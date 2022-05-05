Whether you enjoy auctions and pig roasts, or are looking for a night of dancing and go-go dancers, there's something for everyone in Lancaster County this weekend.

Some events include a community yard sale, a plant sale for both novice and well-seasoned gardeners and a market dedicated to all-things odd.

Be sure to check in with individual event websites or Facebook pages before going this weekend, as rainy weather conditions may cause some outdoor events to cancel.

Here are seven events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend.

Cinco de Mayo food truck festival

Anchor Lancaster will host several food trucks and vendors, including Walk-O Taco, Dough Heads Waffles, Stroopies, Inc. and more. A portion of proceeds will benefit Anchor Lancaster, which serves a hot breakfast for people who are hungry and offers showers for those who don't typically have access.

More information: Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. | First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Pig roast and auction

Kraybill Mennonite School will host its 45th annual pig roast and auction this Friday and Saturday. Friday's auction begins at 5 p.m., and includes items made by teachers and students. Saturday's preview of the auction starts at 9 a.m. and the bidding starts at 10 a.m. Some items up for auction include quilts, appliances, flowers, plants and garden equipment. There will also be lots of food options and games for kids.

More information: Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Kraybill Mennonite School, 598 Kraybill Church Road, Mount Joy | Cost: Free admission | More info

Community yard sale

This Mount Joy community yard sale will feature several vendors, from self-employed business owners selling goods to people selling what they've decluttered. There will also be food trucks and a plant exchange.

More information: Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. | The Friends of Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy | Cost: Free admission | More info

Plant sale

For those looking for more plants to add to their gardens this spring, there will be a plant sale featuring more than 2,000 plants, including herbs, vegetables and perennials. There will also be experts on-site to answer questions.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon | Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Marietta Day

Marietta will host a full day of food, games, vendor and artisan sales, live entertainment and more. Market Street will be closed from Perry Street to Chestnut Street Event organizers recommend parking on Front Street. This event will be held rain-or-shine.

More information: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Market Street in Marietta | Cost: Free admission | More info

Oddities Bazaar Market

This outdoor market features everything strange, from creepy vintage finds to modern and unsettling trinkets.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Renninger's Adamstown Antiques Market, 2500 N. Reading Road, Denver | Cost: Free admission | More info

Highfever: Flower Power

The monthly Highfever dance party is '60s/'70s-themed and will feature go-go dancers, a hula artist, drag show and tunes spun from Major Vibes, also known as DJ Salinger.

More information: Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. | The Village Nightclub, 205 N. Christian St., Lancaster | Cost: $10 | 21+ | More info