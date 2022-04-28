Whether you're looking to dance along to your favorite early 2000s hits, or participate at an auction for some new tools, there's plenty to do this weekend in Lancaster County.

Events include a fairy garden tea party for kids, a vendor market with live entertainment, a mainstay auction in Manheim and festival dedicated to Lancaster County's native plants, among other events.

Here are seven things to do in Lancaster County this weekend.

Blumenmarkt

Blumenmarkt features a two-day maker's market on a 19th century farm. There will be vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and more.

More information: Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Blumenmarkt, 611 Orchard Road, Reinholds | Cost: Free admission | More info

Family Fun Days and auction

Manheim Christian Day School will host its 46th annual benefit auction and Family Fun Days on Friday and Saturday. The event features auctions for items like tools and outdoor products, tractors, vacation getaways and furniture, among other items. There will also be lots of activities for kids, like a petting zoo, a giant slide and candy launches. Tons of Lancaster County favorite food options will be available, like chicken corn soup, ham loaf sandwiches and homemade baked goods. Peters' BBQ will be on site Friday from 3:15 to 6:30; meal tickets can be purchased by visiting the school or calling 717-665-4300.

More information: Friday starting at 3:15 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Manheim Christian Day School, 686 Lebanon Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Ben Brandt & the Soul Miners Union

Harrisburg rock/blues band Ben Brandt & the Soul Miners Union will perform at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse this weekend. Jazz/funk band Norside Organ Trio will open the Zoetropolis show.

More information: Friday at 7 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $12 in advance, $15 the day-of | More info

Y2Kids 2000s dance party

Reminisce and dance along to early 2000s dance music from artists like NSYNC, Green Day and Maroon 5, among others. DJ Edge will spin tunes. This event is for those 21 and older.

More information: Friday at 7 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $8 in advance, or $10 the day-of | More info

Lancaster Native Plant and Wildlife Festival

This festival focuses on education about Lancaster County's native plants and conservation efforts in the community. There will be several demonstrations about conservation from local experts, as well as a presentation from Raven Ridge Wildlife Center at 9 a.m. Several local nurseries will sell plants, and there will be many activities set up for kids to enjoy.

More information: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission | More info

Outdoor antiques show

Renninger's Antiques Market will host an outdoor market this weekend. Both the outdoor and indoor markets will be open for shopping, an event that only happens a few times a year. Parking is free.

More information: Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Renninger's Adamstown Antiques Market, 2500 N. Reading Road, Denver | Cost: Free admission | More info

Fairy garden tea party

Tiny Town will host a fairy garden tea party event with face painting, garden making, themed food and drinks, flower garlands and plenty of photo opportunities.

More information: Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. | Tiny Town, 533 Janet Avenue, Lancaster | Cost: $50 for one child and adult, $15 for an additional adult | More info