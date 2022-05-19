It's shaping up to be a good weekend in Lancaster County for anyone who likes music, rhubarb or hanging out with their kids.

This week, some events include an entire festival that celebrates rhubarb, several kid-friendly activities including a garden party and day out at Lititz Springs Park, quick-turnaround plays in a cemetery and a concert that benefits refugees.

Here are seven things to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

Rhubarb Festival

'Tis the time of year for rhubarb, and what better way to celebrate it than a full-fledged two-day festival at Kitchen Kettle Village? The event will feature lots of foods made with rhubarb, as well as live entertainment, demonstrations, a crowning ceremony for the Rhubarb King & Queen, a hula hoop contest, a rhubarb race car derby and more.

More information: Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Hadassah Edith album release show

Multi-genre artist and musician Hadassah Edith will release her formal first album, "Scared of the Sun." The musician is a mainstay in the Lancaster music scene, having performed with Tuck Ryan, Liz Fulmer and Andy Mowatt, just to name a few. Spoken-word artist Thunda Khatt will open the show.

More information: Friday at 8 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 | More info

Kids Free Fun Day

The Kiwanis Club of Lititz will host a day of fun for kids at the Lititz Springs Park this weekend. Activities include a bounce house, an obstacle course, face painting, lawn games and more. Kids will also get free food, a book and other take-home prizes. Parents can get free vouchers for kids at Lititz Borough Hall, Lititz Public Library and the Manheim Township Public Library. The event can only accommodate 500 children.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Lititz Springs Park, 24 N. Broad St., Lititz | Cost: Free admission | More info

Kids' garden party

The Demuth Museum will host a kids' garden party, where kids will be able to do activities and crafts while wearing costumes or fancy clothes. Refreshments will be made available.

More information: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: By donation | More info

Springfest

Nissley Vineyards will host a Springfest featuring food, wine, live entertainment from artists like Adam Blessing, Beka Jones and Mark DeRose & the Dreadnoughts, lawn games, local vendors and more. This event is all-ages.

More information: Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. | Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Dr., Bainbridge | Cost: Free admission | More info

24-Hour Plays

In the course of just 24 hours, six writers, six directors and 24 actors will concept and perform six separate 10-minute plays. On Friday, a writer, director and six actors will team up to write and rehearse a from-scratch production, and then perform them Saturday in the Lancaster Cemetery. Check back with LNP|LancasterOnline for photos from the event. (This event was originally planned for May 14, but rescheduled due to weather.)

More information: Saturday at 6 p.m. | Lancaster Cemetery, 205 E. Lemon St., Lancaster | Cost: Donation-based, pay what you want | More info

Concert for Refugees

Space-country band The Nielsen Family Band, hip-hop group The Dream Team and gospel outfit Joel Makeci and the NGGBC Band will perform at Tellus360 to raise money for Church World Services in Lancaster. CWS helps refugees and asylum seekers to find housing and job opportunities in our community. Concertgoers must be at least 21 years old.

More information: Sunday at 3 p.m. | Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 suggested donation | More info