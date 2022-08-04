There's something for everyone in Lancaster County this weekend.

Among the events include an event dedicated to pierogies (that doubles as a fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees), a special guided tour of Wheatland that doesn't focus on James Buchanan, an early start on all things spooky at Clipper Magazine Stadium and more.

And, don't forget this week's First Friday event. Here's a full list of things you can see and do for First Friday in Lancaster city.

Here are eight events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Tellus3City Fest

Tellus360 will host a music festival this weekend with more than 30 bands in attendance, including rock group The Ocean Blue. Read a recent article about The Ocean Blue from LNP|LancasterOnline here. Some other artists include ska band Big Fat Meanies, singer-songwriter Leo DiSanto and funk/soul group Ralph Real & The Family Jam, among others.

More info: Friday starting at 4 p.m., Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m., Sunday starting at 1 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 for Friday and Saturday day passes, $10 for a Sunday day pass, $30 for a weekend pass | 21+ | More info

'Chief Iron Whip Goes to Washington'

LancasterHistory will host special guided tours this weekend of Wheatland, James Buchanan's former home. The focus of the tour won't be on Buchanan, however. Guides will talk about Ponca Tribe Chief Iron Whip, who traveled 1,400 miles in 1857 to talk to Buchanan about his tribe, treatment of Native Americans, and other matters.

More information: Saturday, with tours every half hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | President James Buchanan's Wheatland, 1120 Marietta Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for people ages 65 and older, $8 for people ages 11 and up, as well as college students with ID | More info

Party on the Plaza

Whistle Stop Plaza in Ephrata will host one of its summer Party on the Plaza events, featuring live music, food, drinks, dancing and vendors. Some food trucks in attendance will be Rad.ish, Tacos El Gordo, Griddle & Grind and Dutch Country Concessions.

More information: Saturday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. | Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata | Cost: Free admission | More info

Halloween in the Ballpark

The Lancaster Barnstormers and Field of Screams are partnering up for a Halloween-themed night at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The first 1,000 people to arrive will get a bobblehead of Barnstormers mascot Cylo dressed up as a skeleton. There will also be trick-or-treating during the game, and fireworks to end the night. Admission is free for kids who dress up in a Halloween costume.

More information: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. | Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $8 to $14 | More info

'Rock Around the Clock'

Servant Stage will host its "Rock Around the Clock" performance twice on Saturday, featuring covers of '50s and '60s hits. The event's Facebook page describes it as "the ultimate in feel-good summer fun."

More information: Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. | Lititz Springs Park, 18 N. Broad St., Lititz | Cost: Pay-what-you-will | More info

HighFever: Zodiac Party

Are you a Gemini or a Sagittarius? Libra or Aries? And what's your rising sign? Celebrate your zodiac signs at the Village Nightclub this Saturday. There will also be a drag show, and DJ Major Vibes will spin tunes.

More information: Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. | The Village Nightclub, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info

Pierogi Fest

Petra Church will host an event dedicated to pierogies, featuring pastors Daniel and Agnieszka Janik from Poland. Proceeds raised will go to Instep Ministries International, a ministry association that focuses on leadership and education within pastors, and their mission to help Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland.

More information: Sunday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. | Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland | Cost: $10, price includes 4 pierogies | More info

Vieux Farka Toure

Vieux Farka Toure will perform at Long's Park this weekend. Toure, son of Grammy winning Ali Farka Toure, is a Malian artist known for his blues, folk and soul music. He has collaborated with artists like Dave Matthews and Derek Trucks. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Long's Park, Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free, but donations encouraged | More info