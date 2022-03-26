Zenkaikon gives people in Lancaster city a chance to see some of their favorite characters from anime, TV shows, movies and video games — how often can you say hello to Luigi on a Saturday afternoon?

The people who dress up are cosplaying (short for costume playing).

Any person can cosplay regardless of body type. For a primer on cosplay, check out our previous coverage.

We talked to eight cosplayers Saturday afternoon at Zenkaikon.

Here's what they say is the inspiration behind their costumes, and why they came to Zenkaikon this year.

Melissa Shaw, 29, Hatboro, PA.

Who are you dressed as?

"Keyleth from 'Critical Role,' which is a D&D show with voice actors. It's a lot to get into, but it's worth it."

Tell me about how the costume came together.

"This used to be a Jack Frost staff from 'Rise of the Guardians,' but I was like, 'oh, I can just make it pretty for her.' I bought the dress, I made the leaf cape. It's supposed to have more leaves, but Amazon nerfed me. I burned myself a bunch of times gluing all of these (roses on her headband) on here. I made half of it."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"It's kind of like my home con, so it's one I've been going to for years. I've been staffed for it. It just feels all comfy and cozy and home, as opposed to bigger cons where some people are more intimidating. This one you can wear what you want and it's just nice."

Matthew Gonzalez, 24, Boalsburg, PA.

Who are you dressed as?

"I am dressed as Chainsaw Man. His real name is Denji. He's just got a chainsaw for a head and arms. He kills devils and stuff."

Tell me about how the costume came together.

"I read the manga for this, and I was like, 'alright, I want to dress up as him.' And I knew it was going to be really hard. I had a template for it, and I was starting to build it. When I got to this process (gestures toward chainsaw head), it was tedious, it was long. It was like, I don't want to do this anymore. But I was like, 'no, trust the process, it'll be cool when it's done.' It was a week before the convention and I was like ugh, I have to finish this. I had a lot I had to do. It was fun, now that it's done."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"It's actually my first time here. One of my roommates recommended we go to this convention because it's like two hours away, so not the worst distance, and we like going to conventions all the time. ... I like the venue, I like the setting."

Adam Arena, 26, New Rochelle, NY.

You're obviously dressed as Spiderman; tell me about the inspiration for dressing up as him.

"I always found him relatable as a character." After Arena answered this question, someone asked him to pose with the two other Spiderman cosplayers in close proximity.

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"This is actually my first time coming here. My friend invited me, so I said 'eh, why not.' I usually don't pass up a chance to cosplay anyway."

Zach Thompson, 28, Ashburn, VA.

Who are you dressed as?

"Rina from Love Live!"

Tell me about how the costume came together.

"Lots of pain. It's a 3D printed frame on the side, and I had to laser-etch the panel. There's actually two-way glass on another layer, so you can't see my face through it."

But you can see through it?

"Somewhat," Thompson says with a laugh. "In brighter areas I can, but it gets hard later. And finally there's Arduino board and I have a control board in my hand here that I can use to change (the faces). I made all of this. Designed every part of it."

How do you even begin a process like that?

"Um, COVID?" Thompson laughs. "But, more seriously, whenever I watched the show, I was like, this is such a dumb thing, I think this is a challenge for someone to make. This is actually the second version I made. The first one, I individually soldered like 100 LEDs together."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"I went here actually two years ago. I already had a ticket going into COVID, so my ticket was just pushed to next year and the year after, and I still wanted to go. My friend lives in Lancaster, so he gave me a good room, and a couch to crash on."

Chrissy Rose, 24, Norristown, PA.

Who are you dressed as?

"I'm dressed as Sun, Daycare Attendant from 'Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach."

Tell me about how the costume came together.

"I'm not the greatest at sewing things myself, but I still like to give a personal touch (to costumes). I go in and buy pieces I can customize. I found a pair of harem pants in a nice color, painted on the stripes myself. His little skirt piece is a full-length skirt that I cut and modified to look like the one he wears. The bell bracelets and the sun pieces, I completely customized. I love prop making."

I love that the sun piece rotates.

"Yup, just put it on a fidget spinner and let it loose."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"So, the last time I was at this con is before it even moved to this location. It was my first-ever con, over at the Oaks Convention Center (Editor's note: Zenkaikon was hosted at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks in 2012. The convention moved to Lancaster in 2013). I've just been so busy, and I've been going to other cons with friends who introduced me to it. It just made more sense to come back here. It's a great experience already."

Abi Renicky, 16, Manheim, PA.

Who are you dressed as?

"I'm dressed as my own original character. I got this commissioned from one of my closest friends, and they made it custom, just for me."

Tell me how it came together.

"I financed it. I basically just paid my friend to do all of this for me. We went through the fur together. They made a base and added more and more. I said, yes, that's good."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"I just love it. It was my first-ever convention, and I was a little sad that it was canceled for last year. But, now that it's back again, I am back, too."

Have you been having a good time so far?

"Yes, I love it. I'm here all three days. And I don't just do furry costumes, I do cosplay, too."

Erik Baynard, 27, Exton, PA.

Who are you dressed as?

"Giyu Tomioka from Demon Slayer."

How did the costume come together?

"This was a last-minute thing. I got it from Amazon within like a day or two."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"This is my first time ever showing up here. My friend recommended it to me, so I was like, why not. I like anime, so why not?"

Robin Betts, 39, Biglerville, PA.

Of course, you're dressed as Luigi. Tell me a bit about how the costume came together.

"Luigi's a really easy costume. Basically, you just buy some overalls, get some Wolverine boots, green shirt, some dress gloves and a hat. Mostly I like making the props. This (the hammer) is a bit of dowel rod with a concrete pouring tube and some foam board and then just painted metallic black."

Why are you at Zenkaikon?

"A friend is coming, he's dressed as Mario. He came for his daughter, he doesn't care too much for the Mario brothers. He dresses as Darth Vader, Chewbacca, some other characters from "Star Wars." There's a friend who's local here, he dresses as our Darth Maul. He'll dress as Darth Maul today, so if you see him..."

I'll tell him you said hi.