Though the first official weekend of spring has rain in the forecast, there are still many ways to get out and enjoy your weekend.

Events on tap include several concerts — including genres like Americana, blues and choir songs — and a few large-scale community events, like a sakura (cherry blossom) festival, a community day event in Mountville and Zenkaikon.

Here are eight events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Dustbowl Revival concert

American roots band Dustbowl Revival is both a little earthy and a little funky. Their 2020 album, "Is It You, Is It Me," was a collaborative effort featuring producers and engineers who have worked with musicians and groups like Sufjan Stevens, Lake Street Dive and Bon Iver. Folk singer Jeremiah Tall will open the show.

More information: Thursday at 8 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $20 in advance, $25 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Zenkaikon

Lancaster's multi-genre pop culture convention kicks off officially Friday, featuring panels, artists' wares, people in costumes, dances, drag shows and more.

Read a full preview about Zenkaikon here.

More information: Friday starting at 9 a.m., continuing through 5:30 p.m. Sunday | Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster | Cost: $75 for Friday through Sunday, $65 for Saturday and Sunday, $35 for just Sunday | More info

'Divas Night'

Several drag performers will dress up, dance and lip sync as feminine music icons, like Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse, Grimes, Britney Spears, Madonna, Bjork and more.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $8 in advance, $12 the day-of | 21+ | More info

Entertainers' Swap Meet

This event is no trick — more than 40 vendors will gather and sell equipment fit for magicians and other entertainment performers. There will also be magicians on-site telling stories and talking to visitors. Some proceeds will go toward Steps to Success Early Learning Center.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Road, Leola | Cost: Free admission | More info

Mountville Community Event

Froelich Park will host a community event featuring several dozen crafters and vendors, food trucks, games, a bounce house and more. There will be live entertainment from DJ Nighthawk, the Paloma School of Irish Dance, the Chuck Mock Band and the Small Town Troubadours.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., Mountville | Cost: Free admission | More info

Sakura Festival

Celebrate and learn more about Japanese cultures, as well as other Asian cultures, this weekend with Franklin & Marshall College's inaugural Sakura Festival. The festival, which gets its name for the Japanese word for cherry blossom, will feature music and dance performances, kimono try-ons, a demonstration on how to make mochi and more. There will also be a craft sale.

More information: Saturday from 1-5 p.m. | Hartman Green at Franklin & Marshall College, College Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Starlight Tea concert

The Elizabethtown College Concert Choir will perform its annual Starlight Tea concert, featuring songs from composers like Rene Clausen, Elaine Hagenberg and Jean Berger. The choir will also perform works from Elizabethtown College professor Jim Haines. Tea and cookies will be available for visitors after the concert.

More information: Saturday at 7 p.m. | Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission, or by donation to the church | More info

Erica Lyn Everest concert

Mickey's Black Box has the perfect cure for the Sunday blues: blues music. This weekend, singer Erica Lyn Everest will perform a blues and jazz-forward setlist.

More information: Sunday from 4:30-8 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $12 in advance, $17 the day-of | More info