It may be spring, but at least two events in Lancaster County this week will have attendees feeling like it's Halloween.

For those who are daring, there is a rated-R paranormal circus. If others want a family friendly outing, Elizabethtown will celebrate the "halfway mark" to Halloween with a scavenger hunt that features Jack and Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Other options this week include a food truck fundraiser event, a fan-favorite arts and crafts show, a community carnival and an EP release from The Interruption.

Here are seven events to check out this weekend in Lancaster County.

Buchanan Park Benefit Carnival

The African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster will host a three-day carnival in the parking lot of the former St. Joseph's Hospital. There will be midway rides, fair games, food and more. Today is Family Day, which means all wristbands for rides cost $30. This carnival is traditionally held in Buchanan Park, but its location changed this year due to the event's smaller size. The carnival is expected to return in full force in 2023.

More information: Thursday and Friday, 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday opens at 4 p.m. | Parking lot at former St. Joseph's Hospital, 250 College Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Free admission, but rides cost money | More info

Paranormal Cirque

Underneath the black and white tent in Park City Center's parking lot is a traveling horror-themed circus performance. Its website describes it as a "crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre and cabaret." Visitors must be at least 13 years old, with all people under 17 required to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian over 21 years old.

More information: Thursday and Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. | Park City Center parking lot, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster | Cost: Tickets range from $10 to $50 depending on age and seat | More info

Art recess

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design organized an art recess day, where people can eat, bring friends and make crafts during their lunch break.

More information: Friday from 11:30 to 2 p.m. | Second floor of the Lancaster City Visitor Center, 38 Penn Square, Lancaster | Cost: Suggested donation is $2 | More info

Nightmare on Market Street

Elizabethtown will host a family-friendly, halfway-to-Halloween-themed Second Friday event featuring a scavenger hunt, with the grand prize of four VIP tickets to Field of Screams' Halfway to Halloween Show. Everyone who takes part in the hunt will receive a prize. Jack and Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" will roam around Elizabethtown during the event. More information about the scavenger hunt will be released on Liv_Etown's Facebook page.

More information: Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. | Market Street in downtown Elizabethtown | Cost: Free admission | More info

The Interruption EP release

R&B and hip-hop group The Interruption, composed of Michael Ray Fisher, DeJuan Rosado, Benjamin Weiss (Teheru), Emmanuel Nsingani and Douglas Thomas, will release their two short EPs, titled "Foreplay" and "Hindsight." Some of their music can be found in advance on Soundcloud.

More information: Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster | Cost: $15 in advance, $20 the day-of | More info

Heart of Lancaster Arts and Craft Show

More than 100 artists will be at the third annual Heart of Lancaster Arts and Craft Show. This show is a companion to the show in the fall, which has been hosted in Lancaster for the past 34 years.

More information: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Roots Country Market, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim | Cost: Free admission | More info

Food truck frenzy

This fundraiser for the Manheim Fire Department will feature more than 10 food trucks, from Holy Smoked Meats to Walk-O Taco to Here We Dough. There will also be live entertainment from musicians Gillian Smith and Grant Bryan, as well as activities for kids and hatchet throwing for adults. There will also be several vendors on-location.

More info: Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. | Manheim Fire Department, 83 S. Main St., Manheim | Cost: Free admission, but some events cost money | More info