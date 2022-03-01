As the weather begins to warm, Lancaster's vibrant music scene blooms once again.

Several different venues in the county boast full schedules, especially for weekend performances.

Here are 70 concerts and musical performances to look out for in March, ranging from rock concerts to funk shows to a community orchestra performance.

March 3

- Singer Adam Blessing will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Funk band Johnny Showcase, a Season 16 semifinalist on "America's Got Talent," will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance, and $25 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 18+. More info.

March 4

- Dance cover band Pop Scotch will perform at Marion Court Room from 5 to 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Pop/rock band Screamin Daisys will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Steely Dan tribute band Countdown to Ecstasy will perform in the Temple at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, or $30 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- Local showcase — Dr. Money, Wither Away and The Scouts — will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $12 the day-of. More info.

- Parody cover band The Amish Outlaws will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Lancaster bluegrass band Dillweed will open the show. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 18+. More info.

- Rock band Sound Method will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Pop cover brass and drum ensemble Three Dudes will perform in Tigh Mhary in Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

March 5

- Music collective Collision of Rhythm will perform at the Ware Center at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12. More info.

- Singer Adam Blessing will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock band Sunflower Bean will perform at Phantom Power at 7:30 p.m. Indie artist Barrie and alternative rock band 25th Hour will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of. More info.

- Blues band Wooden Wire will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Country singer-songwriter Chris Lane will perform at the American Music Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $49. More info.

- Pop vocalist Nellie McKay will perform at the Temple at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- Indie band The Wild Hymns will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Afro-soul band Gentleman Brawlers will perform in Tigh Mhary in Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

March 6

- Classical guitarists, Beijing Guitar Duo, will perform at the Trust Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. Tickets are $24 for general admission, $22 for seniors and veterans and $12 for students. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Laura Stevenson will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Marissa Paternoster, singer of the Screaming Females and Noun, will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required for this show. More info.

March 10

- Classic rock cover band The Selman Brothers Band will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

March 11

- Pop/rock band Screamin Daisys will perform at Marion Court Room from 5 to 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5. More info.

- Pop-soul band Lawrence will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. R&B vocalist MLLN will open the show. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. More info.

- Acoustic trio Sour Grapes will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Multi-genre artist Ryan Tennis will perform at the Temple at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- Bluegrass band Boothill Getaway will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Soul-rock band Lush Honey will perform at Tigh Mhary at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

March 12

- Country band The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the American Music Theatre at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $43. More info.

- Community orchestra Allegro will perform at Tellus360 at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, though kids ages 5 to 18 can get in for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Concertgoers must be 21+, or accompanied by someone ages 25+. More info.

- Rock-n-roll band Steven Courtney Band of Friends will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Gospel artist Rhett Walker will perform at Lancaster Bible College at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $35. More info.

- Tom Petty tribute band Get Petty will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

March 13

- Irish trio Fire in the Glen will perform at the Eicher Arts Center from 2 to 4 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Classical vocalists The Irish Tenors will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $69. More info.

March 16

- Indie rock band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will perform at the Temple at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

March 17

- Irish bands Fire in the Glen, On the Lash and The Ogham Stones will perform at Tellus360 throughout St. Patrick's Day. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- Several bands will play at McCleary's Pub throughout the day starting at noon. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Irish band the Lucky McCourtney Brothers will perform at Stoner Grille at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Indie-soul band Melt will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Lancaster ska band Big Fat Meanies will open the show. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $18 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 18+. More info.

March 18

- Celtic rock band The Ogham Stones will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Concertgoers must be able to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. More info.

- Jazz vocalist Samara Joy will perform at the Ware Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets must be bought at the Box Office. Price was not immediately made available. All concertgoers must be masked regardless of vaccination status. More info.

- Singer-songwriter Corty Byron will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Glam metal band Kix will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Rock band Drew & the Blue will open the show. Tickets are $28 in advance, or $30 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- Rock band 10 Years will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 8 p.m. Post-hardcore band Black Map and rock band Vrsty will open the show. Tickets are $18 in advance, or $20 the day-of. More info.

- Alternative band Salt Hill will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Shea Quinn, of Lancaster new wave band The Sharks, Jet Silver and the Luv Gods, will perform at the Tigh Mhary at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

March 19

- Several Irish bands and performers, including Celtic Wood and Wires, Down by the Glenside, Part Time Managers, Dave Pedrick, Hold Fast and Even Better Than The Real Thing, will perform at Tellus360 starting at noon. Cover charge is $5. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- The St. Patrick's Day celebration with McCleary's Pub will continue starting at noon with several different bands. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Lancaster acoustic rock singer Beka Jones will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Multi-genre band Sporting Hill Ramblers will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Glam metal band Kix will perform at Phantom Power at 8 p.m. Lancaster rock band Denny Zinger will open the show. Tickets are $28 in advance, or $30 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

March 20

- Soul and blues artist Bobby Gentilo will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 2 p.m. Roots artist Tiffany Pollack will open the show. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 the day-of. Concertgoers must be able to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. More info.

March 23

- Folk band Golden Shoals will perform at the Temple at Tellus360 at 8 p.m. Lancaster bluegrass artists Jordan and Mark Rast will open the show. Tickets are $15. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

March 24

- Rock cover band Burden of Proof will perform at McCleary's Pub at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

March 25

- Irish ensemble Celtic Woman will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $89. More info.

- Classic rock cover band Steel Radiance will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Blues rock band Copper Bets will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Rock band Knit Lemons will perform at the Tigh Mhary at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

March 26

- Heather Douthit will perform at Loxley's Restaurant at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Irish ensemble Celtic Woman will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $89. More info.

- Rock band Mind the Light will perform at Stoner Grille at 7:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Roots rock group Mark DeRose & The Dreadnoughts will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. Concertgoers must be able to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. More info.

- Blues band the Little Buddy Blues Band will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.

- Lancaster cover band The will perform at the Tigh Mhary at Tellus360 at 10:30 p.m. There is no cover charge. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

March 27

- Grateful Dead cover band W.W.J.D. will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse at 2 p.m. Tickets are pay-what-you-want. Concertgoers must be able to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. More info.

- Male a cappella group Straight No Chaser will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 to $75. More info.

- String-based Dover Quartet will perform with pianist Christopher Shih at the Trust Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. Tickets are $36 for general admission, $34 for seniors and veterans and $18 for students. More info.

March 28

- Rock band Delta Spirit will perform at Phantom Power at 7:30 p.m. Rock band Palm Palm will open the show. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 the day-of. Concertgoers must be 18+. More info.

March 31

- Jazz group The Wave Quartet will perform at Mickey's Black Box at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge but registration is recommended. Concertgoers must be 21+. More info.

- Classic rock band America, known for "A Horse With No Name," will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $69. More info.

- Acoustic blues performer Mitch Gregory will perform at McCleary's Pub at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. More info.