Fall is here and Halloween is quickly approaching, so seasonal events are starting to ramp up this week in Lancaster County.

Here are seven things to do this weekend.

'The Legacy of Sleepy Hollow'

Strasburg Railroad will kick off its production of "The Legacy of Sleepy Hollow" this weekend. It will continue through November. It's open to all ages, but recommended for ages 8 and up. The show will feature spooky props and decorations, as well as live horses.

More information: Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6:35; Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 at 6:35 and 8:20 p.m. | Strasburg Railroad, 301 Gap Road, Strasburg | Cost: $30 | More info

Albatwitch Day

Visit Columbia to celebrate and learn more about Lancaster County's own "little Bigfoot," the Albatwitch.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Columbia River Park, 21 Walnut St., Columbia | Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Cost: Free | More info

Harvest Days

Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum will celebrate its annual Harvest Days event this weekend. The event will feature food, pumpkin picking, demonstrations about Lancaster County Dutch traditions and more.

More information: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10 | Landis Valley Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster | Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days | Cost: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for children 6-11 years old, free for children aged 5 and under | More info

The Unlikely Candidates

Rock band The Unlikely Candidates, best known for its song "Novocaine," will play at Tellus360 this weekend. If you bought tickets for The Unlikely Candidates in Oct. 2020 at the Chameleon Club, those will be honored at the Tellus360 show.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 9 | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Start time: 7 p.m. | Cost: $12 in advance, $15 at door | More info

Postmodern Jukebox

Postmodern Jukebox will play at the Ware Center in downtown Lancaster as part of its "Grand Reopening" tour. The band will perform its signature '20s-styled covers of modern songs.

More information: Saturday, Oct. 9 | The Ware Center, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster | Cost: $55 | More info

Pennsylvania Music Expo

The Keystone Record Collectors are hosting their monthly music sale at Spooky Nook Sports this weekend. Over 40 vendors will sell music of all kinds and formats.

More information: Sunday, Oct. 10 | Spooky Nook Sports, 1901 Miller Road, East Petersburg | Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Cost: Free admission | More info

'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Phantom Power will play cult-classic film "Rocky Horror Picture Show" in its beer garden. Costumes are encouraged.

More information: Sunday, Oct. 10 | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Hours: 7 to 9 p.m. | Cost: $15 | 21+ | More info