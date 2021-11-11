There are a lot of events happening this weekend in Lancaster County.

For those looking to get a head-start on Christmas celebration, there are several events already queued up for the season.

Other events this week include a LGBTQ+ gala, an Amish parody cover band and a gallery opening.

Here are eight events happening in Lancaster County this weekend.

Book release get-together

Modern Art will host a book release party for F&M professor John Modern's latest book, "Neuromatic, or, A Particular History of Religion and the Brain." The night will feature drinks, snacks, discussions, book signings and more. Vaccination required. Read LNP | LancasterOnline's interview with Modern about the book here.

More information: Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. | Modern Art, 529 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Gallery opening at PCA&D

The Pennsylvania College of Art and Design will host works from Eric Dyer, as part of his "Pulse and Flow: Art of the Modern Zoetrope" exhibit, which will run through Jan. 12, 2022. The exhibit is meant to be interactive and immersive for the viewer, and features sculptures, photography and technology. Dyer will host an opening talk at PCA&D this weekend, which will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Masks are required.

More information: Friday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. | Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, 204 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: Free | More info

'The 2021 Christmas Show: Winter Wonderland'

American Music Theatre returns with an all-new Christmas show called "Winter Wonderland." It's set in a Bavarian-themed mountaintop town, and the people of the town must work together to celebrate Christmas. Read our preview of the show here.

More information: Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at 3 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. | American Music Theatre, 2425 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $46 for adults, $23 for children, $36 for AMT members | More info

Holiday gift show

The Lititz Church of the Brethren will host a holiday gift show featuring local, handmade gifts for sale.

More information: Friday, Nov. 12 from 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz | Cost: Free admission | More info

Amy Helm and Kat Wright

Folk rock singer-songwriters Amy Helm and Kat Wright will perform at Zoetropolis this weekend.

More information: Friday, Nov. 12 starting at 7 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $40 | More info

'Cinderella'

The Fulton Theatre's production of "Cinderella," put on with the help of Maine State Music Theater, will perform its first weekend on the mainstage this weekend. The production features a diverse cast, as well as costumes made lovingly by hand with details from each actor's heritage.

More information: Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. | Cost: $29 to $75 | More info

2021 Gayla - Queer to Slay

This event from the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition will honor changemakers in the local community, and feature an intergalactic dance party afterwards. Masks are mandatory. Galactic-themed clothes are encouraged.

More information: Sunday, Nov. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $5 for a dance party ticket, $75 for awards ceremony and dance party, $100 for awards ceremony, dance party and an open bar | 21+, or those under 21 need a chaperone aged 25+ | More info

The Amish Outlaws

The Amish Outlaws are a band from Lancaster County, with three of the original members growing up in strict Amish communities. They are known for their parody covers of songs like System of a Down's "Chop Suey," Dr. Dre's "Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang" and Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U." Parking on-site costs $5. See our 2019 interview with the band here.

More information: Sunday, Nov. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $15 | 21+, or 18+ accompanied with a parent | More info