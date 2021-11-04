There's always a lot to do in Lancaster County; this weekend is no different.

There's something for everyone, from a soul music weekend festival to an alpaca farm's open house.

Here are seven things to do this weekend in Lancaster County.

Keystone State Northern Soul Weekender

More than 20 DJs will gather to play tunes from '60s and '70s soul and Motown records. It's a weekend-long event featuring food, dancing and record sales.

More information: Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Elk's Lodge, 219 N. Duke St., Lancaster | Cost: $18 for one-day ticket, $35 for a 3-day ticket | More info

Eastland Alpacas open house

Eastland Alpacas will bring back its yearly open house, where people can hang out with and learn about alpacas. There will also be a stilt-walking balloon artist, and tons of alpaca-based clothes/fibers/items for purchase.

More information: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. | Eastland Alpacas, 2089 Risser Mill Road, Mount Joy | Cost: Free, but donations encouraged | More info

Greek food bazaar

The 63rd annual Greek food bazaar is back with traditional Greek entrees, desserts and frozen Greek foods. You can order ahead and pick up the day-of on their website or by calling 717-394-1735.

More information: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster | Cost: Varies by food item | More info

Rafiki African Festival: A Taste of Africa

The 13th annual Rafiki African Festival will feature food from Isabelle Cuisine and Awash Ethiopian Cuisine, as well as other in-person and online events.

More information: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | The Cultured Professional Network LLC, 341 E. Liberty St., Lancaster | Cost: Free, but donations encouraged | More info

Pumpkin Madness Fest

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will host a pumpkin-themed event complete with fireworks, pumpkin drops, pumpkin-themed games and tons of food and drink options.

More information: Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. | Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks | Cost: $25.95 to $40.95, depending on package | More info

Lancaster Doll, Toy and Teddy Bear show

For those in the market for dolls, teddy bears, Barbies, Beanie Babies and other toys, 35 vendors will be at the Farm and Home Center this weekend.

More information: Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster | Cost: $10 for an early bird ticket, $6 for those 15+ years old, those 14 and under, accompanied by a parent, are free | More info

Blvck Hippie

Memphis-based indie band Blvck Hippie, which proclaims itself as a "sad boy indie rock band" will play at Phantom Power this weekend in support of their debut album, "If You Feel Alone At Parties."

More information: Sunday, 7 p.m. | Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville | Cost: $7 | 21+ | More info