, $20 the day of | More info

Christiana Heritage Days

Christiana Heritage Days commemorates Christiana's role as a force against slavery and a hub for the Underground Railroad. The event will include historical talks and stories about Christiana in the 1800s, as well as Victorian games and crafts for children, riding tours and other exhibits. There will also be food trucks on site.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | William P. Brinton House, 17 Green St., Christiana | Cost: Free admission | More info

Sunflower Festival

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will host the second weekend of its annual Sunflower Festival, featuring plenty of ready-to-pick sunflowers, craft vendors, live entertainment from pianist Ralph Leon Miller and bluegrass band Colebrook Road, beers, wines and more. This is in addition to the farm's normal entertainment, which includes games, activities for kids, animal pettings and numerous food options.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks | Cost: Tickets range from $22.95-$42.95, depending on package. Buy tickets online to save $4 from gate costs | More info

Unity Fest

The United Way will host its inaugural Unity Fest, featuring live performances from musician Kevin Koa and the Big Sky Quartet. The event will also feature food trucks, lawn games, beer from Rural City Beer Co., competitions and more.

More information: Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. | Warehouse District Beer Garden, 595 N. Charlotte St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Rubber Duckie Race & Festival

The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development will host its annual Rubber Duckie Race & Festival this weekend, featuring a full midway, carnival games, a craft tent, a DJ and food trucks. Attendees can purchase rubber ducks and race them down the Conestoga River starting at 5 p.m.

More information: Sunday from 2-6 p.m. | Lancaster County Central Park, 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission; ducks start at $5 | More info

Worth the Drive Here's an event to check out that's just a short drive over the Susquehanna River. Women of Folk Festival This festival at Moon Dancer Winery and Vineyards is dedicated to celebrating women in the local folk music scene. The rain-or-shine concert will feature music from Roberta Lea, Sug Daniels, The Wild Hymns with Llewyn Malick, the Big Sky Quartet, the Inca Campers and Autumn Sky Hall. Some proceeds will go to the YWCA of York. In addition, there will be good, flash tattoos, a vendor market and more. More information: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Moon Dancer Winery and Vineyards, 1330 Klines Run Road, Wrightsville | Cost: $20 in advance, $30 the day of. Children younger than 12 years old can enter for free | More info