With events like barbecue competitions, makers markets, concerts and a fair happening this weekend in Lancaster County, it's safe to say there's a little something for everyone to enjoy.

This weekend marks the last concert of the Long's Park Summer Music Series for 2022, with its last performer being Delaware County native Devon Gilfillian. And, a classic rock band that hasn't performed together in about 45 years will regroup this weekend to play some classic tunes.

For lovers of all-things food, a makers market in Mountville doubles as a food truck festival. Or, if you're more of a barbecue person, 48 grill masters will compete to see who makes the best food.

Here are eight events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Elizabethtown Fair

The Elizabethtown Fair kicked off Lancaster County's fair season this Monday with games, agricultural displays, rides, live entertainment and more. The fair continues until Saturday. Some recommended events include:

- Thursday: The Joey Vincent Show on stage 2 from 5-9 p.m.; Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods on Kiwanis Stage at 7 p.m. Rides are ride-for-one-price from 2-6 p.m.

- Friday: Pedal power tractor pull at 6 p.m. Rides are ride-for-one-price from 2-6 p.m.

- Saturday: Corn hole tournament at 4 p.m.; LUV GODS on Kiwanis Stage at 7 p.m. Rides are ride-for-one-price from noon to 5 p.m.

More information: Continues from Thursday to Saturday, with fireworks closing out the fair at 10:45 p.m. | Elizabethtown Fairgrounds, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown | Cost: Free admission | More info

New Holland Summer Fest

Barbecue lovers rejoice: You'll have the opportunity to taste homemade foods from 48 cooks who mastered the art of the grill this weekend. While you enjoy the food, the 48 cooks will compete in categories like beef brisket, pork, chicken and pork ribs for a chance to win trophies or cash prizes. There will also be live entertainment and a raffle for a smoker worth $1,200 from Lancaster BBQ Supply. Read more about this event in this LNP|LancasterOnline preview.

Proceeds benefit New Holland Community Park and Garden Spot Fire Rescue.

More information: Friday starting at 10 a.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland | Cost: Free admission | More info

Puppies' Paws & Prints

Artist Loryn Spangler-Jones will host an event in honor of National Dog Day where dog owners can bring their four-legged best friends to the studio and leave with a custom art print with a paw print on it. The studio will provide nontoxic paint and baby wipes to clean your dog's paws afterward. Some proceeds from this event will go to the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving, formerly known as the Humane League of Lancaster County. .

More information: Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | LSJ Studios, 104 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Cost: $25 | More info

Mountville Makers Market

The Shank Shoppe will host a makers market and food truck festival in Mountville this weekend with more than 70 vendors on-site. Items on sale include home decor, candles, baked goods, wood working, crystals and more.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Froelich Park, 350 W. Main St., Mountville | Cost: Free admission | More info

Kids Cookie Break Fest

The Kids Cookie Break Fest will celebrate its 10th anniversary with food, bounce houses, carnival games, vendors, covered wagon tours and more. There will also be demonstrations from Slugs & Bugs, Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary and First Capital Drum Line, among others.

Check with event coordinators to make sure tickets remain. As of press time, no tickets were available for the 10 a.m. session.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (sold out) and 2-5 p.m. | The Junction Center, 1875 Junction Road, Manheim | Cost: A donation of diapers (sizes 4, 5 and 6), Pull-Ups, baby wipes or a $10 Walmart gift card for Align Life Ministries | More info

Play readings

The Creative Works of Lancaster and the Lancaster Dramatists' Platform will collaborate to bring play readings to Tellus360 this weekend. Local actors will perform readings from five playwrights — David Nice, John Reshetar, Tyler Joseph Rossi, Rachel Luann Strayer and Bruce Walsh.

More information: Saturday from 1-3 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster, on the second floor | Cost: Pay-what-you-decide | More info

Classic rock concert

Though there are several professional cover bands taking stages across Lancaster County this weekend, this concert stood out to us because of its Lancaster connections. Two local classic rock bands, Tuesday Rains and Andora, will perform at the Marietta Center for the Arts this weekend. This is Andora's first performance in 45 years.

More information: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. | Marietta Center for the Arts, 133 W. Market St., Marietta | Cost: $5 | More info

Devon Gilfillian

Blues/soul artist Devon Gilfillian will perform at Long's Park Summer Music Series' final concert of 2022. The Delaware County native was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for his 2020 album "Black Hole Rainbow."

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs for this outdoor concert.

More information: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. | Long's Park, Route 30 and Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free, though donations are encouraged | More info