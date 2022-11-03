There's a perfect mish-mash of events in Lancaster County to check out this weekend, whether you're a fan of music, food, theater, dancing or even pumpkins.

As the start of holiday season kicks off, and fall activities slowly taper, several local businesses and organizations are celebrating with one last goodbye to fall.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm ends its season this year with three massive pumpkin drops, and Lancaster Rec announced a beer garden alongside its harvest festival. Kids can dig up rocks and fossils at Millport Conservancy as part of a fall festival fundraiser, too.

For something different, check out 1940s swing dancing at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, or even an open house dedicated to all-things alpaca.

Here are eight events to check out this weekend in Lancaster County.

'Carrie: The Musical'

This horror musical follows the life of teenage misfit Carrie, who is relentlessly bullied at school and abused by her controlling mom at home. Things change when Carrie finds out she has special powers. This musical is adapted from the 1974 Stephen King novel "Carrie."

More information: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. | Clair Performance Hall in the Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, 60 W. Cottage Ave., Millersville | Cost: $10 | More info

Jess Zimmerman Band concert

Country/Southern rock band The Jess Zimmerman Band, which recently won a Josie Award for album of the year, will perform at Mickey's Black Box this weekend. Lancaster-based Fast Lane, which also performs a fusion of country and rock songs, will open the show.

More information: Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Mickey's Black Box, 101 Rock Lititz Blvd., Lititz | Cost: $23-$29 | More info

Fall Fest

The North Museum and the Millport Conservancy teamed up for a family-friendly event that benefits both organizations. Attendees can meet and pet reptiles, dig at an archaeological pit, go through an obstacle course and peruse through a tasting room.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Millport Conservancy, 737 E. Millport Road, Lititz | Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for children | More info

Alpaca Open House

Eastland Alpacas will host its annual open house events this weekend, as well as the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Attendees can feed alpacas, learn more about alpacas with demonstrations, shop items made from alpacas and more. There will be more than 100 alpacas to meet, including babies.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m. | Eastland Alpacas, 2089 Risser Mill Road, Mount Joy | Cost: Free admission | More info

Pumpkin Fest

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will host its 13th annual Pumpkin Madness Festival this weekend, closing out their fall season. There will be three pumpkin drops, with the largest drop weighing in at a record-breaking 2,063 pounds (a record for the farm). Read more about local pumpkin drops here.

There will be many more pumpkin-themed activities, including pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin bowling, a ring toss, putt-putt and more. Fireworks will go off at 8:30 p.m.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks | Cost: Ranges from $29.95 to $45.95 depending on added activities, and whether or not customer purchases online | More info

Annunciation Church Greek Bazaar

The Annunciation Church will celebrate its 64th annual Greek bazaar celebration this weekend with great food (via drive-thru), raising money for the church and local charities.

A $17 ticket will get you a heaping meal with a Greek-style chicken leg, pastitsio, spanakopita, a Greek salad and a roll, or you can redeem the ticket for a platter of Greek pastries. There will be other foods for sale on-site, too. Read more about the bazaar here.

More information: Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster | Cost: $17 per platter, prices vary for other items. Pre-ordering is available online through 10 a.m. on Saturday | More info

Beer garden, harvest festival

Lancaster Rec will host its last beer garden of 2022 in partnership with Tellus360 at Conestoga Pines. This event doubles as a harvest festival and will feature games, food trucks, crafts, scary stories, s'mores making and more. There will also be food trucks on-site.

Some proceeds from this event will go toward the Lancaster Rec Foundation and the Lancaster City Department of Public Works.

More information: Saturday from 12-5 p.m. | Conestoga Pines Park, 150 Pitney Road, Lancaster (GPS address) | Cost: Free admission | More info

1940s swing dancing

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania will host a tribute night to the 1940s, featuring dancing and live music from big band Moonlighters. Attendees are encouraged to wear 1940s vintage clothing or a military uniform.

More information: Saturday from 7-10 p.m. | Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, 300 Gap Road, Strasburg | Cost: $25 for general admission, $20 for veterans, current military service members, students and Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania members | More info