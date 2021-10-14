There's lots to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

The biggest event happening this weekend is Lancaster Roots & Blues, a music festival that brings both local and national acts to one of several stages in Lancaster city.

There are other events for those who love music, fall and Halloween, not necessarily in that order.

Here are seven things to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

Lancaster Roots & Blues

Lancaster Roots & Blues returns this weekend with over 80 artists of varied genres across seven venues in Lancaster city. Read our complete primer here.

More information: Friday to Sunday, Oct. 15 to 17 | Several participating venues | Cost: $64 to $170 | More info

Turnover

Indie rock/emo band Turnover will play at Phantom Power alongside Widowspeak and Temple of Angels. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required for entry.

More information: Friday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at door; parking costs $5 | More info

Civitas Chicken Barbecue

Long's Park will host the 68th annual chicken barbecue event that raises funds for the park and its programming. The event has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest chicken barbecue. Blessings of Hope and Civitas (successor to Sertoma) help to run the event. New this year is the Civitas Court, which features entertainment, food and wine.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. | Long's Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster | Cost: $12 for a chicken dinner | More info

Vintage Revival Market

Sixty vintage and handmade vendors will sell their wares at this month's Vintage Revival Market. Food trucks, live entertainment and a brewery will be at the market, too. Early bird access to the market starts Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. and costs $3 for admission, but Saturday is the market's main day.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | The Shops at Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission on Saturday | More info

Millersville Block Party

As part of Homecoming weekend, Millersville University will host a block party this weekend. The block party will feature a beer garden, live entertainment and food trucks, as well as games and other events. Registration is required, but admission is free.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Boyer Parking Lot and Brooks Field, Millersville University | Cost: Free, but registration required | More info

Appleumpkin Festival

This Adamstown festival will feature a pumpkin chucking competition and scarecrow making, as well as a costume parade, among other events. Rain date is Oct. 17.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | 300 W. Main St., Adamstown | Cost: Free admission | More info

Happy Hauntings

Dutch Wonderland will kick off its Halloween events this Saturday. There will be a trick-or-treat trail for kids to enjoy, as well as fun decorations and other Halloween activities.

More information: Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 16 to 17, from noon to 8 p.m. both days | Dutch Wonderland, 2249 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster | Cost: $34.99 if tickets are bought before Oct. 15, otherwise $44.99. Children 2 and under are free. Parking costs $10 | More info